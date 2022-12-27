COVID-19
China gives up reporting COVID-19 figures as virus rips across the country
China’s National Health Commission has announced it will no longer be publishing daily COVID-19 infection figures, as the virus rips through the population.
“As of today, we will no longer be releasing daily statistics on the pandemic, with any data released by the China Centers for Disease Control and Prevent for the purposes of reference and research,” the health ministry said on its official website.
The announcement came as China said Monday that beginning on Jan. 8, 2023 it will put an end to a mandatory quarantine on arrival for overseas travelers that had been in place since March 2020.
Officials had already warned that the development of the current outbreak had become “impossible to track” in the absence of mass testing, Radio Free Asia reported.
According to Bloomberg and other media outlets, Chinese authorities estimated in a closed internal meeting that around 250 million people in China were infected with COVID-19 this month.
Quoting data from the internal meeting of the National Health Commission of China on Wednesday, Bloomberg, the Financial Times, and Mingbo reported that approximately 248 million people in China, or about 18% of the country’s population of 1.4 billion, were infected with COVID-19 for the first twenty days of this month.
The Financial Times reported that Sun Yang, the deputy director of the National Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention, shared this information.
Bloomberg reported, “At the closed meeting, it was announced that an estimated 37 million people across China were infected just on Tuesday.” The Chinese government officially announced that 3,049 new cases were confirmed on that day.
The announcement came amid anecdotal evidence of skyrocketing death rates and overwhelming pressure on hospitals. A hospital in Taizhou city recently announced it had passed two million emergency room visits in recent days, while a video clip uploaded to social media by a Shanghai resident on Sunday showed hundreds of people lining up to get served at the city’s Baoxing Funeral Parlor in Shanghai, with the line stretching out of the gate and onto the street, RFA reported.
“This is what it’s like trying to take a number,” a person is heard saying on the audio. “You need to come early on Monday to get in line.”
An official in China’s political and legal committee system, the ruling Chinese Communist Party’s law enforcement hierarchy, said the massive pressure on crematoriums in the city had prompted municipal civil affairs bureau officials to take control of the sector.
Nobody is now allowed to transport the remains of their dead relatives to funeral homes, but must wait for them to be picked up by funeral home staff, the official told RFA on condition of anonymity.
The official said the current wave of infections is driven by government pressure to reboot the economy after months of damage under Communist Party leader Xi Jinping’s zero-COVID policy, and suggests the government is pursuing “herd immunity.”
“They are expressly telling people who have tested positive to go to work, to spread the infection as fast as possible,” the official said. “It’s like this all over the country now.”
In the absence of data, local governments are issuing estimates of case numbers based on computer modeling, with the eastern city of Qingdao reporting an estimated 500,000 new infections daily in the city.
A Qingdao resident who gave only the nickname John said that was likely an underestimate.
“I think it’s far more than 500,000 … it’s moving so fast, it’s like a deluge,” he said. “I never expected it to spread so fast.”
“There’s a hospital near where I live, with vehicles lined up on the street outside … bringing people for treatment,” he said. “Our whole family is infected.”
Meanwhile, authorities in the eastern province of Zhejiang estimated there were more than one million new infections across the province daily, with similar shortages of mortuary spaces and cremation slots at funeral homes.
Officials announced on Dec. 25 that new cases are likely to hit two million a day at the peak, which they expect will be around Jan. 1.
COVID-19
China races to vaccinate elderly, but many are reluctant
Chinese authorities are going door to door and paying people older than 60 to get vaccinated against COVID-19. But even as cases surge, 64-year-old Li Liansheng said his friends are alarmed by stories of fevers, blood clots and other side effects.
“When people hear about such incidents, they may not be willing to take the vaccines,” said Li, who had been vaccinated before he caught COVID-19. A few days after his 10-day bout with the virus, Li is nursing a sore throat and cough. He said it was like a “normal cold” with a mild fever.
China has joined other countries in treating cases instead of trying to stamp out virus transmission by dropping or easing rules on testing, quarantines and movement as it tries to reverse an economic slump. But the shift has flooded hospitals with feverish, wheezing patients, AP reported on Sunday.
The National Health Commission announced a campaign Nov. 29 to raise the vaccination rate among older Chinese, which health experts say is crucial to avoiding a health care crisis. It’s also the biggest hurdle before the ruling Communist Party can lift the last of the world’s most stringent antivirus restrictions.
China kept case numbers low for two years with a “zero-COVID” strategy that isolated cities and confined millions of people to their homes. Now, as it backs off that approach, it is facing the widespread outbreaks that other countries have already gone through.
The health commission has recorded only six COVID-19 fatalities this month, bringing the country’s official toll to 5,241. That is despite multiple reports by families of relatives dying.
China only counts deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official COVID-19 toll, a health official said last week. That unusually narrow definition excludes many deaths other countries would attribute to COVID-19.
Neighborhood committees that form the lowest level of government have been ordered to find everyone 65 and older and keep track of their health. They are doing what state media call the “ideological work” of lobbying residents to persuade elderly relatives to get vaccinated.
Li said a 55-year-old friend suffered fevers and blood clots after being vaccinated. He said they can’t be sure the shot was to blame, but his friend is reluctant to get another.
“It’s also said the virus keeps mutating,” Li said. “How do we know if the vaccines we take are useful?”
Some are reluctant because they have diabetes, heart problems and other health complications, despite warnings from experts that it is even more urgent for them to be vaccinated because the risks of COVID-19 are more serious than potential vaccine side effects in almost everyone.
Older people also felt little urgency because low case numbers before the latest surge meant few faced risk of infection. That earlier lack of infections, however, left China with few people who have developed antibodies against the virus.
More than 90% of people in China have been vaccinated but only about two-thirds of those over 80, according to the National Health Commission. According to its 2020 census, China has 191 million people aged 65 and over — a group that, on its own, would be the eighth most populous country, ahead of Bangladesh.
Health officials declined requests by reporters to visit vaccination centers. Two who briefly entered centers were ordered to leave when employees found out who they were.
COVID-19
China health commission stops publishing daily COVID figures
China’s National Health Commission (NHC) stopped publishing daily COVID-19 data on Sunday, amid doubts about their reliability as infections have exploded in the wake of an abrupt easing of tough restrictions, Reuters reported.
“Relevant COVID information will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention for reference and research,” the commission said in a statement, without specifying the reasons for the change or how frequently China CDC will update COVID information.
The NHC’s halt to reporting daily infection and death totals comes as concerns grow around the lack of vital information since Beijing made sweeping changes to a zero-COVID policy that had put hundreds of millions of its citizens under relentless lockdowns and battered the world’s second-largest economy, read the report.
Despite the record surge of infections, the NHC had reported no COVID deaths nationwide for four consecutive days before halting the data release. China narrowed its definition for reporting COVID deaths, counting only those from COVID-caused pneumonia or respiratory failure, raising eyebrows among world health experts.
British-based health data firm Airfinity last week estimated China was experiencing more than a million infections and 5,000 deaths a day.
After COVID cases were breaking daily records in late November, the NHC this month stopped reporting asymptomatic infections, making it harder to track cases.
Official figures from China had become an unreliable guide as less testing was being done across the country, while China has been routinely accused of downplaying infections and deaths.
According to Reuters the United States has also reported COVID cases less frequently, changing from daily to weekly updates, citing needs to reduce the reporting burden on local areas.
The World Health Organization has received no data from China on new COVID hospitalisations since Beijing eased its restrictions. The organisation says the data gap might be due to the authorities struggling to tally cases in the world’s most populous country.
Several models and reports in recent days have forecast as many as two million COVID deaths as the virus spreads to rural sections of the country, threatening to hit the most vulnerable elderly population and the unvaccinated.
The country’s healthcare system has been under enormous strain, with staff being asked to work while sick and even retired medical workers in rural communities being rehired to help grass-root efforts, according to state media.
Bolstering the urgency is the approach of the Lunar New Year in January, when huge numbers of people return home.
COVID-19
India randomly testing international visitors for COVID-19
India has begun randomly testing international passengers arriving at its airports for COVID-19, the country’s health minister said Thursday, citing an increase in cases in neighboring China.
Mansukh Mandaviya announced the new rule in Parliament, where he also urged state governments to increase surveillance for any new coronavirus variants and send samples of all positive cases to genome sequencing laboratories, AP reported.
Mandaviya also asked the public to wear masks and maintain social distancing, even though there are no official mandates for either.
India relaxed its mask-wearing rules earlier this year after coronavirus cases began dropping sharply. It has reported the most COVID-19 cases in the world since the pandemic began, but confirmed infections have fallen sharply in the past few months.
According to health ministry data, India currently has about 3,400 active coronavirus cases.
Cases have surged in neighboring China since it relaxed its harsh restrictions earlier this month following rare public protests.
Mandaviya said the Indian government has no plans yet to halt flights from countries where new cases have been reported.
On Thursday, India’s top doctors’ body, the Indian Medical Association, also appealed to people to wear masks in all public places and get vaccine boosters. It urged people to avoid public gatherings such as weddings, political and social meetings, and international travel.
“As of now, the situation is not alarming and therefore there is no need to panic. Prevention is better than cure,” it said in a statement.
India, a country of nearly 1.4 billion people, has administered more than 2.2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses, but only 27% of the population has received a third booster dose.
China gives up reporting COVID-19 figures as virus rips across the country
More Rohingya refugees reach Indonesia after weeks at sea
Pavel Antov, critic of Putin’s Ukraine war found dead outside Odisha hotel
IEA marks 43rd anniversary of Soviet Union invasion
IEA is trying to lift suspension of women’s education: deputy PM
Air corridor agreement signed between Afghanistan and India: MoIC
Explosion at Samangan’s madrasa leaves 15 dead
Afghanistan exports biscuits to Kazakhstan
Afghanistan urges China to speed up efforts for opening of Silk Route
Eight killed in Balkh explosion
Tahawol: UN’s call for engagement with IEA discussed
Saar: Iran’s policy towards Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Reactions over ban on female staff of NGOs discussed
Saar: Waiver of tax penalties by IEA discussed
Tahawol: Russia hosting Intra-Afghan dialogue discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan’s foreign minister tells IEA banned TTP is Pakistan’s ‘red line’
-
Health4 days ago
Millions of Afghan children inoculated against measles, polio in nationwide campaign
-
Latest News4 days ago
Chromite mine discovered in Kandahar’s Daman district
-
Sport3 days ago
Ariana Television’s ‘sporting’ year in review
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year mission
-
Latest News3 days ago
Russia, India can help in reviving intra-Afghan dialogue: Kabulov
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA’s minister of higher education outlines reasons for women’s education ban
-
World4 days ago
Two killed, six injured in suicide blast in Pakistan’s Islamabad