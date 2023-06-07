Daesh claims responsibility for killing Badakhshan deputy governor
Daesh has claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s car bombing in northern Badakhshan province that killed its deputy governor.
Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi, the deputy governor of Badakhshan, was one of two people who were killed outside a court in the provincial capital, Faizabad.
Six others were injured in the blast, local officials said.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has been carrying out raids against members of Daesh, which has claimed several deadly attacks in the country over the past year.
Daesh has also targeted IEA officials, including the governor of northern Balkh province who was killed in his office in March.
Regional
China, Russia launch joint air patrol, alarms South Korea
China and Russia conducted a joint air patrol on Tuesday over the Sea of Japan and East China Sea for a sixth time since 2019, prompting neighboring South Korea and Japan to scramble fighter jets.
China’s defense ministry said the patrol was part of the two militaries’ annual cooperation plan. South Korea scrambled fighter jets, according to its military, after four Russian and four Chinese military aircraft entered its air defense zone in the south and east of the Korean peninsula, Reuters reported.
Japan’s military said it had scrambled fighter jets after verifying that two Russian bombers had joined two Chinese bombers over the Sea of Japan and flown together as far as the East China Sea, where they were joined by two Chinese fighter planes.
In China’s last joint aerial patrol with Russia in November, South Korea also scrambled fighter jets after Chinese H-6K bombers and Russian TU-95 bombers and SU-35 fighter jets entered its Air Defence Identification Zone (KADIZ).
Japan similarly scrambled jets when Chinese bombers and two Russian drones flew into the Sea of Japan.
An air defense zone is an area where countries demand that foreign aircraft take special steps to identify themselves. Unlike a country’s airspace – the air above its territory and territorial waters – there are no international rules governing air defense zones.
The joint aerial patrols, which began before Russia sent its troops in Ukraine and Beijing and Moscow declared their “no-limits” partnership, are a result of long expanding bilateral ties built partly on a mutual sense of threat from the United States and other military alliances.
In their May 2022 patrols, Chinese and Russian warplanes neared Japan’s airspace as Tokyo hosted a Quad summit with the leaders of the United States, India and Australia, alarming Japan even though China said the flights were not directed at third parties.
China’s increasing military assertiveness in the region has coincided with an increase in military maneuvers and drills by the United States and its allies in the region.
Since last week, the coast guard of the United States, Japan and the Philippines have held their first trilateral naval exercise in the South China Sea.
The White House said on Monday that recent encounters between U.S. and Chinese forces in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea reflect a growing aggressiveness by Beijing’s military that raises the risk of an error in which “somebody gets hurt.”
Over the weekend, a Chinese warship came within 137 meters of a U.S. destroyer while the U.S. and Canadian navies were conducting a joint exercise in the sensitive Taiwan Strait, prompting complaints about the safety of the maneuver.
Shortly before that, a video showed a Chinese fighter jet passing in front of a U.S. plane’s nose with the cockpit of the RC-135 shaking in the turbulence caused by the flight.
“U.S. military ships and aircraft have traveled thousands of miles to provoke China at its doorstep,” China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during a regular news conference on Tuesday.
“Insisting on conducting close reconnaissance and flexing its muscles near China’s territorial waters and airspace is not safeguarding freedom of navigation, but promoting of navigation hegemony and is a blatant military provocation,” he said.
Sport
Sri Lanka thrash Afghanistan by nine wickets for 2-1 ODI series win
Sri Lanka strode to 120 with 34 overs to spare in Hambantota, striding past the 117 set by the tourists after a fast-bowling attack led by Dushmantha Chameera that demolished the hapless Afghan top order.
Nissanka did not waste time when the chase began, racing to his seventh ODI half-century in 32 balls with eight fours and two sixes, AFP reported.
He left on 51 after being trapped leg before wicket by Gulbadin Naib to end an 84-run stand for the opening wicket.
Fellow opener Karunaratne, featuring in his first ODI series in more than two years, made 56 not out to ensure that Sri Lanka reached the target without another wicket falling.
His 56 came off 45 balls with seven boundaries, making his eighth half-ton in the format.
Fast-bowling spearhead Chameera established Sri Lanka’s dominance early with two fiery spells at the crease that left the tourists unable to post a decent partnership.
Chameera, playing his first series after ankle surgery that sidelined him for seven months, earned man of the match honors with his 4-63.
Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga polished off the Afghan tail with 3-7 while quick Lahiru Kumara claimed two wickets, leaving the tourists flailing on 116.
Kusal Mendis was unbeaten on 11 as Sri Lanka reached the target in just 16 overs to end the game early.
Afghanistan won the first game comprehensively by six wickets, but Sri Lanka bounced back to take the second game by 132 runs.
Sri Lanka will head to Zimbabwe for World Cup qualifiers in a bid to secure one of the two remaining slots for the format’s showpiece event.
Afghanistan are already through to the World Cup, to be held in India from October.
Latest News
Foundation stone of new minaret laid at Pul-e-Sorkh Square in Kabul
The foundation stone for a new minaret was laid on Tuesday at the Pul-e-Sorkh Square in Kabul city, in line with Kabul Municipality’s ongoing campaign to beautify the capital.
The minaret, which is being funded by Afghanistan’s leading telecommunications company, AWCC, will be built to mimic a historical structure.
Welcoming the support of AWCC, the municipality’s head of cultural affairs Wali Gul Jawad said: “We sincerely thank the Afghan Wireless Communication Company for cooperating with Kabul Municipality in urban services, they [AWCC] think of a common city, and Inshallah they go shoulder to shoulder with us in urban services.”
This 13-meter-high minaret will replicate the historical Sultan Mahmud Ghaznavi’s minaret in Ghazni province.
AWCC officials meanwhile said they will continue their support for the purpose of construction with government institutions.
“This project is not our first and last project and you will see better projects, we would like to thank the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Kabul Municipality, for their serious cooperation with us in this field and for agreeing to our request,” said Mohammad Suleiman Khorram, AWCC’s director for the central zone.
During the last two decades, AWCC has cooperated with government institutions in various sectors and implemented many projects throughout the country.
The company is also rolling out telecommunication and internet services to large swathes of the country, specifically in remote districts, that were previously under-served.
