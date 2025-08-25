Latest News
Free cataract surgery campaign launched at Kabul Central Hospital
The initiative will provide free eye checkups, medication, cataract surgeries, and corrective eyeglasses to those in need.
The Al-Basar International Foundation, in partnership with the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) and with financial backing from Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), has launched a five-day medical program at the ARCS hospital in Kabul which is aimed at treating patients with vision problems.
At the program’s inauguration, Sheikh Ul Hadith Shahabuddin Delawar, President of ARCS, said that projects of this kind are a lifeline for Afghanistan’s most vulnerable citizens, many of whom struggle to access or afford specialized healthcare.
He confirmed that 400 patients in Kabul will directly benefit from this week’s services, while upcoming campaigns in Nangarhar and Kandahar will extend similar treatment to an additional 800 patients.
Delawar also announced ARCS’s long-term plan to establish a modern hospital specializing in congenital heart disease, underscoring the organization’s broader mission to improve health services nationwide.
Rizwan Ahmad Baloch, representing the Al-Basar International Foundation, stressed that since 2023, the foundation has been working across Afghanistan to tackle preventable blindness and restore vision through medical outreach programs.
With the support of KSrelief, he said, Al-Basar has already reached thousands of patients in underserved areas and is committed to expanding its reach.
Cataracts remain one of the leading causes of blindness in Afghanistan, where decades of conflict, widespread poverty, and a fragile healthcare system have severely limited access to specialized care.
According to international health organizations, tens of thousands of Afghans suffer from avoidable blindness, with women, the elderly, and rural populations disproportionately affected. Initiatives such as this campaign not only restore sight but also restore independence and livelihoods, offering patients a chance to resume daily activities and reduce the burden on their families.
Latest News
UNAMA, Afghan officials meet, discuss jobs, food security, and returnees
Din Mohammad Hanif, Afghanistan’s Minister of Economy, held a high-level meeting on Sunday in Kabul with Roza Otunbayeva, Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and Andrea Rattwatte, UNAMA’s Deputy Special Representative where they discussed numerous issues including the need for ongoing humanitarian assistance and challenges facing returning refugees.
During the meeting, Otunbayeva emphasized the need for sustained international support to facilitate the reintegration of returnees.
She praised the efforts of the Supreme Commission for Returnee Affairs and other designated committees, noting that addressing vulnerable regions affected by recurring droughts, climate change, and economic hardships requires global cooperation and investment in social infrastructure.
Hanif in turn welcomed the humanitarian assistance provided by UN agencies and the international community, calling for a continued focus on development programs that create employment and strengthen household economies.
He highlighted the importance of integrating returning migrants into society through public works and community-based initiatives in designated residential settlements across Afghanistan’s provinces.
The minister also stressed that tackling food insecurity and improving living standards through coordinated national programs remains a central goal. Our focus is on reducing poverty and unemployment effectively while utilizing all available resources to enhance economic and social well-being, he said.
Otunbayeva reaffirmed UNAMA’s commitment to ongoing humanitarian support, particularly in resettlement areas for returnees. She also emphasized the UN’s role in facilitating the voluntary, safe, and dignified return of Afghan nationals from neighboring countries in collaboration with host nations.
Latest News
EU contributes €10 million to protect Afghan children on the move
This marks the launch of Phase 3 of the Afghan Children on the Move initiative, bringing the EU’s total investment since 2018 to €38 million.
The European Union (EU) has committed €10 million ($11.7 million) to UNICEF to safeguard Afghan children on the move, especially those returning from neighbouring countries.
Over the next three years, the partnership will:
Provide immediate care and protection for unaccompanied and separated children at Afghanistan’s main border points.
Support long-term reintegration across 12 provinces through education, health, nutrition, vocational training, and livelihood opportunities.
Assist more than 180,000 children and families with family tracing, reunification, interim care, psychosocial support, and resilience-building interventions.
The surge in returns from Pakistan and Iran has placed unprecedented pressure on Afghanistan’s child protection services. Children traveling alone face heightened risks of violence, exploitation, and neglect.
“Through this partnership with UNICEF, we aim to strengthen support for Afghan children on the move. Our contribution is part of the EU’s wider commitment to migration and forced displacement, ensuring access to opportunities and essential services for displaced people, with a special focus on children and adolescents,” said Eric Beaume, Head of Cooperation, EU Delegation to Afghanistan.
Immediate border assistance at Islam-Qala, Milak, Spin Boldak, and Torkham will be linked to long-term community-based solutions, helping families rebuild their lives and reducing the risk of unsafe migration.
“This new phase of EU support comes at a critical moment when over 2 million Afghans, including half a million children, have returned from neighbouring countries this year,” said Dr. Tajudeen Oyewale, UNICEF Representative in Afghanistan. “Every child has the right to be protected, cared for, and given the chance to thrive – no matter their journey or circumstances. The EU’s long-term partnership with UNICEF has been a lifeline for thousands of Afghan children on the move, including unaccompanied and separated children, ensuring they are not only safe today, but have the support they need to build a better future.”
Since 2018, the initiative has reached tens of thousands of children with essential services. In 2024 alone, nearly 14,000 unaccompanied and separated children returning from Iran and Pakistan received assistance, including 9,000 supported directly through the EU–UNICEF partnership.
International Sports
The Hundred: Phoenix outclass Originals with seven-wicket win
In the earlier match, Trent Rockets edged out Welsh Fire by three wickets, securing a tense win with just one ball to spare.
In Sunday’s opening fixture of The Hundred Men’s Competition, Welsh Fire fell short against Trent Rockets in Cardiff. However, it was the evening showdown at Emirates Old Trafford that stole the spotlight.
Birmingham Phoenix delivered a convincing performance to beat the Manchester Originals by seven wickets.
Set an achievable target of 110, Phoenix chased it down in just 83 balls, finishing at 113 for 3.
Ben Duckett anchored the chase with 49 not out off 38 balls, while Joe Clarke struck a rapid 40 off 21. Together they forged a 72-run stand from 45 balls that sealed victory with 17 balls to spare.
Earlier, the Originals struggled on a slow pitch, limping to 109 for 7 despite a strong start from Heinrich Klaasen’s 34 off 35 balls.
Reflecting on his batting after the match, Clarke said: “I feel in good rhythm and have good confidence, so it was nice to contribute to a win… It was nice to be out there in the middle with him [Duckett].”
Earlier, in Cardiff, the Trent Rockets edged out Welsh Fire by three wickets, securing a tense win with just one ball to spare.
Chasing a target of 151, the Rockets finished at 152 for 7 in 19.4 overs. Veteran batter Joe Root starred with a composed 64* and was named Player of the Match.
Speaking after the match, he said that the match got a bit tense. “We played well for the majority of the game.”
This crucial victory not only boosted the Rockets but also sealed their spot in the top three – guaranteeing them a place in the knockout stages alongside Oval Invincibles and Northern Superchargers.
With just a few group-stage fixtures remaining, every match is critical. The Sunday results intensified the race for elimination-stage spots, as teams jostle for positioning and net run-rate advantage.
Monday, August 25, will see Oval Invincibles take on London Spirit. This match will be broadcast live and exclusively in Afghanistan on Ariana Television from 9.30 pm.
