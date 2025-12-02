Latest News
EU and UNESCO launch new initiative to boost literacy and economic resilience in Afghanistan
The European Union (EU) and UNESCO have announced a new €4.7 million ($5.4 million) initiative aimed at expanding community-based literacy programmes and strengthening economic resilience across Afghanistan.
The project is set to support approximately 7,500 young people and adults — including returnees and members of host communities — in five provinces.
Participants will receive combined literacy and numeracy instruction, equivalent to a third-grade level, alongside vocational training designed to meet local economic needs.
The skills training component will focus on practical, income-generating activities such as tailoring, dairy production, poultry farming, and small-scale agriculture, enabling participants to earn a sustainable livelihood from home or within their communities.
UNESCO noted that this initiative builds on its ongoing literacy and skills-training programmes, which have reached more than 56,000 learners since 2023. The organization emphasized that the new programme aims to equip Afghan communities with the tools needed to navigate daily economic challenges and strengthen self-reliance.
EU and UNESCO representatives underscored the urgency of expanding such support.
The EU Chargé d’Affaires stated that investing in learning and skills is essential to helping Afghan families improve their well-being. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to empowering communities through education and livelihood opportunities.
China urges Tajikistan to protect citizens after border attack
China has called on Tajikistan to “take all necessary measures” to safeguard Chinese citizens and businesses following a drone attack that killed several Chinese workers in Tajikistan last week.
Tajik officials claim the drone entered the country from neighboring Afghanistan.
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon met with senior security officials on Monday to discuss measures to strengthen security along the southern border with Afghanistan.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), expressed sorrow over the attack and pledged to assist in identifying those responsible.
According to a statement issued by Tajikistan’s presidential office, “during the past week two incidents of gunfire occurred across the border into Tajikistan, resulting in five deaths and five injuries.”
Rahmon “strongly condemned the illegal and provocative actions of Afghan citizens” and ordered authorities “to resolve the issue and prevent the recurrence of such unfortunate incidents.”
The statement Tuesday did not provide details on all of the victims. Government sources said a drone strike targeted a camp housing employees in Khatlon province last week, killing three Chinese workers.
The security meeting came a day after Chinese Ambassador Guo Zhijun contacted Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and a senior security official to press for stronger border protection. “Guo demanded that Tajikistan take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of Chinese enterprises and citizens,” the Chinese embassy in Dushanbe said, adding that Tajik authorities committed to “immediately upgrade security measures to protect the safety of Chinese enterprises and citizens to the fullest extent of the law.”
Chinese workers in Tajikistan are primarily involved in mining and construction projects. Central Asian countries, including Tajikistan, have sought to expand trade and cooperation with Afghanistan despite persistent security challenges.
Tajik forces have previously conducted cross-border operations, including using a drone to kill two suspected drug smugglers from Afghanistan last month. In August, Afghan forces and Tajik border guards exchanged fire.
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the killings of the three Chinese workers and blamed “those seeking to create disorder, instability, & mistrust among the countries of the region.” It said the Afghan government “stands ready for information-sharing, technical collaboration, & joint assessments in order to identify those responsible for the incident.”
The attack comes amid broader regional tensions. Afghanistan’s eastern and southern borders with Pakistan have seen recent clashes, killing dozens and disrupting trade. Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of sheltering militants who carry out attacks on its security forces, a claim the Islamic Emirate denies.
Kabul and Dushanbe vow to boost border coordination and security cooperation
Muttaqi also reiterated Afghanistan’s condemnation of the recent killing of Chinese nationals in Tajikistan.
Afghanistan and Tajikistan have agreed to enhance border coordination, expand security cooperation, and convene upcoming technical meetings between their joint committees, following a telephone conversation between the foreign ministers of the two countries.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Islamic Emirate’s foreign minister, told Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin that relations between Kabul and Dushanbe have seen notable improvements in recent months.
He said both sides have cultivated a renewed atmosphere of trust across political, economic, and security spheres, but warned that “certain groups” are attempting to disrupt this progress.
Muttaqi reaffirmed Kabul’s readiness to cooperate on joint investigations and practical steps aimed at strengthening border security. He also reiterated Afghanistan’s condemnation of the recent killing of Chinese nationals in Tajikistan, stressing the need for coordinated regional action against such incidents.
Tajikistan’s foreign minister, Muhriddin, expressed his country’s commitment to constructive engagement with Afghanistan and voiced support for expanded border coordination and deeper bilateral cooperation.
The conversation comes at a time of heightened regional focus on border management, security risks, and cross-border economic activity—areas in which both countries are seeking greater stability and collaboration.
10 Afghans killed in Farah border shooting by Iranian forces
Afghan officials say thousands continue to attempt irregular crossings each month, driven by limited job opportunities and tightening entry restrictions in neighboring countries.
Ten Afghan civilians were killed and two others went missing after Iranian border forces opened fire on a group attempting to cross illegally from Afghanistan into Iran, officials said on Monday.
According to the Press Office of the Farah Police Command, the victims—all residents of Farah—were trying to enter Iran through the Sheikh Abunasr Farahi crossing when they came under armed attack from Iranian border guards.
Spokesman Mohammad Nasim Badri said the group had sought to bypass the official checkpoint, triggering the deadly response.
Part of a wider pattern of border tensions
The shooting, one of the deadliest such incidents this year, comes amid ongoing strain along the Afghanistan–Iran border, where disputes over migration, water rights and security have repeatedly led to skirmishes and civilian casualties.
Iran has intensified crackdowns on undocumented migration in recent years, citing security concerns and economic pressures.
Afghan officials say thousands continue to attempt irregular crossings each month, driven by limited job opportunities and tightening entry restrictions in neighboring countries.
The border area near Sheikh Abunasr Farahi has seen multiple deadly incidents over the past decade, including clashes between Iranian forces and Afghan smugglers, as well as drownings and shootings involving migrants attempting to cross through unofficial routes.
Authorities urge caution as investigations continue
The Farah Police Press Office warned that the incident underscores the severe risks associated with illegal crossings and called for tighter monitoring of border routes to prevent further loss of life. Local authorities are investigating the incident and coordinating with relevant agencies, including Afghanistan’s border management authorities, to identify the missing individuals and assess security gaps.
Afghan officials say they will seek clarification from Iranian authorities regarding the circumstances of the shooting.
With economic hardship continuing to push Afghans toward perilous migration routes, analysts caution that without coordinated management between Kabul and Tehran, similar tragedies remain likely.
