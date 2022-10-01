COVID-19
China dismisses complaints over quarantining US diplomats
China on Friday dismissed complaints from two U.S. congressmembers over the quarantining of American diplomats and their family members under the country’s strict COVID-19 regulations.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China “adopts a science-based and effective epidemic prevention protocol for both Chinese and foreigners coming to China without discrimination.”
The policy, Mao said, is “open and transparent.” Regardless of their status, all U.S. visitors accepted China’s epidemic policies, including post-entry medical observation and health monitoring, Mao told reporters at a daily briefing, AP reported.
“Such statements by individual U.S. lawmakers are really absurd and completely groundless,” Mao said, adding that the congressmen appeared to be showing signs of “China phobia.”
Republicans James Comer of Kentucky and Michael T. McCaul of Texas wrote to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday asking for clarification on the quarantining of U.S. diplomats and family members by the People’s Republic of China.
“U.S. Embassy officials in Beijing recently confirmed that 16 U.S. diplomats and their family members — throughout the pandemic — have been involuntarily held in quarantine camps and subjected to strict confinement measures with no definitive release date,” their letter stated.
“Committee Republicans are concerned that U.S diplomats could be or have been pressured to surrender intelligence while detained in PRC quarantine camps,” it said. “The PRC poses a geopolitical threat to the United States and should not be coercing U.S. diplomats into and surveilling them under draconian quarantine policies.”
The U.S. Embassy had no immediate comment on the letter on Friday.
Germany warns of rise in COVID-19 cases going into fall
Germany’s health minister warned Friday that the country is seeing a steady rise in COVID-19 cases as it goes into the fall, and urged older people to get a second booster shot tweaked to protect against new variants.
Other European countries such as France, Denmark and the Netherlands are also recording an increase in cases, Karl Lauterbach told reporters in Berlin, AP reported.
“We are clearly at the start of a winter wave,” he said.
German officials recorded 96,367 new cases in the past 24 hours, about twice as many as a week ago.
Starting Saturday, Germany’s 16 states can again impose pandemic restrictions such as a requirement to wear masks indoors.
Taiwan to end COVID quarantine for arrivals
Taiwan will end its mandatory COVID-19 quarantine for arrivals from Oct. 13 and welcome tourists back, the government said on Thursday, completing a major step on its plan to re-open to the outside world, Reuters reported.
Taiwan had kept some of its entry and quarantine rules in place as large parts of the rest of Asia relaxed or lifted them completely, although in June it cut the number of days required in isolation for arrivals to three from seven previously.
According to Reuters Taiwan has reported 6.3 million domestic cases since the beginning of the year, driven by the more infectious Omicron variant. With more than 99% of those showing no or only mild symptoms, the government has relaxed restrictions in its “new Taiwan model”.
Cabinet spokesman Lo Ping-cheng told reporters that with a well vaccinated population and the pandemic under control at home, the time had come to re-open borders.
Arrivals will still need to monitor their health for a seven day period and take rapid tests, but tourists will be allowed to return, he added.
The government had previously said it was aiming for an Oct. 13 re-opening, read the report.
A series of other measures came into force on Thursday, including ending PCR tests for arrivals and resuming visa-free entry for citizens of all countries that previously had that status.
Throughout the pandemic Taiwanese citizens and foreign residents have not been prohibited from leaving and then re-entering, but have had to quarantine at home or in hotels for up to two weeks, Reuters reported.
German chancellor Scholz tests positive for coronavirus
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has tested positive for coronavirus and is showing mild symptoms of a cold, Reuters quoting a government spokesperson said on Monday.
Scholz is isolating in the federal chancellery. He has cancelled all his public appearances this week but will attend scheduled meetings remotely, said an emailed statement.
Germany is rolling out booster vaccinations for older and clinically vulnerable citizens going into winter, read the report.
The World Health Organisation said last week that the coronavirus remained a global emergency but the end of the pandemic could be in sight if countries tackled it properly.
Food and oil prices fall in Afghanistan: IEA
WFP says it assisted 2 out of every 5 Afghans in past year
Study finds that climate change added 10% to Ian’s rainfall
Officials say thousands will get jobs with implementation of new housing projects
5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Kunar province
Some girls’ high schools in eastern Afghanistan reopen
New railway corridor to link Afghanistan and China
Dropped catches changed the game for Afghanistan: Nabi
MoFA commits to supporting athletes in Afghanistan
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
