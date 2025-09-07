DABS CEO: International actors must not politicize basic human needs

On the final day of the Conference on Investment Attraction and Supporting Energy Sector in Afghanistan, officials from the country’s national power utility on Sunday reaffirmed their commitment to delivering electricity to all parts of the country.

Abdul Bari Omar, CEO of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), underscored that electricity is a basic human necessity and urged international organizations not to politicize access to essential services.

“Afghanistan is part of the global geography. Therefore, in line with international principles and laws, constructive engagement with the Afghan people in this sector must take place,” Omar said. “Basic human needs should not be included in political agendas.”

Ali Ibrahim Aker, Deputy Head of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Afghanistan, echoed this sentiment, calling investment in the energy sector vital for the well-being and future of the Afghan people.

Private sector representatives also raised concerns about the persistent shortage of electricity in industrial parks, calling it a major barrier to economic growth and industrial development.

Arian Zolgi Azimi, Deputy Head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, stated: “The industrial and manufacturing sectors are key engines of economic growth. However, due to the lack of stable electricity, many factories are unable to operate consistently. As a result, they rely on generators, which drives up production costs and reduces competitiveness in regional markets.”

Mozammil Shirzad, Advisor to the Chamber of Industries and Mines, added: “Afghanistan is rich in natural resources, but more than anything, it needs electricity. Without power, industry cannot expand, mining operations stall, and agriculture cannot be modernized. Our country is desperate for energy, and with joint support, investment, and commitment, this gap can be closed.”

Senior officials from the Administrative Office of the Government and the Central Bank also emphasized the need to provide financial and technical support to attract investment.

Noorul Haq Anwar, Director General of the Administrative Office, said: “Under the special directive of the Islamic Emirate’s leadership, a draft policy has been prepared to support investors and traders. Once finalized, it will introduce broad facilitations for the business community.”

Ehsanullah Mansoor, a representative of Da Afghanistan Bank, noted: “We hope both banking and non-banking sectors will capitalize on these opportunities, particularly in financing renewable energy projects. The Central Bank is committed to offering regulatory support and other incentives in this area.”

This comes after Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Abdul Ghani Baradar, called on the international community to lift financial and banking restrictions during the opening session of the conference. He described these restrictions as a significant obstacle to attracting foreign investment to Afghanistan.