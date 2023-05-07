Efforts underway to create improved system for media in the country: IEA

(Last Updated On: May 7, 2023)

Minister of Information and Culture of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said that problems for journalists will be addressed seriously and the ministry is working to create a system where domestic media can enjoy government privileges.

During a visit to Ghazni province, the Minister of Information and Culture Mullah Khairullah Khairkhah said to journalists and to the information and culture directorate that problems experienced by journalists will be seriously addressed on a national level.

“The problems of journalists will be seriously addressed at the country level and the Ghazni Department of Information and Culture will be the second home of journalists, its door will always be open for them,” said Khairkhah.

He also said that the media is a bridge in society, and that “the media has the status of a bridge in a society and the Ministry of Information and Culture is trying to create a system for domestic media from the internal budget so that they can enjoy government privileges.

In this meeting, Gulabuddin Amiri, the head of Ghazni Journalists’ Association, shared the problems faced by journalists and media in this province with the minister.

The reason for the lack of access to information in this province was said to be because of a lack of professional people in the field in the provincial institutions.

Meanwhile, local media officials said that since the takeover of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), no media in Ghazni province stopped working.

“With the arrival of the IEA, no media in Ghazni province stop their activities, but the number of media has increased compared to before, and there is harmony between journalists and information and culture department,” said the provincial head of information and culture Mullah Hamidullah Nisar.

The Minister of Information and Culture Mullah Khairullah Khairkhah in his speech said that America and Western countries are trying to present a negative image of Afghanistan to the international community.

“America and Western countries are trying to show the negative image of Afghanistan to the international community, but domestic media can respond to their negative propaganda by publishing the true image of Afghanistan,” Khairkhah added.