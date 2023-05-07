Latest News
China and Pakistan emphasize need to ensure stability in Afghanistan
Foreign ministers at the tripartite meeting between Afghanistan, Pakistan and China in Islamabad on Saturday emphasized the need to strengthen regional economic relations and stability in the country.
At this meeting, the Islamic Emirate’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi discussed economic cooperation, peace, security, stability and other issues with foreign ministers of China and Pakistan.
After the meeting, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, held a press conference and said stability in Afghanistan is important for the region.
“For social and economic development, connectivity and prosperity in the region, peace and stability in Afghanistan is still vital,” said Zardari.
“We will continue to work with our other partners for a peaceful, dignified and united Afghanistan.”
The Chinese Foreign Minister also called on the IEA to form an inclusive and moderate government and to continue to address the security concerns of Afghanistan’s neighbors regarding terrorist threats.
“We hope the Taliban will accept the policy of inclusive and moderate government and maintain friendly relations with its neighbors, said Qin.
“It is important that the Taliban take the security concerns of their neighbors seriously and adopt stronger measures to deal with various terrorist groups in Afghanistan,” he added.
Muttaqi and his delegation meanwhile had separate meetings with the foreign ministers of China and Pakistan during their trip to Islamabad.
According to Zia Ahmad Takal, the deputy spokesperson of foreign ministry, economic cooperation, political and transit issues were discussed in these meetings.
In addition, Muttaqi met with General Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, and discussed regional security, ease of movement of people, and issues related to Afghan immigrants, Takal said.
Efforts underway to create improved system for media in the country: IEA
Minister of Information and Culture of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said that problems for journalists will be addressed seriously and the ministry is working to create a system where domestic media can enjoy government privileges.
During a visit to Ghazni province, the Minister of Information and Culture Mullah Khairullah Khairkhah said to journalists and to the information and culture directorate that problems experienced by journalists will be seriously addressed on a national level.
“The problems of journalists will be seriously addressed at the country level and the Ghazni Department of Information and Culture will be the second home of journalists, its door will always be open for them,” said Khairkhah.
He also said that the media is a bridge in society, and that “the media has the status of a bridge in a society and the Ministry of Information and Culture is trying to create a system for domestic media from the internal budget so that they can enjoy government privileges.
In this meeting, Gulabuddin Amiri, the head of Ghazni Journalists’ Association, shared the problems faced by journalists and media in this province with the minister.
The reason for the lack of access to information in this province was said to be because of a lack of professional people in the field in the provincial institutions.
Meanwhile, local media officials said that since the takeover of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), no media in Ghazni province stopped working.
“With the arrival of the IEA, no media in Ghazni province stop their activities, but the number of media has increased compared to before, and there is harmony between journalists and information and culture department,” said the provincial head of information and culture Mullah Hamidullah Nisar.
The Minister of Information and Culture Mullah Khairullah Khairkhah in his speech said that America and Western countries are trying to present a negative image of Afghanistan to the international community.
“America and Western countries are trying to show the negative image of Afghanistan to the international community, but domestic media can respond to their negative propaganda by publishing the true image of Afghanistan,” Khairkhah added.
IEA’s Ebad tells G5 meeting in Iran no female worker banned in health sector
Health Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Dr. Qalandar Ebad said on Saturday that no female worker has been banned from working in the health sector.
Speaking at the 26th G5 High Level Experts Meeting on Health Cooperation in Tehran, Ebad denied the rumors and called it work of some selfish groups.
“Some selfish circles sometimes spread rumors with the intention of confusing the minds of the society that female health workers are banned from work; while all female workers provide health services to their compatriots in the light of Islamic and Sharia rules to ensure the health of female patients, mothers and children,” Ebad told the meeting.
Ebad also stated that cooperation in the field of health was important, especially in controlled infectious diseases.
“Diseases do not know borders, we must fight such types of phenomenon together,” Ebad said.
Ebad also spoke about the developments and achievements in the health sector and said that the public health ministry has now provided health services in areas where there had been none for years.
“We have now provided the opportunity to provide health services to our compatriots in these areas, in some areas there is still work to be done, so coordination and assistance is needed in this area,” Ebad said.
He also added that Afghanistan is a leading country in the implementation of the Corona vaccine and has made significant achievements in carrying out other routine vaccination and polio vaccination campaigns.
He meanwhile called for support of international partners to help Afghanistan to be represented in the International Health Assembly and the Eastern Mediterranean Regional Organization or EMRO.
“The international partners and the sympathetic countries of Afghanistan should help us in this area so that Afghanistan can be represented in the International Health Assembly and the Eastern Mediterranean Regional Organization or EMRO, which is the right of the Ministry of Health, with this, we will share our health priorities and needs with the international community and find solutions to them,” Ebad added.
The G5 meeting, in Tehran, has brought together Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq and Tajikistan to boost cooperation in the health sector.
IEA foreign minister meets with Pakistan Army Chief of Staff
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Sunday that Amir Khan Muttaqi met with General Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, and discussed regional security, ease of movement of people, and issues related to Afghan immigrants.
Pakistan media reported Munir stressed in the meeting with Muttaqi the need for enhanced cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan to “effectively” tackle the common challenges of terrorism and extremism.
According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Muttaqi, who is currently in Pakistan on a four-day visit, called on the army chief at his office in Rawalpindi.
The two discussed issues of mutual interest including aspects related to regional security, border management, and formalization of bilateral security mechanisms for improvement in the current security environment.
Pakistan’s army chief also reiterated the need for full support and commitment from the IEA in matters of mutual interest, Geo News reported.
During the meeting, both sides agreed on the importance of maintaining regular contact to strengthen bilateral ties and address issues of common concern.
Later, the army chief reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a stable, peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan.
Muttaqi and his delegation met with a number of leaders of Pakistan’s political parties on Saturday evening in Islamabad, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq and other leaders, and discussed bilateral relations and the regional situation.
Muttaqi also met with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, discussing about Afghanistan-Pakistan political-economic, commercial, transit relations and the creation of necessary facilities in these areas. Also, in the meeting, discussions were held regarding the easy movement of Afghan refugees and businessmen in Pakistan, IEA foreign ministry said.
