Quake death toll rises to over 2,000 as magnitude of tragedy sets in
Mohammad Janan Saiq, the spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Disaster Affairs said Sunday at around midday that so far 2,053 people have been confirmed dead in 13 villages in western Herat province after the 6.3 magnitude earthquake that hit on Saturday.
A further 1,240 people were injured, at least 1,320 houses were completely destroyed in Zinda Jan and Ghorian districts and 10 rescue teams have been sent to the worst hit areas.
Drinking water, food, medicine, clothing, and other necessary items are being sent to the victims, Saiq said.
Other official sources have however said as many as 10,000 people were injured.
Rescue teams along with local men are working to pull out the dead and injured trapped under the rubble.
“Three villages in Herat province were completely destroyed, and hundreds of people are still trapped under the debris,” Saiq said.
According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), strong earthquakes of magnitude 5.5, 5.9, and 6.2 and 6.3 jolted the western Afghanistan. Afghan provinces. The epicenter was 40 kilometers northwest of Herat city in Zinda Jan district.
On Sunday, people were using their bare hands to dig out the dead and injured. One video, shared online, shows people freeing a baby from a collapsed building. A hand is seen cradling the baby’s torso as rescuers ease the child out of the ground. Rescuers said it was the baby’s mother.
Abdul Wahid Rayan, a spokesman at the Ministry of Information and Culture, said Sunday the death toll is higher than originally reported. Villages have been destroyed, and hundreds of civilians are buried under the debris, he said while calling for urgent help.
“Besides the 2,060 dead, 1,240 people are injured and 1,320 houses are completely destroyed,” said Rayan. At least a dozen teams have been scrambled to help with rescue efforts, including from the military and nonprofit organizations like the Red Crescent.
The United Nations migration agency has deployed four ambulances with doctors and psychosocial support counselors to the regional hospital. At least three mobile health teams are on their way to the Zenda Jan district, which is one of the worst affected areas.
Doctors Without Borders set up five medical tents at Herat Regional Hospital to accommodate up to 80 patients. Authorities have treated more than 300 patients, according to the agency.
Irfanullah Sharafzai, a spokesman for the Afghan Red Crescent Society, said seven teams are busy with rescue efforts while other teams are arriving from eight nearby provinces.
“A temporary camp has been set up for people who have lost their houses and need shelter for now,” Sharafzai said. “Whatever is in our capacity we will do for our poor and needy people at this difficult time.”
Neighboring Pakistan said it was deeply saddened by the earthquake. “We are in contact with the Afghan authorities to get a first-hand assessment of the urgent needs of those affected by the earthquake,” said the Foreign Affairs Ministry. “Pakistan will extend all possible support to the recovery effort.”
Afghanistan’s ambassador Shakib meets UNHCR’s new envoy in Pakistan
The chargés d’affaires of Afghanistan’s embassy in Islamabad, Sardar Ahmad Shakib, met with Philippa Candler, the new head of UNHCR Pakistan, to urgently address the situation of Afghan refugees in the country and to review Pakistan government’s recent actions in this regard.
The Afghan Embassy in Islamabad said on X, formerly Twitter, that during the meeting Shakib expressed great concern about the increased pressure and hasty expulsion of Afghan migrants from Pakistan.
The embassy quoted Shakib as having said: “He emphasized that there are numerous reports indicating that not only Afghan nationals without residency documents but also valid migration card holders have been detained, subjected to humiliation, harassment, & mistreatment before their release.”
Candler acknowledged the challenges of Afghan refugees following Pakistan government’s decision to expel them and appreciated the Afghan Embassy’s efforts and concerns, the embassy said.
She pledged to address these challenges in the upcoming meeting of the UNHCR’s Executive Committee next week in Geneva.
IEA calls Palestinian resistance ‘legitimate right to achieve freedom’
The Islamic Emirate’s Foreign Ministry called the Palestinian resistance “the legitimate right of the Palestinians to achieve freedom”.
This was in reference to Saturday’s developments between Palestine and Israel.
Palestine’s Hamas group took Israel by surprise on Saturday with the biggest attack for decades, a sudden assault by gunmen who crossed into Israeli villages, killed dozens of people and brought hostages back into the Gaza Strip.
Hamas also fired off an estimated 2,500 rockets at Israel, which was met with massive air strikes deep inside the coastal enclave by Israel.
“Our enemy will pay a price the type of which it has never known,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. “We are in a war and we will win it”.
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said the assault that had begun in Gaza would spread to the West Bank and Jerusalem.
“This was the morning of defeat and humiliation upon our enemy, its soldiers and its settlers,” he said. “What happened reveals the greatness of our preparation. What happened today reveals the weakness of the enemy.”
The IEA meanwhile said on X, formerly Twitter, that the Islamic Emirate supports the Palestinian people’s legitimate, historical, and legal right to have an independent state in the land of the Palestinians.
The IEA’s foreign ministry asked Islamic countries, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the international community, especially influential countries in the region, to stop the violence of the Israeli occupying forces against the innocent people of Palestine.
Hundreds of people were reportedly killed in Saturday’s incursion.
Reuters reports that in southern Israel near Gaza, bodies of Israeli civilians lay strewn across a highway in Sderot, surrounded by broken glass. A woman and a man were sprawled out dead across the front seats of a car. A military vehicle drove past the bodies of another woman and a man in a pool of blood behind another car.
Israel’s N12 News reported that at least 100 Israelis were killed. Israeli security forces said there were 21 active scenes of gun battles with infiltrators, and its navy had killed dozens more Palestinians attempting to infiltrate by sea.
In Gaza, black smoke and orange flames billowed into the evening sky from a high rise tower hit by an Israeli retaliatory strike. Crowds of mourners carried the bodies of freshly killed militants through the streets, wrapped in green Hamas flags.
Gaza health officials said at least 198 Palestinians had been killed and more than 1,600 had been wounded, carried into crumbling and overcrowded hospitals with severe shortages of medical supplies and equipment.
Hamas deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri told Al Jazeera that the group was holding a big number of Israeli captives, including senior officials. He said Hamas had enough captives to make Israel free all Palestinians in its jails.
The Israeli military confirmed Israelis were being held captive in Gaza and soldiers and officers had been killed. A military spokesman said Israel could mobilize up to hundreds of thousands of reservists and was also prepared for war on its northern front against Lebanon’s Hezbollah group.
Hamas, which advocates Israel’s destruction, said the attack was driven by what it said were Israel’s escalated attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank, Jerusalem and against Palestinians in Israeli prisons.
“This is the day of the greatest battle to end the last occupation on earth,” Hamas military commander Mohammad Deif said, announcing the start of the operation in a broadcast on Hamas media and calling on Palestinians everywhere to fight.
Hamas, which seized control of Gaza in 2007, has since fought four wars against Israel. But the scenes of violence inside Israel itself were unlike anything seen since the suicide bombings of the Palestinian Intafada uprising two decades ago.
That the attack came as a surprise to Israel’s security forces makes it one of the worst intelligence failures in the country’s history, a shock in a nation proud of its intensive infiltration and monitoring of militant groups.
Hundreds feared dead in Herat after string of deadly earthquakes
A spokesman for Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority told Ariana News that hundreds of people have been killed in Herat province after a string of deadly earthquakes rocked the province early Saturday.
Janan Sayeq said at least seven villages in Zinda Jan district of Herat were completely destroyed in the two 6.3 magnitude earthquakes on Saturday morning.
He said in one village alone, only 100 families out of 300 survived the quake.
At least five powerful earthquakes struck the city and surrounding districts from just after 11am on Saturday.
According to the US Geological Survey (USGS) a 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit at 11:11 am, followed by a 5.5 and a 4.7 magnitude aftershock just minutes later. At 11:40 another 6.3 hit, at a depth of just 10km.
This was followed by a 5.9 quake just 30 minutes later. All of these quakes were at depths of between 7.7km and 14 km and most were epicentered around Zinda Jan.
The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement late Saturday that that military and rescue services have been dispatched to Herat as a matter of urgency. He also said urgent measures should be taken to provide shelter and food to the survivors who have been left homeless.
Mujahid said that all stops need to be pulled out to rescue survivors who are trapped under rubble.
Reports meanwhile indicated that telephone lines are down, which is causing difficulties in obtaining precise details from the impacted areas.
Herat is considered the cultural capital of Afghanistan and is the official capital of Herat province which is home to an estimated population of 1.9 million.
