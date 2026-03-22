Deadly violence likely without dialogue between Afghanistan and Pakistan: ICG

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Water crisis deepens in Afghanistan as families struggle for access
Traditional sources such as wells and karezes—underground channels that have sustained communities for generations—are now under severe strain.
As the world marks World Water Day, Afghanistan is facing a worsening water crisis, with millions of people struggling to access safe and reliable supplies.
Years of drought, declining rainfall, rapid population growth and the return of families from neighbouring countries have placed increasing pressure on already fragile water systems.
Traditional sources such as wells and karezes—underground channels that have sustained communities for generations—are now under severe strain.
In many rural areas, families are forced to rely on unsafe surface water or travel long distances to meet daily needs. Women and children are most affected, often spending hours each day collecting water.
Urban centres, including Kabul, Mazar-e-Sharif and Kandahar, are also grappling with shortages. Rapid population growth and unregulated groundwater extraction have led to significant depletion, leaving many households dependent on private wells or water deliveries.
The situation in Kandahar is particularly severe. Reports indicate that numerous wells have dried up, while others have dropped to depths of more than 100 metres.
Local community leader Fazil Rahman described water shortages as the most pressing challenge in his area, noting that even deep boreholes are failing to produce sufficient supply. He added that the crisis is disrupting education and livelihoods, as children are often forced to spend hours fetching water instead of attending school.
In response, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), in partnership with the Urban Water Supply and Sewage State-Owned Corporation, launched a water infrastructure project in Kandahar in 2025. The initiative aims to improve access for more than 100,000 residents through expanded pipelines, new household connections and solar-powered pumping systems.
The ICRC has also upgraded a major water pumping station in Herat, now supplying water to more than 400,000 people through tens of thousands of household connections.
Beyond urban areas, water scarcity is also affecting agriculture, the backbone of many rural livelihoods. Reduced irrigation has led to lower crop yields and increased risks of food insecurity and malnutrition.
To support affected communities, the ICRC has rehabilitated irrigation canals, karezes and flood protection systems in several provinces, including projects in Parwan Province.
Despite these efforts, humanitarian organisations warn that aid alone will not be enough. Long-term investment in infrastructure, improved water management and stronger policies will be essential to address the crisis.
Without sustained and coordinated action, experts caution that water shortages could continue to threaten public health, food security and stability across Afghanistan.
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Pakistani military violates Afghanistan ceasefire again
Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, said that a mortar shell of the Pakistani military regime hit Shanpat area of Nari district of Kunar province at 9:30 am on Sunday, killing one civilian and wounding another.
The injured person is a woman, he said.
Pakistani forces also opened fire on a civilian vehicle in Shakin district of Paktika province, but no casualties were reported, Fitrat said.
The Pakistani government had earlier announced that it would halt its attacks on Afghanistan until Monday night on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
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IEA allegedly appoints envoy to Berlin embassy ‘without Germany’s approval’
Germany was not informed of the appointment of a new Afghan diplomat in Berlin, according to a report by public broadcaster ARD, raising fresh questions about the Islamic Emirate’s expanding control over overseas missions.
The report states that an IEA-linked official has assumed the role of chargé d’affaires at Afghanistan’s embassy in Berlin without prior approval from the German government. Under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, host countries must consent to such diplomatic appointments.
Germany does not formally recognize the IEA government, which returned to power in August 2021 following the withdrawal of US and NATO forces.
Undisclosed leadership role
According to ARD, the official—identified as Nebrasul H.—arrived in Berlin in July last year as a junior consular staff member, a position approved by German authorities. However, documents obtained by the broadcaster suggest he was also quietly appointed to lead the embassy.
He is reportedly acting as chargé d’affaires, effectively heading the mission and liaising directly with Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry in Kabul.
The move highlights the IEA’s efforts to consolidate authority over Afghan diplomatic missions abroad, despite lacking broad international recognition.
Berlin ‘not notified’
Germany’s Foreign Ministry said it had received “no notification of any personnel changes” at Afghan diplomatic missions in the country.
Berlin has consistently maintained that Afghan embassies should remain under representatives appointed by the former government of Ashraf Ghani, which was ousted in 2021.
Previous envoy sidelined
The report also claims that the previous head of mission, Abdul P., has been stripped of his authority and reduced to a largely symbolic role. He was originally appointed under the Ghani administration.
Despite being sidelined, he remains in Berlin, reportedly continuing to live in the ambassador’s residence and retaining diplomatic privileges.
Wider diplomatic shift
In a related development, ARD reported that another Afghan official who arrived alongside Nebrasul H. has assumed a leadership role at the Afghan consulate in Bonn, also without formal recognition from German authorities.
The developments suggest a broader strategy by the IEA to assert control over Afghanistan’s diplomatic presence in Europe, even in countries that do not officially recognize its rule.
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