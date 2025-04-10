Donor community meet in Turkey to ‘plan and coordinate’ aid to Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: )

The Turkish Embassy in Kabul has confirmed that a two-day Afghanistan Coordination Group (ACG) Meeting is being held in Istanbul where the international donor community will look at priorities and plans around the situation in Afghanistan.

In a post on X, the embassy said the meeting would be held on Wednesday and Thursday and that it was important for the donor community to coordinate activities.

This comes just two days after the United Nations in Afghanistan (UNAMA) called on the international donor community to maintain critical support for the Afghan people, 22.9 million of whom are in need of assistance in 2025.

“If we want to help the Afghan people escape the vicious cycle of poverty and suffering, we must continue to have the means to address urgent needs while simultaneously laying the groundwork for long-term resilience and stability,” said Indrika Ratwatte, the UN’s Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator and Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Afghanistan.

“Despite complex challenges in delivering assistance to the Afghan people, we must continue to make the gradual transition from life-saving assistance to sustainable solutions that address the root causes of vulnerability. This is critical for Afghanistan, the region, and the world.”

In 2024, humanitarian and basic human needs partners raised a collective US$3.21 billion in support of the Afghan people, exceeding funding levels of the previous year.