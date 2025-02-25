Champions Trophy: Afghanistan’s skipper ‘confident’ ahead of high-stakes match against England

(Last Updated On: )

Star batsman Virat Kohli struck an unbeaten 100 to lead India to a six-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday and push the title holders to the brink of elimination from the Champions Trophy.

Chasing 242 for victory, Kohli hit a boundary to seal the match with 45 balls to spare and register his 51st ODI ton after an innings which also saw him pass 14,000 runs in one-day international cricket, AFP reported.

Kohli, 36, removed his helmet and raised his bat to the Dubai International Stadium crowd after taking India closer to the semi-finals with two wins in two outings in Group A.

Pakistan have lost both their matches and will need Bangladesh to beat New Zealand on Monday to have any chance of staying in contention for a last-four spot.

The top two teams from the two groups will make the semi-finals.

“My job was clear — to control the middle overs, not take risks against the spinners and take on the pacers,” said Kohli.

“I was happy with the template, it’s how I play in ODIs. I have a decent understanding of my game.

“It’s about keeping the outside noise away, take care of my energy levels and thoughts. It’s easy for me to get pulled into expectations and frenzy around games like these.”

For Pakistan fans, the loss was a bitter pill to swallow.

In cricket-crazed Pakistan’s biggest city, cafe owner Moiz Umer told AFP that customers asked him Sunday to change the TV channel to “avoid the humiliation” of witnessing their Champions Trophy defeat to arch-rivals India.

“For large parts of the Indian innings, a good number of people turned their backs to the match — facing their friends instead of the screen, such was the disappointment,” said the 45-year-old in the city of Karachi.

Pakistan is staging a major international tournament for the first time in nearly three decades but India refused to visit — citing security concerns and political tensions — meaning the teams faced each other in Dubai.

The return of international play has been a huge source of national pride but Pakistan fans at home suffered the double heartbreak on Sunday of watching their team falter from a distance.

“It was such a big match and we went down with a whimper,” said 42-year-old Zain Mursaleen, among around a hundred spectators with a deflated mood who had gathered to watch the match in Karachi.

“We love to see good cricket and Pakistan failed to produce that — again.”

“They came to the game with a loser’s mindset and never attempted to attack,” said 53-year-old chef Rasheed Saleem.

“I doubt they even realise how disheartening it is for fans to see them go down like this,” he added.

Saad Murtaza, a 29-year-old software engineer, said he began watching with “low expectations” but was still left disappointed.

“I thought they might surprise us, as it was more than just a game. Unfortunately, they failed to do so,” he said.

“They lack both the intent and the skills. I wasted my entire day watching this pathetic display of a game.”

The eight-team tournament only began on Wednesday. But Pakistan also lost their opening game, meaning their fate hangs on the outcome of a match between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Monday.

Fans can watch this match live in Afghanistan on Ariana Television. The match starts today, Monday 24 February, at 1:30pm. The pre match show however starts at 12:30.