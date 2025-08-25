EU contributes €10 million to protect Afghan children on the move

The European Union (EU) has committed €10 million ($11.7 million) to UNICEF to safeguard Afghan children on the move, especially those returning from neighbouring countries.

This marks the launch of Phase 3 of the Afghan Children on the Move initiative, bringing the EU’s total investment since 2018 to €38 million.

Over the next three years, the partnership will:

Provide immediate care and protection for unaccompanied and separated children at Afghanistan’s main border points.

Support long-term reintegration across 12 provinces through education, health, nutrition, vocational training, and livelihood opportunities.

Assist more than 180,000 children and families with family tracing, reunification, interim care, psychosocial support, and resilience-building interventions.

The surge in returns from Pakistan and Iran has placed unprecedented pressure on Afghanistan’s child protection services. Children traveling alone face heightened risks of violence, exploitation, and neglect.

“Through this partnership with UNICEF, we aim to strengthen support for Afghan children on the move. Our contribution is part of the EU’s wider commitment to migration and forced displacement, ensuring access to opportunities and essential services for displaced people, with a special focus on children and adolescents,” said Eric Beaume, Head of Cooperation, EU Delegation to Afghanistan.

Immediate border assistance at Islam-Qala, Milak, Spin Boldak, and Torkham will be linked to long-term community-based solutions, helping families rebuild their lives and reducing the risk of unsafe migration.

“This new phase of EU support comes at a critical moment when over 2 million Afghans, including half a million children, have returned from neighbouring countries this year,” said Dr. Tajudeen Oyewale, UNICEF Representative in Afghanistan. “Every child has the right to be protected, cared for, and given the chance to thrive – no matter their journey or circumstances. The EU’s long-term partnership with UNICEF has been a lifeline for thousands of Afghan children on the move, including unaccompanied and separated children, ensuring they are not only safe today, but have the support they need to build a better future.”

Since 2018, the initiative has reached tens of thousands of children with essential services. In 2024 alone, nearly 14,000 unaccompanied and separated children returning from Iran and Pakistan received assistance, including 9,000 supported directly through the EU–UNICEF partnership.