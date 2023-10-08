Afghanistan’s defense ministry sends in rescue teams to quake-hit Herat

(Last Updated On: October 8, 2023)

Afghanistan’s defense ministry has sent in rescue teams to Herat province to help find survivors still buried in the rubble of collapsed buildings after Saturday’s deadly 6.3 magnitude earthquake and the string of strong aftershocks.

Early Sunday, the full picture of the carnage began to emerge as videos posted to social media showed villages using their bare hands to dig survivors out of the rubble.

Rescue teams have now arrived in some of the worst hit areas, which include Zinda Jan district, where most of the quakes were epicentered.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the acting first deputy prime minister, said on Sunday he will visit the affected area and assess the situation.

At an emergency meeting to organize aid for the victims, officials said the worst hit area was Zinda Jan district, where more than 3,000 houses were destroyed.

Zinda Jan also had the highest casualty toll, officials said.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) has also deployed emergency response teams to the area, the organization said in a statement.

The IRC said it is closely monitoring the situation and is actively coordinating its response with multiple other non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to assess the extent of the damage and provide assistance to those in need.

“The IRC’s emergency response teams are mobilizing to provide immediate assistance, including medical care, and other essential services to the affected population. Our teams are working tirelessly to ensure that the most vulnerable individuals and communities receive the support they need during this difficult time,” the statement read.

Salma Ben Assia, Country Director for the IRC in Afghanistan said: “Our hearts go out to the people of Herat who have been affected by this devastating earthquake. The IRC urges the international community to stand in solidarity with the people of Herat and support the ongoing relief efforts.

“We are committed to working alongside our partners and local authorities to provide immediate assistance and support to those affected. In times like these, unity and collaboration are crucial, and we are grateful for the coordination efforts with other NGOs to ensure a swift and effective response,” she said.

Médecins Sans Frontières / Doctors Without Borders have also rushed to assist and set up five medical tents at the Herat Regional Hospital to accommodate the influx of injured patients. Hundreds of victims have already been treated at the hospital since yesterday early afternoon.

Iranian Red Crescent Society has also reportedly sent 15 volunteers of its Rapid Response team to Afghanistan following the deadly earthquake.