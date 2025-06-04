Deputy finance minister meets UNAMA chief over Afghanistan’s financial sector development

Sultan Mohammad Zubair, Deputy Minister of Policy at the Ministry of Finance, met with the UN in Afghanistan’s chief this week to discuss the need to strengthen the country’s financial sector.

During the meeting with Roza Otunbayeva, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), Zubair expressed appreciation for UNAMA’s ongoing humanitarian efforts in the country and voiced hope that continued collaboration would help lay the groundwork for implementing more development projects across the country.

The two sides also discussed the need to strengthen financial and development cooperation in the country. They also emphasized the importance of enhancing Afghanistan’s microfinance sector, improving the allocation of international humanitarian aid, increasing funding for development projects, and reinforcing ties with global financial institutions.

Zubair highlighted the ministry’s efforts in advancing the microfinance sector and stated that further expansion is a key priority.

He requested UNAMA’s support in strengthening the sector through capacity-building initiatives, the introduction of modern technologies, and raising public awareness.

UNAMA Chief Otunbayeva acknowledged the critical role of microfinance in promoting economic resilience and job creation.

She pledged that UNAMA would work to mobilize financial resources to support the sector and would also seek technical and capacity-building assistance from countries such as Japan, China, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Otunbayeva reaffirmed UNAMA’s commitment to working closely with the Ministry of Finance to attract foreign investment, implement development projects, and create an enabling environment for the growth of the microfinance sector in Afghanistan.