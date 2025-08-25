The Hundred: Phoenix outclass Originals with seven-wicket win

In Sunday’s opening fixture of The Hundred Men’s Competition, Welsh Fire fell short against Trent Rockets in Cardiff. However, it was the evening showdown at Emirates Old Trafford that stole the spotlight.

Birmingham Phoenix delivered a convincing performance to beat the Manchester Originals by seven wickets.

Set an achievable target of 110, Phoenix chased it down in just 83 balls, finishing at 113 for 3.

Ben Duckett anchored the chase with 49 not out off 38 balls, while Joe Clarke struck a rapid 40 off 21. Together they forged a 72-run stand from 45 balls that sealed victory with 17 balls to spare.

Earlier, the Originals struggled on a slow pitch, limping to 109 for 7 despite a strong start from Heinrich Klaasen’s 34 off 35 balls.

Reflecting on his batting after the match, Clarke said: “I feel in good rhythm and have good confidence, so it was nice to contribute to a win… It was nice to be out there in the middle with him [Duckett].”

Earlier, in Cardiff, the Trent Rockets edged out Welsh Fire by three wickets, securing a tense win with just one ball to spare.

Chasing a target of 151, the Rockets finished at 152 for 7 in 19.4 overs. Veteran batter Joe Root starred with a composed 64* and was named Player of the Match.

Speaking after the match, he said that the match got a bit tense. “We played well for the majority of the game.”

This crucial victory not only boosted the Rockets but also sealed their spot in the top three – guaranteeing them a place in the knockout stages alongside Oval Invincibles and Northern Superchargers.

With just a few group-stage fixtures remaining, every match is critical. The Sunday results intensified the race for elimination-stage spots, as teams jostle for positioning and net run-rate advantage.

Monday, August 25, will see Oval Invincibles take on London Spirit. This match will be broadcast live and exclusively in Afghanistan on Ariana Television from 9.30 pm.