Latest News
DABS CEO: International actors must not politicize basic human needs
On the final day of the Conference on Investment Attraction and Supporting Energy Sector in Afghanistan, officials from the country’s national power utility on Sunday reaffirmed their commitment to delivering electricity to all parts of the country.
Abdul Bari Omar, CEO of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), underscored that electricity is a basic human necessity and urged international organizations not to politicize access to essential services.
“Afghanistan is part of the global geography. Therefore, in line with international principles and laws, constructive engagement with the Afghan people in this sector must take place,” Omar said. “Basic human needs should not be included in political agendas.”
Ali Ibrahim Aker, Deputy Head of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Afghanistan, echoed this sentiment, calling investment in the energy sector vital for the well-being and future of the Afghan people.
Private sector representatives also raised concerns about the persistent shortage of electricity in industrial parks, calling it a major barrier to economic growth and industrial development.
Arian Zolgi Azimi, Deputy Head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, stated: “The industrial and manufacturing sectors are key engines of economic growth. However, due to the lack of stable electricity, many factories are unable to operate consistently. As a result, they rely on generators, which drives up production costs and reduces competitiveness in regional markets.”
Mozammil Shirzad, Advisor to the Chamber of Industries and Mines, added: “Afghanistan is rich in natural resources, but more than anything, it needs electricity. Without power, industry cannot expand, mining operations stall, and agriculture cannot be modernized. Our country is desperate for energy, and with joint support, investment, and commitment, this gap can be closed.”
Senior officials from the Administrative Office of the Government and the Central Bank also emphasized the need to provide financial and technical support to attract investment.
Noorul Haq Anwar, Director General of the Administrative Office, said: “Under the special directive of the Islamic Emirate’s leadership, a draft policy has been prepared to support investors and traders. Once finalized, it will introduce broad facilitations for the business community.”
Ehsanullah Mansoor, a representative of Da Afghanistan Bank, noted: “We hope both banking and non-banking sectors will capitalize on these opportunities, particularly in financing renewable energy projects. The Central Bank is committed to offering regulatory support and other incentives in this area.”
This comes after Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Abdul Ghani Baradar, called on the international community to lift financial and banking restrictions during the opening session of the conference. He described these restrictions as a significant obstacle to attracting foreign investment to Afghanistan.
Latest News
AWCC, Bayat Foundation provide thousands of tents for Kunar quake victims
In the aftermath of powerful earthquakes that struck eastern Afghanistan last week, the Bayat Foundation and Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) have mobilized substantial humanitarian support for quake-affected communities in Kunar province.
Thousands of tents have been installed in temporary camps for displaced families. These camps are equipped with essential services, including access to food, drinking water, and medical assistance. Local authorities say efforts are ongoing to expand relief operations as more affected families are identified.
As part of its emergency response, the Bayat Foundation has delivered mobile health teams, medical supplies, food items, and emergency shelter materials to hard-hit areas.
AWCC is also playing a critical role by maintaining telecom infrastructure in the region. A new communication site is being activated in Noor Gul district to support connectivity in earthquake-affected zones. Additionally, the company is issuing free SIM cards to international rescue teams deployed in the region, helping facilitate coordination and emergency response efforts.
The recent earthquakes and subsequent aftershocks have caused significant human loss, with 2,205 people killed and 3,640 others injured, according to official figures. In addition to the human toll, there has been widespread destruction of homes, infrastructure, and livelihoods.
Many affected families remain without permanent shelter, facing difficult conditions as colder weather approaches. Life in temporary camps, while a vital short-term solution, is proving increasingly challenging as basic needs grow and winter nears.
International aid agencies have highlighted the urgent need for long-term recovery support, including the construction of permanent housing, restoration of roads, and access to renewable energy sources.
The joint response by the Bayat Foundation, AWCC, and local authorities is helping to address immediate humanitarian needs — but ongoing support will be essential to ensure a full and sustainable recovery for the earthquake survivors.
Latest News
Britain’s Farage confirms he wants to deport women asylum seekers back to Afghanistan
Nigel Farage, leader of the populist Reform UK party, has confirmed he wants to deport women asylum seekers back to the Islamic Emirate-run Afghanistan if he becomes prime minister.
The Reform UK leader’s position on the topic has not been clear, with him previously saying he wouldn’t send women back to IEA that took over after western militaries withdrew, before now saying he would.
When asked by Sky News journalist if he would “detain” women and children and “send them back”, Farage said “yes”.
Challenged on when he said in August that he was not “discussing” women and children, Farage claimed this was a reference to his desire to see men detained on arrival in the UK.
At the time, he said he was “very, very clear” on the “deportation of illegal immigrants”, adding: “We are not even discussing women and children at this stage – there are so many illegal males in Britain, and the news reports that said that after my conference yesterday were wrong.”
Speaking recently, Farage claimed that the UK has a “duty of care” to a child if, for example, a four-year-old arrives in a dinghy – but not to women and men.
“For clarity, those that cross the English Channel will be detained and deported, men and women,” Farage went on.
“Children, we’ll have to think about.”
Latest News
IEA leader approves new law to curb corruption in government contracts
According to the Ministry of Justice, the law provides a clear legal framework for government contracting.
The leader of the Islamic Emirate has formally approved a new law regulating contracts between ministries and government agencies, marking a significant step toward strengthening transparency in public procurement. The legislation explicitly bans contracts with companies owned by, or affiliated with, officials of the Islamic Emirate.
According to the Ministry of Justice, the law provides a clear legal framework for government contracting. It aims to safeguard public assets, ensure the purchase of quality goods at fair prices, regulate repair costs, and prioritize dealings with reliable and trustworthy companies and traders.
Economic analysts say the measure could expand opportunities for private investors while reinforcing fairness in the contracting process. By preventing conflicts of interest, they argue, the law may help restore confidence among both local businesses and the wider public.
The law, titled Contracts of Ministries and Government Departments, consists of a preamble, two chapters, four sections, and forty articles. It was officially published in the government gazette following the leader’s endorsement.
