China and Pakistan emphasize need to ensure stability in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: May 7, 2023)

Foreign ministers at the tripartite meeting between Afghanistan, Pakistan and China in Islamabad on Saturday emphasized the need to strengthen regional economic relations and stability in the country.

At this meeting, the Islamic Emirate’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi discussed economic cooperation, peace, security, stability and other issues with foreign ministers of China and Pakistan.

After the meeting, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, held a press conference and said stability in Afghanistan is important for the region.

“For social and economic development, connectivity and prosperity in the region, peace and stability in Afghanistan is still vital,” said Zardari.

“We will continue to work with our other partners for a peaceful, dignified and united Afghanistan.”

The Chinese Foreign Minister also called on the IEA to form an inclusive and moderate government and to continue to address the security concerns of Afghanistan’s neighbors regarding terrorist threats.

“We hope the Taliban will accept the policy of inclusive and moderate government and maintain friendly relations with its neighbors, said Qin.

“It is important that the Taliban take the security concerns of their neighbors seriously and adopt stronger measures to deal with various terrorist groups in Afghanistan,” he added.

Muttaqi and his delegation meanwhile had separate meetings with the foreign ministers of China and Pakistan during their trip to Islamabad.

According to Zia Ahmad Takal, the deputy spokesperson of foreign ministry, economic cooperation, political and transit issues were discussed in these meetings.

In addition, Muttaqi met with General Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, and discussed regional security, ease of movement of people, and issues related to Afghan immigrants, Takal said.