Quake death toll rises to over 2,000 as magnitude of tragedy sets in

(Last Updated On: October 8, 2023)

Mohammad Janan Saiq, the spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Disaster Affairs said Sunday at around midday that so far 2,053 people have been confirmed dead in 13 villages in western Herat province after the 6.3 magnitude earthquake that hit on Saturday.

A further 1,240 people were injured, at least 1,320 houses were completely destroyed in Zinda Jan and Ghorian districts and 10 rescue teams have been sent to the worst hit areas.

Drinking water, food, medicine, clothing, and other necessary items are being sent to the victims, Saiq said.

Other official sources have however said as many as 10,000 people were injured.

Rescue teams along with local men are working to pull out the dead and injured trapped under the rubble.

“Three villages in Herat province were completely destroyed, and hundreds of people are still trapped under the debris,” Saiq said.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), strong earthquakes of magnitude 5.5, 5.9, and 6.2 and 6.3 jolted the western Afghanistan. Afghan provinces. The epicenter was 40 kilometers northwest of Herat city in Zinda Jan district.

On Sunday, people were using their bare hands to dig out the dead and injured. One video, shared online, shows people freeing a baby from a collapsed building. A hand is seen cradling the baby’s torso as rescuers ease the child out of the ground. Rescuers said it was the baby’s mother.

Abdul Wahid Rayan, a spokesman at the Ministry of Information and Culture, said Sunday the death toll is higher than originally reported. Villages have been destroyed, and hundreds of civilians are buried under the debris, he said while calling for urgent help.

“Besides the 2,060 dead, 1,240 people are injured and 1,320 houses are completely destroyed,” said Rayan. At least a dozen teams have been scrambled to help with rescue efforts, including from the military and nonprofit organizations like the Red Crescent.

The United Nations migration agency has deployed four ambulances with doctors and psychosocial support counselors to the regional hospital. At least three mobile health teams are on their way to the Zenda Jan district, which is one of the worst affected areas.

Doctors Without Borders set up five medical tents at Herat Regional Hospital to accommodate up to 80 patients. Authorities have treated more than 300 patients, according to the agency.

Irfanullah Sharafzai, a spokesman for the Afghan Red Crescent Society, said seven teams are busy with rescue efforts while other teams are arriving from eight nearby provinces.

“A temporary camp has been set up for people who have lost their houses and need shelter for now,” Sharafzai said. “Whatever is in our capacity we will do for our poor and needy people at this difficult time.”

Neighboring Pakistan said it was deeply saddened by the earthquake. “We are in contact with the Afghan authorities to get a first-hand assessment of the urgent needs of those affected by the earthquake,” said the Foreign Affairs Ministry. “Pakistan will extend all possible support to the recovery effort.”