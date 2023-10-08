Latest News
Afghanistan’s defense ministry sends in rescue teams to quake-hit Herat
Afghanistan’s defense ministry has sent in rescue teams to Herat province to help find survivors still buried in the rubble of collapsed buildings after Saturday’s deadly 6.3 magnitude earthquake and the string of strong aftershocks.
Early Sunday, the full picture of the carnage began to emerge as videos posted to social media showed villages using their bare hands to dig survivors out of the rubble.
Rescue teams have now arrived in some of the worst hit areas, which include Zinda Jan district, where most of the quakes were epicentered.
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the acting first deputy prime minister, said on Sunday he will visit the affected area and assess the situation.
At an emergency meeting to organize aid for the victims, officials said the worst hit area was Zinda Jan district, where more than 3,000 houses were destroyed.
Zinda Jan also had the highest casualty toll, officials said.
The International Rescue Committee (IRC) has also deployed emergency response teams to the area, the organization said in a statement.
The IRC said it is closely monitoring the situation and is actively coordinating its response with multiple other non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to assess the extent of the damage and provide assistance to those in need.
“The IRC’s emergency response teams are mobilizing to provide immediate assistance, including medical care, and other essential services to the affected population. Our teams are working tirelessly to ensure that the most vulnerable individuals and communities receive the support they need during this difficult time,” the statement read.
Salma Ben Assia, Country Director for the IRC in Afghanistan said: “Our hearts go out to the people of Herat who have been affected by this devastating earthquake. The IRC urges the international community to stand in solidarity with the people of Herat and support the ongoing relief efforts.
“We are committed to working alongside our partners and local authorities to provide immediate assistance and support to those affected. In times like these, unity and collaboration are crucial, and we are grateful for the coordination efforts with other NGOs to ensure a swift and effective response,” she said.
Médecins Sans Frontières / Doctors Without Borders have also rushed to assist and set up five medical tents at the Herat Regional Hospital to accommodate the influx of injured patients. Hundreds of victims have already been treated at the hospital since yesterday early afternoon.
Iranian Red Crescent Society has also reportedly sent 15 volunteers of its Rapid Response team to Afghanistan following the deadly earthquake.
Latest News
Iranian economic delegation arrives in Kabul
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) has announced on X that an economic delegation from Iran, headed by Sardar Yaqub Ali Nazari, governor of Khorasan Razavi province, has arrived in Kabul and is accompanied by more than 85 traders and investors.
The purpose of this three-day trip, which took place at the invitation of Nooruddin Azizi, acting minister MoIC, is to review investment opportunities in Afghanistan and to strengthen trade, economic and transit cooperation between the two countries.
During this period, meetings with Islamic Emirate officials, and a B2B summit will be held between the two sides, the ministry said.
Latest News
Quake death toll rises to over 2,000 as magnitude of tragedy sets in
Mohammad Janan Saiq, the spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Disaster Affairs said Sunday at around midday that so far 2,053 people have been confirmed dead in 13 villages in western Herat province after the 6.3 magnitude earthquake that hit on Saturday.
A further 1,240 people were injured, at least 1,320 houses were completely destroyed in Zinda Jan and Ghorian districts and 10 rescue teams have been sent to the worst hit areas.
Drinking water, food, medicine, clothing, and other necessary items are being sent to the victims, Saiq said.
Other official sources have however said as many as 10,000 people were injured.
Rescue teams along with local men are working to pull out the dead and injured trapped under the rubble.
“Three villages in Herat province were completely destroyed, and hundreds of people are still trapped under the debris,” Saiq said.
According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), strong earthquakes of magnitude 5.5, 5.9, and 6.2 and 6.3 jolted the western Afghanistan. Afghan provinces. The epicenter was 40 kilometers northwest of Herat city in Zinda Jan district.
On Sunday, people were using their bare hands to dig out the dead and injured. One video, shared online, shows people freeing a baby from a collapsed building. A hand is seen cradling the baby’s torso as rescuers ease the child out of the ground. Rescuers said it was the baby’s mother.
Abdul Wahid Rayan, a spokesman at the Ministry of Information and Culture, said Sunday the death toll is higher than originally reported. Villages have been destroyed, and hundreds of civilians are buried under the debris, he said while calling for urgent help.
“Besides the 2,060 dead, 1,240 people are injured and 1,320 houses are completely destroyed,” said Rayan. At least a dozen teams have been scrambled to help with rescue efforts, including from the military and nonprofit organizations like the Red Crescent.
The United Nations migration agency has deployed four ambulances with doctors and psychosocial support counselors to the regional hospital. At least three mobile health teams are on their way to the Zenda Jan district, which is one of the worst affected areas.
Doctors Without Borders set up five medical tents at Herat Regional Hospital to accommodate up to 80 patients. Authorities have treated more than 300 patients, according to the agency.
Irfanullah Sharafzai, a spokesman for the Afghan Red Crescent Society, said seven teams are busy with rescue efforts while other teams are arriving from eight nearby provinces.
“A temporary camp has been set up for people who have lost their houses and need shelter for now,” Sharafzai said. “Whatever is in our capacity we will do for our poor and needy people at this difficult time.”
Neighboring Pakistan said it was deeply saddened by the earthquake. “We are in contact with the Afghan authorities to get a first-hand assessment of the urgent needs of those affected by the earthquake,” said the Foreign Affairs Ministry. “Pakistan will extend all possible support to the recovery effort.”
Latest News
Afghanistan’s ambassador Shakib meets UNHCR’s new envoy in Pakistan
The chargés d’affaires of Afghanistan’s embassy in Islamabad, Sardar Ahmad Shakib, met with Philippa Candler, the new head of UNHCR Pakistan, to urgently address the situation of Afghan refugees in the country and to review Pakistan government’s recent actions in this regard.
The Afghan Embassy in Islamabad said on X, formerly Twitter, that during the meeting Shakib expressed great concern about the increased pressure and hasty expulsion of Afghan migrants from Pakistan.
The embassy quoted Shakib as having said: “He emphasized that there are numerous reports indicating that not only Afghan nationals without residency documents but also valid migration card holders have been detained, subjected to humiliation, harassment, & mistreatment before their release.”
Candler acknowledged the challenges of Afghan refugees following Pakistan government’s decision to expel them and appreciated the Afghan Embassy’s efforts and concerns, the embassy said.
She pledged to address these challenges in the upcoming meeting of the UNHCR’s Executive Committee next week in Geneva.
