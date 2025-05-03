Qatari officials and UN envoy discuss 4th Doha meeting on Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: )

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials on Friday met with Georgette Gagnon, the Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan, and discussed preparations for the fourth round of the Doha meeting on Afghanistan.

However, the ministry’s statement did not mention a specific date for when the fourth Doha meeting would be held.

According to the statement, the meeting will be hosted by Qatar and held under the supervision of the United Nations.

Meanwhile, some experts expressed optimism about the Doha process, saying that Qatar’s support for a political solution in Afghanistan through the UN could be constructive.

Khalil Ahmad Nadim, a political expert, said: “Qatar plays a very important role because it acts as a protector of U.S. interests and serves as a bridge between the Islamic Emirate and other countries. Qatar is trying to facilitate the fourth meeting between the Taliban and the UN, which could benefit Afghanistan, as these talks might lead to an understanding with the Afghan government.”

Three previous rounds of the Doha meetings were also hosted by Qatar under the name of the “Doha Process,” in which special representatives from various countries and international organizations participated. The delegation of the IEA also attended the most recent meeting in this process.