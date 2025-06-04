Latest News
Deputy finance minister meets UNAMA chief over Afghanistan’s financial sector development
UNAMA Chief Otunbayeva acknowledged the critical role of microfinance in promoting economic resilience and job creation.
Sultan Mohammad Zubair, Deputy Minister of Policy at the Ministry of Finance, met with the UN in Afghanistan’s chief this week to discuss the need to strengthen the country’s financial sector.
During the meeting with Roza Otunbayeva, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), Zubair expressed appreciation for UNAMA’s ongoing humanitarian efforts in the country and voiced hope that continued collaboration would help lay the groundwork for implementing more development projects across the country.
The two sides also discussed the need to strengthen financial and development cooperation in the country. They also emphasized the importance of enhancing Afghanistan’s microfinance sector, improving the allocation of international humanitarian aid, increasing funding for development projects, and reinforcing ties with global financial institutions.
Zubair highlighted the ministry’s efforts in advancing the microfinance sector and stated that further expansion is a key priority.
He requested UNAMA’s support in strengthening the sector through capacity-building initiatives, the introduction of modern technologies, and raising public awareness.
UNAMA Chief Otunbayeva acknowledged the critical role of microfinance in promoting economic resilience and job creation.
She pledged that UNAMA would work to mobilize financial resources to support the sector and would also seek technical and capacity-building assistance from countries such as Japan, China, Malaysia, and Indonesia.
Otunbayeva reaffirmed UNAMA’s commitment to working closely with the Ministry of Finance to attract foreign investment, implement development projects, and create an enabling environment for the growth of the microfinance sector in Afghanistan.
Latest News
IEA Supreme Leader issues Eid al-Adha message
Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada reiterated that the core objective of the Islamic Emirate’s rule is the full implementation of Islamic Sharia law
Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), issued his Eid al-Adha message on Wednesday, underscoring key themes of religious governance, national unity, economic self-reliance, and solidarity with the people of Palestine.
In his address, Akhundzada reiterated that the core objective of the Islamic Emirate’s rule is the full implementation of Islamic Sharia law and adherence to the religious directives issued under his leadership. He called on all officials within the Emirate to refrain from interfering in each other’s responsibilities and to govern in consultation with Islamic scholars.
Akhundzada emphasized the importance of providing comprehensive support to Afghan returnees, urging authorities to facilitate their resettlement, employment, and welfare.
He also stressed the need for independence from foreign aid and influence, particularly in economic and humanitarian matters.
In a pointed directive to the judiciary, he instructed judges to rule based solely on the nature of the crime, rather than an individual’s social status or identity, and once again declared obedience to his orders as “obligatory” for all officials and citizens under the Islamic system.
The IEA leader strongly condemned Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza, expressing unwavering support for the Palestinian people. He demanded an immediate halt to civilian killings and called for an end to what he described as “Zionist occupation.”
Addressing the business community, Akhundzada urged Afghan entrepreneurs to work toward national self-sufficiency, noting that the sustainability of the Islamic Emirate depends significantly on a stable and self-reliant economy.
He also called on students, particularly those in religious seminaries, schools, and universities, to focus diligently on their studies and avoid wasting time on what he termed “useless distractions.”
Akhundzada’s message reflects the Islamic Emirate’s continued emphasis on strict religious governance, internal discipline, and resistance to international influence, while facing persistent domestic and global criticism over human rights and gender equality issues.
Latest News
Shehbaz Sharif warns against use of Afghan soil by Indian proxies against Pakistan
He pledged that peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be preserved “at any cost” and called on the youth to play a constructive role in promoting national unity and stability
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Tuesday warned against the use of Afghan territory by Indian-backed proxy forces to carry out terrorist activities against Pakistan and emphasized the urgent need for deeper cooperation with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
According to Pakistani media reports, Sharif made these remarks during a high-level visit to Peshawar, accompanied by senior government officials and top military leadership, including Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, senior federal ministers for defense and security, and the head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
Addressing a grand jirga of tribal elders from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm commitment to eliminating what he described as the “fitna of the Khawarij and the terror networks supported by India.”
“The courage, resilience, and unshakable spirit of the Pashtun people are a proud chapter in our national history,” Sharif said, urging tribal leaders to remain united in exposing and combating extremist ideologies.
He pledged that peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be preserved “at any cost” and called on the province’s youth to play a constructive role in promoting national unity, development, and stability.
As of now, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has not issued an official response to Prime Minister Sharif’s remarks.
Latest News
Pakistan to chair key UN Security Council committee on sanctions
Pakistan will also serve as vice-chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee, where Algeria will take over the chairmanship.
Pakistan is set to assume a leading role within the United Nations Security Council in 2025, chairing the Taliban (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) Sanctions Committee and serving as vice-chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee.
The Taliban (IEA) Sanctions Committee oversees enforcement of UN-mandated measures such as travel bans, arms embargoes, and asset freezes against designated IEA individuals and entities.
Alongside this key position, Pakistan will also serve as vice-chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee, where Algeria will take over the chairmanship.
These roles place Pakistan at the forefront of international discussions and policymaking on global counterterrorism and regional stability.
The move also underscores the shifting dynamics within the Security Council, where emerging and non-permanent members are increasingly taking on influential roles.
Pakistan’s appointments come at a time when the Security Council is addressing complex geopolitical challenges, from counterterrorism to conflict resolution, and reinforces Islamabad’s relevance in multilateral security frameworks.
IEA Supreme Leader issues Eid al-Adha message
Deputy finance minister meets UNAMA chief over Afghanistan’s financial sector development
Shehbaz Sharif warns against use of Afghan soil by Indian proxies against Pakistan
Pakistan to chair key UN Security Council committee on sanctions
IPL 2025 Final: RCB end 18-year wait; clinch maiden IPL title
Chinese company keen to invest $50 million in automobile industry in Afghanistan
Afghanistan climb to No.7 in ICC ODI rankings
Tahawol: Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs’ activities reviewed
Ariana Television to broadcast 4th edition of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League
IPL 2025: Dharamsala match abandoned due to security concerns
Tahawol: Concerns over civilian casualties in Gaza
Saar: Dire humanitarian situation in Gaza discussed
Tahawol: Agriculture Ministry’s role in development discussed
Tahawol: MRRD’s role in rural development discussed
Saar: Kabul Municipality’s achievements, challenges discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Mumbai eliminate Gujarat to keep alive IPL final hopes
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kazakhstan plans to open Trade House in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
Trump calls U.S. military equipment loss in Afghanistan ‘most embarrassing moment’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistani and Uzbek envoys hold talks on Trans-Afghan railway project
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Possible new dwarf planet spotted near the edge of the solar system
-
International Sports3 days ago
LAFC clinches final FIFA Club World Cup spot with dramatic win over Club América
-
Regional3 days ago
Trump says Pakistani representatives coming to US next week for trade talks
-
World3 days ago
Pentagon chief warns of imminent China threat, asks Asian allies to spend more on defence