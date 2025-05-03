DABS inaugurates 40MW solar power project in Dehdadi, Balkh

(Last Updated On: )

Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) has announced the launch of a solar power generation project in Dehdadi district of Balkh province, with an investment of $28 million.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Balkh, DABS officials stated that upon completion, the project which is funded by the private sector will provide electricity to 40,000 households and 1,200 manufacturing factories in the province.

Abdul Bari Omar, CEO of DABS, said: “With the launch of this project, thousands of families, factories, commercial centers, religious sites, and government offices will receive reliable electricity, and hundreds of job opportunities will be created for young people.”

Despite Afghanistan’s capacity to produce electricity, the country still relies heavily on imported power.

At the ceremony, private sector representatives emphasized that if the government creates more favorable conditions for investors, investment in domestic electricity production will increase.

“We urge the government to ease regulations and establish a competitive and healthy investment environment,” said Asadullah Asadi, head of the Balkh Chamber of Commerce and Investment.

This solar power project is expected to be completed and operational within two years in Balkh.