Climate Change
China climate envoy says phasing out fossil fuels ‘unrealistic’
The complete phasing-out of fossil fuels is not realistic, China’s top climate official said, adding that these climate-warming fuels must continue to play a vital role in maintaining global energy security.
China is the world’s biggest consumer of fossil fuels including coal and oil, and its special climate envoy Xie Zhenhua was responding to comments by ambassadors at a forum in Beijing on Thursday ahead of the COP28 climate meeting in Dubai in November. Reuters said it obtained a copy of text of Xie’s speech, and a video recording of the meeting,
Countries are under pressure to make more ambitious pledges to tackle global warming after a U.N.-led global “stocktake” said 20 gigatons of additional carbon dioxide reductions would be needed this decade alone to keep temperatures from exceeding the critical threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius.
The stocktake will be at the centre of discussions at the COP28 climate meeting, with campaigners hoping it will create the political will to set clear targets to end coal and oil use.
Xie, however, said the intermittent nature of renewable energy and the immaturity of key technologies like energy storage means the world must continue to rely on fossil fuels to safeguard economic growth.
“It is unrealistic to completely phase out fossil fuel energy,” said Xie, who will represent China at COP28 this year.
At climate talks in Glasgow in 2021, China led efforts to change the language of the final agreement from “phasing out” to “phasing down” fossil fuels. China also supports a bigger role for abatement technologies like carbon capture and storage.
While ending fossil fuel use would not be on the table at COP28, Xie said China was open to setting a global renewable energy target as long as it took the divergent economic conditions of different countries into account.
He also said he welcomed pledges made to him by his U.S. counterpart John Kerry that a $100 billion annual fund to help developing countries adapt to climate change would soon be made available, adding it was “only a drop in the bucket”.
China and the United States, the world’s two biggest greenhouse gas emitters, resumed top-level cliamte talks in July after a hiatus brought about by U.S. politician Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the self-governing island of Taiwan, which China claims.
China has rejected U.S. attempts to treat climate change as a diplomatic “oasis” that can be separated from the broader geopolitical tensions between the two sides, with U.S. trade sanctions on Chinese solar panels still a sore point.
Xie said protectionism could drive up the price of solar panels by 20-25% and hold back the energy transition, and called on countries not to “politicise” cooperation in new energy.
He also reiterated China’s opposition to the E.U. Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, which will impose carbon tariffs on imports from China and elsewhere.
Climate Change
Storm Lee makes landfall in Canada, downing trees and knocking out power
Lee made landfall as a post-tropical cyclone packing hurricane-force winds in a far western part of Canada’s Nova Scotia province on Saturday, flooding roads, downing trees and cutting out power for tens of thousands of people along the North Atlantic coast.
At least one storm-related fatality was recorded on Saturday. A motorist in the U.S. state of Maine died after a tree fell on his vehicle, local media reported.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory that Lee was moving north after it made landfall on Long Island, a small island southwest of Halifax, on Saturday. The still-powerful weather system packed maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts, forecasters said.
Lee, now located about 60 km east-southeast of Eastport, Maine and about 215 west of Halifax, is expected to weaken steadily during the next couple of days.
It brought strong winds, coastal flooding and heavy rains to parts of coastal Maine and Atlantic Canada.
In the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, around 120,000 people were without power on Saturday as winds knocked down trees and felled power lines. In neighboring New Brunswick, nearly 20,000 people experienced power outages.
“Crews have been able to restore power to some customers … However, conditions are getting worse. In many cases, especially when winds are above 80 km/h, it isn’t safe for our crews,” Matt Drover of the Nova Scotia electric utility said earlier on Saturday.
Winds have reached over 100 km/h in parts of the west and over 90 km/h in downtown Halifax, the largest city in Nova Scotia, he said in a statement. Halifax airport was closed to all flights, Reuters reported.
In Maine, nearly 70,000 customers were out of power as of late Saturday, according to website PowerOutages.us.
Fierce waves lashing Nova Scotia’s shoreline littered flooded coastal roads with debris in some localities.
“The intensity of the storm is strong,” said Paul Mason, the executive director of the Nova Scotia Emergency Management Office. “Storm surge is expected to be the most intense in the afternoon into the early evening.”
The storm may bring an additional 20 to 50 millimeters of rain in parts of eastern Maine and New Brunswick in Canada, the NHC said, highlighting the risk of flooding in these areas.
“Lee will continue to impact the region tonight with rain or showers, strong winds, and high waves along the Atlantic coast,” the Canadian Hurricane Centre said in a statement.
In anticipation of the storm’s impact, U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration issued an emergency declaration for Maine and Massachusetts, providing federal assistance for the states.
Lee has been churning as a large hurricane over the Atlantic for more than a week, briefly threatening Bermuda but mostly harmless for anyone on land. It marks the second year in a row that such a powerful storm has reached Canada after Hurricane Fiona ripped into eastern Canada a year ago.
Climate Change
Top global ports may be unusable by 2050 without more climate action
Some of the world’s largest ports may be unusable by 2050 as rising sea levels hit operations, and efforts to speed up decarbonisation of the maritime sector and bring in new technology are vital, a study showed on Friday.
Weather-related disruptions are already impacting ports across the globe. These include a drought which is hampering operations in the Panama Canal, a top waterway.
The Global Maritime Trends 2050 report, commissioned by leading shipping services group Lloyd’s Register and the independent charity arm Lloyd’s Register Foundation, looked at future scenarios.
“Of the world’s 3,800 ports, a third are located in a tropical band vulnerable to the most powerful effects of climate change,” a Lloyd’s Register (LR) spokesperson said as reported by Reuters.
“The ports of Shanghai, Houston and Lazaro Cardenas (in Mexico), some of the world’s largest, could potentially be inoperable by 2050 with a rise in sea levels of only 40 cm.”
Other key ports including Rotterdam are already under pressure, the report said.
“Countries will need to invest in increasing the efficiency and resilience of their ports and logistics infrastructure to keep up with growing demand for imports and consumption,” the report said, which was authored by think tank Economist Impact.
Ports highly susceptible to rises in sea levels such as Shanghai could establish flood defence systems similar to Holland’s Maeslant Barrier and London’s Thames Barrier, the LR spokesperson said.
“This would negate the need to constantly raise existing floodwalls every decade, which is a short-term and costly solution,” the spokesperson added.
Shipping accounts for nearly 3% of global CO2 emissions.
The industry is actively cutting its emissions by reducing its fossil fuel consumption, the LR spokesperson said, adding that it remains fragmented.
“The average shipowner owns circa five ships. As a consequence, not all players are good at gathering data. There can also be a reluctance to share data. Forecasting relies on having access to solid and relevant datasets.”
The report was launched ahead London International Shipping Week, which starts on Sept. 11.
Climate Change
Singapore opens research center to fight rising sea levels
Singapore launched a research facility on Thursday to find long-term solutions to protect it from the rise in sea levels from climate change that could put the country’s low-lying land at risk of inundation.
Singapore’s new Coastal Protection and Flood Resilience Institute (CFI Singapore) aims to bring in expertise and innovation to head off what government officials describe as the “existential threat” posed by rising sea levels, now increasing at a rate of around 3-4 millimeters a year, Reuters reported.
Average sea levels are forecast to rise by one meter by the end of the century, but experts say the effects could be exacerbated by changing rainfall patterns, higher tides and more intense storm surges.
“If we don’t do this well, our lives are at stake,” Grace Fu, Singapore’s environment minister, said at the opening of the center.
Nearly a third of the Southeast Asian island nation’s territory is only five meters or less above sea level, and with average annual rainfall at around 2,500 millimeters, it is already vulnerable to flooding.
Singapore has invested heavily to improve drainage and has built flood prevention infrastructure, including seawalls, tidal gates, and revetments to protect against erosion. It also launched a S$5 billion ($3.66 billion) coastal and flood protection fund in 2020.
CFI Singapore, a joint initiative by PUB, Singapore’s water agency, and the National University of Singapore, has already launched research projects looking at new engineering possibilities like flexible seawalls as well as nature-based solutions using mangroves or seagrass to protect coastlines.
Experts said the bottom line for Singapore is to ensure that none of the country’s land would be lost to rising sea levels. Future land reclamation projects would also be designed to protect against sea encroachment.
Fu said better protection against rising sea levels could also help “land-scarce” Singapore reclaim more territory.
Fuel prices spike again in Afghan capital
Nearly 7,000 poultry farms operating in Afghanistan: ministry
Explainer: What to know about October’s ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse
Sixty tons of expired food items and medicines destroyed in Balkh
Mohammed bin Salman says Saudi Arabia is getting ‘closer’ to Israel normalization
Asia Cup: Setback for Sri Lanka as 4 key players possibly out with injuries, COVID
ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy set to tour Afghanistan
Hurricane Franklin to become major hurricane by late Sunday
India thrash Nepal to reach Asia Cup Super Fours
Rain in Spain leaves two dead, two missing, people stuck on roofs
Tahawol: Tajikistan’s concern over increase in drug trafficking from Afghanistan
Saar: International Day of Peace discussed
Saar: 12 foreign ministers call for lifting of restrictions against Afghan women
Tahawol: UN General Assembly’s warnings discussed
Tahawol: US’s criticism of IEA for breaking its commitments discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Race for top ODI team ranking hots up ahead of World Cup
-
Sport2 days ago
Asian Games 2023: Cricket makes a comeback
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kabul-Jalalabad highway closed to traffic due to landslide
-
Sport4 days ago
Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament: Hindukush Strikers and Maiwand Champions face off in final
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan to send over 100 athletes to Asian Games 2023
-
Business5 days ago
Over 80,000 square meters of Afghan carpets exported monthly: Union
-
Latest News4 days ago
WFP warns of Afghanistan pullout due to shortage of funding
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistani politician Fazl-ur-Rehman calls for joint Pak-Afghan commission