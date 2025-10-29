Latest News
Chabahar–Zahedan railway nears completion, boosting regional trade prospects
The Governor of Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province, Mansour Bijar, has announced that the long-awaited Chabahar–Zahedan railway line will be completed and operational by the end of the year — a major milestone in expanding Iran’s trade and transit infrastructure.
Speaking on the sidelines of the ECO Interior Ministers’ Meeting in Tehran, Bijar said the project would transform southeastern Iran into a key regional trade hub. “Sistan and Baluchestan is Iran’s largest province and shares extensive borders with Pakistan and Afghanistan. The
Afghan border provides the shortest route to Chabahar Port, which is vital for Afghan traders,” he said.
Bijar explained that the railway forms part of Iran’s broader efforts to develop the coastal and North–South trade corridors, improving domestic transport and enhancing regional connectivity.
The province currently has three official border crossings with Pakistan and one at Milak with Afghanistan, along with several local trade points that help sustain border communities.
Highlighting Iran’s commitment to regional economic development, Bijar said trade initiatives must also improve livelihoods in border regions. He noted that four border markets are operational between Iran and Afghanistan and that two major free trade zones — in Chabahar and Sistan — have been revitalized.
“The Chabahar Free Zone faced administrative issues that we have now resolved, and the previously inactive Sistan Free Zone is back in operation with several companies launching activities,” he said.
Bijar also underlined the province’s strengthening ties with Oman and Pakistan. Maritime transport between Chabahar and Muscat now operates twice weekly, and talks are underway to launch a direct flight between Zahedan and Karachi.
He added that Pakistan remains an important supplier of essential goods to Iran, particularly during recent shortages of rice and red meat.
“Pakistan has significant capacity to help supply basic commodities,” Bijar said. “During the recent 12-day conflict involving the Zionist regime, we relied on imports from Pakistan to stabilize food supplies.”
He further noted that Central Asian nations could use Chabahar Port as their most direct route to international waters. “Once completed, the Chabahar–Zahedan railway will connect the port to Iran’s national rail network, creating a seamless corridor from the Indian Ocean to Central Asia,” Bijar said.
Emphasizing shared linguistic and cultural ties with Afghanistan and Pakistan, the governor said these connections would support greater regional cooperation. “Our goal is to use these cultural bonds to promote trade, development, and prosperity across the region,” he concluded.
With the completion of the railway, expanded free trade zones, and growing regional transport links, Sistan and Baluchestan is set to emerge as a vital gateway for regional commerce and integration.
Punjab to file FIRs against those renting properties to illegal Afghan nationals
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed strict action against individuals renting out properties to foreigners residing illegally in the province, particularly Afghan nationals.
The decision was made during the sixth provincial law and order meeting, which focused on measures to curb illegal residency and strengthen border management.
The chief minister ordered the immediate registration of FIRs against anyone who rents out houses, shops, factories, hotels, or petrol pumps to illegal foreigners.
She stressed that such activities must be closely monitored and regularly reported to the authorities.
Under the new measures, village leaders and government officials will be required to submit daily reports on properties leased to foreigners.
Mosque announcements will also be used to help locate Afghan nationals residing illegally across Punjab.
Maryam Nawaz further instructed district administrations to conduct comprehensive field surveys to identify undocumented foreigners and take action against those working on visit visas or without legal authorization.
45 holding centers established
Officials informed the meeting that five FIRs have already been registered in Khanewal against property owners renting to illegal Afghan residents. The provincial government has also established 45 holding centres to temporarily accommodate Afghan citizens awaiting repatriation.
These facilities are providing food, shelter, and transport to the Torkham border. Authorities are utilizing facial recognition technology to identify and verify Afghan residents living without documentation in Punjab. The chief minister emphasized the need to update and maintain accurate records for effective implementation of the law.
Broader crackdown across the province
The meeting also reviewed the ongoing campaign against illegal weapons and urged citizens to report violations to the Crime Control Department (CCD). Officials briefed that social media accounts linked to extremist propaganda are under close scrutiny.
Authorities further reported that the reopening of madrassas has begun following completion of necessary legal procedures. Maryam Nawaz emphasized that while offenders must face legal consequences, no innocent individual should be unjustly targeted.
Third phase of Afghan evacuation underway
According to police reports, the third phase of deporting illegal Afghan residents from Lahore is in progress. Since April 20, 374 individuals have been moved to detention centres, while 1,908 people have been checked in search operations across eight markets and fourteen residential areas.
So far, 347 Afghan nationals have been deported and 4,098 have returned voluntarily. Officials stated that the third phase of the evacuation drive will be completed soon.
Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia strengthen health cooperation to fight polio and drug abuse
Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to expand cooperation in public health, with a focus on eradicating polio, combating drug abuse, and improving healthcare systems across Afghanistan.
Afghanistan’s Minister of Public Health Noor Jalal Jalali met with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Health Fahad Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel during an official visit to Riyadh. Pakistan’s Health Minister also attended the high-level talks, underscoring regional coordination on pressing health challenges.
According to the Afghan Ministry of Public Health, discussions centered on the prevention of communicable and non-communicable diseases, strengthening public health partnerships, improving medicine quality, and ensuring the safety of imported pharmaceuticals.
The ministers also reviewed joint efforts to eliminate polio and address the growing threat of drug addiction, with additional support pledged by the Salman Foundation.
Jalali reaffirmed Afghanistan’s commitment to improving healthcare access and outcomes through “joint programs, preventive initiatives, and stronger community-based services.”
The Saudi and Pakistani health ministers praised Afghanistan’s progress in combating infectious diseases and pledged continued assistance in key areas including immunization, health infrastructure development, and drug prevention programs.
Officials said the talks marked a new phase in trilateral health collaboration, aimed at strengthening regional public health resilience and safeguarding vulnerable populations across South and Central Asia.
Iran offers to mediate between Pakistan and Afghanistan after Istanbul talks collapse
Naqvi welcomed Iran’s readiness to facilitate dialogue between Islamabad and Kabul, saying Pakistan “values any constructive role that can help reduce regional tensions.”
Iran has offered to mediate between Pakistan and Afghanistan following the failure of recent peace talks in Istanbul, urging unity and dialogue among Muslim nations to address regional tensions.
The proposal was made during a meeting in Tehran between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, where both sides discussed strengthening bilateral ties and tackling shared security challenges.
According to Iranian media, Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of fostering “unity and brotherhood” among Muslim countries in the face of common threats. “We attach great importance to relations with Pakistan,” he said, reiterating Iran’s commitment to peace and cooperation in South Asia.
Naqvi welcomed Iran’s readiness to facilitate dialogue between Islamabad and Kabul, saying Pakistan “values any constructive role that can help reduce regional tensions.”
Security and border issues on agenda
During the high-level talks, the two sides reviewed regional security, cross-border coordination, and the welfare of pilgrims traveling between their countries. They also discussed issues related to the Pakistan-Iran border and agreed to expand cooperation on counterterrorism and trade.
Istanbul talks end without breakthrough
Iran’s mediation offer follows the collapse of the latest round of Pakistan-Afghanistan negotiations held in Istanbul under Turkish and Qatari facilitation.
Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the four-day talks last week failed to achieve “tangible results,” citing Kabul’s unwillingness to act against militant groups operating from Afghan territory.
“The discussions focused on ensuring Afghan soil would not be used for attacks against Pakistan,” Tarar said, adding that the Afghan delegation “did not provide actionable assurances” despite Islamabad’s presentation of what it called concrete evidence of cross-border militant activity.
The stalemate has deepened concerns over rising hostilities along the Pakistan-Afghanistan frontier. Tehran’s mediation offer marks a fresh attempt by regional powers to prevent further escalation and revive dialogue between the two neighbours.
