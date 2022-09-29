Latest News
China urges objective stance over IEA
A Chinese official on Wednesday urged the international community to take an “objective stance” over the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), saying social order in the country is gradually being restored.
In a regular press briefing, Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, also acknowledged that Afghanistan right now is at a crucial period transitioning from chaos to order with terrorist threats yet to be removed, CGTN reported.
Wang also called on the international community to remain engaged with the IEA and step up humanitarian and development assistance to the country, while stressing the preservation of the basic rights of all Afghan people, specifically all ethnic group members, women and children in the country.
Another Chinese official, Geng Shuang, on Tuesday echoed the same sentiment.
He said it is not constructive to keep accusing or pressuring the IEA or even to instrumentalize the issue of travel ban exemptions as a bargaining chip for negotiations. Such a move will only make the door for dialogue narrower and deepen confrontation and divergences, Geng, China’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, told a Security Council meeting on Afghanistan.
The international community should make it a top priority to help Afghanistan alleviate its humanitarian crisis and stabilize the economy, and should not politicize humanitarian and economic issues, nor link humanitarian aid and economic development with other political issues, said Geng, adding that Afghanistan’s frozen assets should be used for the improvement of Afghans’ life and economic reconstruction.
“We hope that the Afghan Taliban (IEA) will genuinely fulfill their commitments, completely cut off their ties with all terrorist groups, and work together with the international community to resolutely combat the Islamic State (ISIS), the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, and other terrorist groups, so as to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a hub for terrorism again,” said Geng.
Featured
Thomas West says US ‘deeply concerned about terror groups in Afghanistan’
US special representative for Afghanistan Thomas West said Wednesday that former al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri had freedom in Kabul prior to his death and that Washington “is deeply concerned about a number of other terrorist groups active in Afghanistan”.
Speaking at an event at the Center for International and Strategic Studies, West said al-Zawahiri “was unquestionably a threat to the United States and he had greater freedom to operate in Kabul than from wherever he came from”.
Al-Zawahiri was killed in July in a US drone strike that targeted a house in Kabul.
However, the IEA has repeatedly said they knew nothing about the al-Qaeda leader’s presence in the city nor have they received any proof from the US that it was in fact al-Zawahiri who was killed in the drone strike.
West said the US is concerned about other terrorist groups active in Afghanistan, VOA reported.
“We have concerns about al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Laskhar-e-Toiba, Ansarullah and a range of terrorist groups that still have an active presence in Afghanistan that we are exceedingly concerned about,” he said.
Last week at the UN General Assembly, Pakistan’s prime minister, Shahbaz Sharif, voiced similar concerns about the presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan.
The IEA rejected Sharif’s remarks, saying in a statement that they will not allow Afghan territory to be used against any country.
“We have been in touch with Taliban (IEA) leaders since the strike and, to be clear, even in the wake of this event, we are prepared to engage pragmatically with the Taliban regarding terrorism concerns,” West said.
West also said that at the time of the collapse of the former government, on August 15 last year, about 2,000 ISIS (Daesh) fighters were freed from Afghan prisons, VOA reported.
“There was a big prison break,” West said, adding that it was unclear who within the Taliban (IEA) released the prisoners and whether they knew who the inmates were.
“But some of the most concerning best-trained ISIS-K fighters they let out, it was about 2,000 individuals.
“Some of those individuals are folks we’re truly worried about,” he said.
Latest News
Haqqani meets border security, nomads in remote Khost district
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Interior Minister Sarajuddin Haqqani met with border security and Kuchis during a visit to Kost province on Wednesday.
According to the ministry, Haqqani met with the two groups, along with locals, in a remote area in Gurbaz district close to the Durand Line.
The border security forces and the Kuchis’ (nomads) raised their concerns with him.
“There should be no distance between the nation and the government, and if we were not sure about the nation today we couldn’t have come here.
“In the past, no one from the authorities could come here [to this district] because they had no place among the nation; because the nation had been harassed and tormented by them, but now our government represents the people,” Haqqani told the gathering.
Haqqani also admitted that there might be problems and shortcomings in the system but that in time reforms will be made.
Haqqani called on locals to cooperate with security forces in providing security.
“Cooperate in the security of your government, and if no one listens to your problems, it does not mean that the whole government is not listening, but maybe one person is neglecting [to listen],” Haqqani added.
During the trip, Haqqani also laid the foundation stone of a large religious Madrasa in the area.
Latest News
Pakistan’s FM warns of consequences to IEA isolation
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari wants the world to engage the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and has warned of dangerous consequences if Afghanistan’s rulers are again isolated.
In an interview with AFP, Zardari cautioned against creating “parallel governance” after the United States, distrustful of the IEA, put Afghanistan’s frozen assets in a professional fund in Switzerland.
“We’ve learned from the past that when we wash our hands and turn our backs, we end up creating unintended consequences and more problems for ourselves,” Zardari said on Tuesday.
“I believe that our concerns of an economic collapse, of an exodus of refugees, of a threat of new recruits for organisations such as ISIS-K and others, outweigh concerns that there may be about their financial institutions,” he added.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had expressed similar views while addressing the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly last week.
