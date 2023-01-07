COVID-19
China’s ‘great migration’ kicks-off under shadow of COVID-19
China on Saturday marked the first day of “chun yun,” the 40-day period of Lunar New Year travel known pre-pandemic as the world’s largest annual migration of people, bracing for a huge increase in travelers and the spread of COVID-19 infections.
This Lunar New Year public holiday, which officially runs from January 21, will be the first since 2020 without domestic travel restrictions, Reuters reported.
Over the last month China has seen the dramatic dismantling of its “zero-COVID” regime following historic protests against a policy that included frequent testing, restricted movement, mass lockdowns and heavy damage to the world’s No.2 economy.
Investors are hoping that the reopening will eventually reinvigorate a $17-trillion economy suffering its lowest growth in nearly half a century.
But the abrupt changes have exposed many of China’s 1.4 billion population to the virus for the first time, triggering a wave of infections that is overwhelming some hospitals, emptying pharmacy shelves of medication and causing long lines to form at crematoriums.
China’s Ministry of Transport said on Friday that it expects more than 2 billion passengers to take trips over the next 40 days, an increase of 99.5% year-on-year and reaching 70.3 percent of 2019 trip numbers.
Reaction to that news online was mixed, with some comments hailing the freedom to return to hometowns and celebrate the Lunar New Year with family for the first time in years.
Many others, however, said they would not travel this year, with worry of infecting elderly relatives a common theme.
“I dare not go back to my hometown, for fear of bringing the poison back,” said one such comment on the Twitter-like Weibo.
There are widespread concerns that the great migration of workers in cities to their hometowns will cause a surge in infections in smaller towns and rural areas less well-equipped with ICU beds and ventilators to deal with them
Sunday marks the reopening of China’s border with Hong Kong and the end of China’s requirement for inbound international travelers to quarantine. That effectively opened the door for many Chinese to travel abroad for the first time since borders slammed shut nearly three years ago, without fear of having to quarantine on their return.
More than a dozen countries are now demanding COVID-19 tests from Chinese travelers, as the World Health Organisation said China’s official virus data underreported the true extent of its outbreak.
Chinese officials and state media have defended the handling of the outbreak, playing down the severity of the surge and denouncing foreign travel requirements for its residents.
COVID-19
China seeks to minimize COVID-19 risk during travel rush
China is seeking to minimize the possibility of a major new COVID-19 outbreak during this month’s Lunar New Year travel rush following the end of most pandemic containment measures.
The Transportation Ministry on Friday called on travelers to reduce trips and gatherings, particularly if they involve elderly people, pregnant women, small children and those with underlying conditions, AP reported.
People using public transport are also urged to wear masks and pay special attention to their health and personal hygiene, Vice Minister Xu Chengguang told reporters at a briefing.
The call stopped short of asking citizens to stay home entirely, as the government had since the pandemic began, although some local governments have urged migrant workers not to return home.
Xu said authorities expect more than 2 billion trips to be made during the weeklong festival season, the most important time for visiting family and friends in the traditional Chinese calendar. That is nearly double the number of last year and 70.3% over the same period in 2019 before the pandemic hit, Xu said.
Demand for family visits and tourism has “accumulated over the past three years of the pandemic to be met all at once,“ Xu said.
“We encourage people to make travel plans based on the situation of themselves and their family members,” he said.
China abruptly ended a strict regime of lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing in December amid growing concerns about the economic impact and rare public protests in a country that permits no open political dissent.
The European Union on Wednesday “strongly encouraged” its member states to impose pre-departure COVID-19 testing, though not all have done so. The World Health Organization has also expressed concern about the lack of data from China, while the U.S. is requiring a negative test result for travelers from China within 48 hours of departure.
China has criticized the requirements and warned it could impose countermeasures against countries using them. Spokespeople have said the situation is under control, and reject accusations of a lack of preparation for reopening.
Despite concerns, Hong Kong announced it will reopen some of its border crossings with mainland China on Sunday and allow tens of thousands of people to cross every day without being quarantined.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is tentatively due to make his first visit to Beijing in office this month or next, during which he will meet with newly appointed Foreign Minister Qin Gang, China’s blunt-speaking former ambassador to Washington.
COVID-19
WHO says China data underrepresents COVID surge and deaths
China’s COVID-19 data is not giving an accurate picture of the situation there and underrepresents the number of hospitalisations and deaths from the disease, Reuters quoting a senior official at the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.
The U.N. agency was preparing to meet Chinese scientists again on Thursday as part of a wider briefing among member states on the global COVID-19 situation as concerns grow about the rapid spread of the virus in the world’s No. 2 economy.
On Tuesday, China’s top scientists presented data to a WHO technical advisory group showing no new coronavirus variant had been found in the country of 1.4 billion people, read the report.
That might ease some concerns about the outbreak since Beijing abruptly reversed its “zero COVID” policy last month.
But comments by WHO officials on Wednesday were the clearest criticism yet of China’s recent handling of the pandemic. It underscored worries about the accuracy and availability of Beijing’s data, hampering the fight against the disease which has killed more than 6.7 million and roiled global economies.
“We believe the current numbers being published from China underrepresent the true impact of the disease in terms of hospital admissions, in terms of ICU admissions, particularly in terms of death,” said Mike Ryan, WHO’s emergencies director.
He told a briefing in Geneva that the WHO believes the Chinese government’s definition for death is “too narrow”.
“We still do not have complete data,” said Ryan.
Late last month, the world’s most populous country narrowed its definition for classifying deaths as COVID-related, counting only those involving COVID-caused pneumonia or respiratory failure, raising eyebrows among world health experts, Reuters reported.
The WHO says deaths should be attributed to COVID-19 if they result from a “clinically compatible illness” in a patient with a probable or confirmed infection, and no other unrelated cause of death – like trauma – is involved.
China has reported five or fewer deaths a day since the policy U-turn. But many Chinese funeral homes and hospitals say they are overwhelmed, and international health experts predict at least 1 million COVID-related deaths in China this year without urgent action.
Abdi Rahman Mahamud, director of the WHO’s alert and response coordination department, cautioned there may be another wave of infections as families gather for China’s Lunar New Year holiday in a few weeks – one of its busiest travel periods, read the report.
He said vaccination rates needed to increase and people should wear masks to protect themselves from infection.
But the WHO said there is “no inevitability” in terms of predictions of large numbers of deaths.
“It really does depend on the measures that are in place,” said the WHO’s COVID-19 technical lead Maria van Kerkhove.
She said the WHO was working with China to improve access to life-saving tools and cope with health workforce issues in badly-hit areas.
Earlier in the briefing, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reiterated that the agency is “concerned” about the surge in COVID-19 infections in China and again urged Beijing to deliver rapid and regular data on hospitalisation and death there as well as real-time viral sequencing.
“WHO is concerned about the risk to life in China and has reiterated the importance of vaccination, including booster doses to protect against hospitalisation, severe disease and death,” Tedros said.
With viral circulation in China so high and comprehensive data not forthcoming, he said it is understandable that some countries are taking steps like testing travellers arriving from the country to protect their own citizens, Reuters reported.
COVID-19
EU offers China free vaccines as COVID-19 infections surge
The European Union has offered free COVID-19 vaccines to China, the EU executive said on Tuesday, as infections there surged following Beijing’s relaxation of its “zero-COVID” policies, Reuters reported.
China has not responded to the offer yet, a spokesperson for the European Commission told journalists at a regular briefing. He did not specify the amount of vaccines the EU was offering or their manufacturers.
“In view of the COVID situation in China, (Health) Commissioner Stella Kyriakides has reached out to her Chinese counterparts to offer EU solidarity and support,” he said.
“This includes public health expertise as well as variant-adapted EU vaccine donations.”
Asked whether Beijing would accept the EU offer, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning sidestepped a direct reply, telling Reuters that China’s vaccination rate and treatment capacity continued to rise and its supplies were “adequate”.
She said China was open to “strengthening solidarity and cooperation with the international community” to better meet its pandemic challenges, though it could “meet the demand of anyone who wants to be vaccinated”.
According to Reuters China has so far insisted on using only Chinese-made vaccines – which are of the inactivated virus type and not based on the Western mRNA technology – for its own population.
Last month, Germany shipped 11,500 BioNTech (22UAy.DE) COVID vaccines to German companies and embassy and consulate locations in China for use by German nationals there.
A source familiar with the situation said at the time that talks were underway with other European Union governments about getting them to citizens of other nationalities, read the report.
EU health experts were to meet on Tuesday to discuss the COVID situation in member states ahead of another gathering on Wednesday when EU government representatives will weigh a coordinated approach by the bloc to travellers from China.
Western Australia in grip of ‘devastating’ flood emergency: Australia PM
China’s ‘great migration’ kicks-off under shadow of COVID-19
Afghan aid at risk following ban on women, warns UN
IEA energy minister travels to Turkey
IEA approves projects worth 750 million afghanis for Kabul Municipality
Pakistan to import gas from Turkmenistan via Afghanistan: report
Three-day expo for Afghan products held in Kabul
Another cotton processing factory established in Kandahar: officials
Tahawol: IEA welcomes India-Central Asia meeting of NSAs
FIFA World Cup: France beat England to set up Morocco semi-final
Exclusive interview with Mohammad Arsala Kharoti, deputy refugees minister
Tahawol: UNSC to hold meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Pakistan interior ministry’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: US call for Doha deal implementation discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-Pakistan relations discussed
Trending
-
Regional4 days ago
Islamic-era archeological site discovered in Afghanistan’s Logar province
-
Latest News5 days ago
Iran provides residency permits to one million Afghan refugees
-
Business5 days ago
Over 5,000 tons of pine nuts exported abroad in last nine months: MoIC
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
Looted ancient sarcophagus returned to Egypt from US
-
Business3 days ago
IEA and Pakistan railway officials discuss bilateral railway cooperation
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan’s NSC meets to discuss growing threat of terrorism
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Optimism over IEA’s recognition discussed
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN delegation meets with Haqqani over ban on female aid workers