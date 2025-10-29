Chabahar–Zahedan railway nears completion, boosting regional trade prospects

The Governor of Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province, Mansour Bijar, has announced that the long-awaited Chabahar–Zahedan railway line will be completed and operational by the end of the year — a major milestone in expanding Iran’s trade and transit infrastructure.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ECO Interior Ministers’ Meeting in Tehran, Bijar said the project would transform southeastern Iran into a key regional trade hub. “Sistan and Baluchestan is Iran’s largest province and shares extensive borders with Pakistan and Afghanistan. The

Afghan border provides the shortest route to Chabahar Port, which is vital for Afghan traders,” he said.

Bijar explained that the railway forms part of Iran’s broader efforts to develop the coastal and North–South trade corridors, improving domestic transport and enhancing regional connectivity.

The province currently has three official border crossings with Pakistan and one at Milak with Afghanistan, along with several local trade points that help sustain border communities.

Highlighting Iran’s commitment to regional economic development, Bijar said trade initiatives must also improve livelihoods in border regions. He noted that four border markets are operational between Iran and Afghanistan and that two major free trade zones — in Chabahar and Sistan — have been revitalized.

“The Chabahar Free Zone faced administrative issues that we have now resolved, and the previously inactive Sistan Free Zone is back in operation with several companies launching activities,” he said.

Bijar also underlined the province’s strengthening ties with Oman and Pakistan. Maritime transport between Chabahar and Muscat now operates twice weekly, and talks are underway to launch a direct flight between Zahedan and Karachi.

He added that Pakistan remains an important supplier of essential goods to Iran, particularly during recent shortages of rice and red meat.

“Pakistan has significant capacity to help supply basic commodities,” Bijar said. “During the recent 12-day conflict involving the Zionist regime, we relied on imports from Pakistan to stabilize food supplies.”

He further noted that Central Asian nations could use Chabahar Port as their most direct route to international waters. “Once completed, the Chabahar–Zahedan railway will connect the port to Iran’s national rail network, creating a seamless corridor from the Indian Ocean to Central Asia,” Bijar said.

Emphasizing shared linguistic and cultural ties with Afghanistan and Pakistan, the governor said these connections would support greater regional cooperation. “Our goal is to use these cultural bonds to promote trade, development, and prosperity across the region,” he concluded.

With the completion of the railway, expanded free trade zones, and growing regional transport links, Sistan and Baluchestan is set to emerge as a vital gateway for regional commerce and integration.