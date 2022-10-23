Business
Central bank confirms new Afghani banknotes to enter circulation
Da Afghanistan Bank, the country’s central bank, confirmed Sunday that new banknotes would soon enter circulation and replace the old, crumbling AFN.
DAB’s announcement came on the heels of US special envoy Thomas West’s comments on Friday that a decision had been made to replace the old banknotes with new notes.
Afghanistan’s central bank said in a statement that the issuance of new banknotes will be based on reasonable monetary policies, balanced with economic growth and market necessity.
DAB said the old notes will be systematically removed from circulation and replaced with the new banknotes.
It is not yet clear when and where the new notes will be printed.
On Friday, West said the new notes would enter the market soon.
Addressing a virtual townhall organized by a US-based Afghan diaspora group, Afghans for a Better Tomorrow, West said: “We all know the banking sector in Afghanistan is cut off from the international financial system, by and large, with the exception of one private bank.
“But there are some transactions that the ministry of finance technocrats and the central bank technocrats want to responsibly move forward with and are unable to do so unless the United States and a number of other countries in a corresponding banking chain really lean in and help to conclude.
“So I am very pleased to say that in the past 24 hours we have finally seen the conclusion of two currency transactions.
“This will mean that new printed Afghani will replace bank notes that … are virtually disintegrating in the system,” he said.
Business
Baradar admits IEA has not done enough to improve for economy
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, first deputy prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on Wednesday admitted that the government has not done any fundamental economic work that would satisfy people.
Baradar said this at the 27th autumn exhibition of agricultural products in Badam Bagh area of Kabul.
He said that the environment is conducive to investment in Afghanistan, and the government should use mines, water and agricultural lands for the benefit of people.
“During the past one year, we did not do anything that would satisfy people. People are not satisfied. We have not done any service that is exemplary. We should be so rich that we should no longer ask for foreign aid,” Baradar said.
The ceremony was also addressed by Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi who highlighted that the security situation has improved in Afghanistan since the IEA took over.
He also said that no one is allowed to kill a prisoner. He added that anyone killing a captive would be tried in court.
Meanwhile, the minister of agriculture, irrigation and livestock said that Afghanistan will not achieve self-reliance without developing the agriculture sector.
“We will not get rid of international sanctions and threats if we don’t support agriculture,” Minister Ataullah Omari said.
IEA officials, at the ceremony, called on businessmen to invest in the agriculture sector of the country. They vowed to facilitate investment in this regard.
Business
World Banks says Afghanistan’s economy adjusting to new realities
The World Bank said in it’s latest Afghanistan Development Update report that the country’s economy is adjusting to a “new normal” following the collapse of the former government and take over by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
According to the report, a sharp decline in public spending, lower household incomes, and reduced consumption caused aggregate demand to fall, while disruptions in the payment system and supply constraints further hampered private sector activities, initially forcing many businesses to close or scale down their operations.
The report noted that preliminary statistics on the gross domestic product (GDP) show that the economy contracted by about 20 percent in 2021.
However, the resumption of off-budget international support for humanitarian needs and basic services helped mitigate some of the negative impacts over the past year.
The report concludes that Afghanistan’s economy is now much smaller than before after contracting significantly. The economy has now reached a point where it is likely to plateau.
The World Bank stated that while inflation remains high, some indicators have improved: exports have increased, exchange-rate volatility has reduced, and domestic revenue collection is relatively healthy.
In addition, private businesses are adjusting to the new operating environment.
“While there are signs of economic stabilization and resilience of Afghan businesses, the country continues to face enormous social and economic challenges that are impacting heavily on the welfare of the Afghan people, especially women, girls, and minorities,” said Melinda Good, World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan.
“Living conditions showed slight improvements in the past few months, but deprivation remains very high across the country, and persistent inflation might further erode any welfare gains,” she added.
The report projects that the real GDP in 2022 will contract further, with an accumulated contraction of close to 30-35 percent between 2021 and 2022.
“A range of economic and political scenarios is possible for Afghanistan’s future. While all scenarios depend on continued off-budget aid from the international community, a more upside and sustainable trajectory requires actions by the interim Taliban (IEA) administration to unlock much-needed economic integration and domestic opportunities for the private sector to create jobs for the Afghan people,” added Good.
