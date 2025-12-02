EU and UNESCO launch new initiative to boost literacy and economic resilience in Afghanistan

China has called on Tajikistan to “take all necessary measures” to safeguard Chinese citizens and businesses following a drone attack that killed several Chinese workers in Tajikistan last week.

Tajik officials claim the drone entered the country from neighboring Afghanistan.

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon met with senior security officials on Monday to discuss measures to strengthen security along the southern border with Afghanistan.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), expressed sorrow over the attack and pledged to assist in identifying those responsible.

According to a statement issued by Tajikistan’s presidential office, “during the past week two incidents of gunfire occurred across the border into Tajikistan, resulting in five deaths and five injuries.”

Rahmon “strongly condemned the illegal and provocative actions of Afghan citizens” and ordered authorities “to resolve the issue and prevent the recurrence of such unfortunate incidents.”

The statement Tuesday did not provide details on all of the victims. Government sources said a drone strike targeted a camp housing employees in Khatlon province last week, killing three Chinese workers.

The security meeting came a day after Chinese Ambassador Guo Zhijun contacted Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and a senior security official to press for stronger border protection. “Guo demanded that Tajikistan take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of Chinese enterprises and citizens,” the Chinese embassy in Dushanbe said, adding that Tajik authorities committed to “immediately upgrade security measures to protect the safety of Chinese enterprises and citizens to the fullest extent of the law.”

Chinese workers in Tajikistan are primarily involved in mining and construction projects. Central Asian countries, including Tajikistan, have sought to expand trade and cooperation with Afghanistan despite persistent security challenges.

Tajik forces have previously conducted cross-border operations, including using a drone to kill two suspected drug smugglers from Afghanistan last month. In August, Afghan forces and Tajik border guards exchanged fire.

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the killings of the three Chinese workers and blamed “those seeking to create disorder, instability, & mistrust among the countries of the region.” It said the Afghan government “stands ready for information-sharing, technical collaboration, & joint assessments in order to identify those responsible for the incident.”

The attack comes amid broader regional tensions. Afghanistan’s eastern and southern borders with Pakistan have seen recent clashes, killing dozens and disrupting trade. Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of sheltering militants who carry out attacks on its security forces, a claim the Islamic Emirate denies.