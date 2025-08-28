Latest News
EU highlights Afghanistan’s growing water shortage crisis
Experts warn that Kabul, a city that has grown rapidly over the past two decades, is at the center of the crisis.
As World Water Week concluded, the European Union warned of Afghanistan’s growing water crisis, stressing the urgent challenges faced in Kabul, where groundwater reserves are rapidly depleting and shortages are increasingly threatening public health, food security, and urban livelihoods.
In a statement, the EU reaffirmed its commitment to addressing these challenges in partnership with Afghan authorities and local organizations. “Water is life. Let’s work for it,” the statement read, emphasizing the need for efficient water use and sustainable resource management for future generations.
The EU, through its @EU_Partnerships and @eu_echo programs, is supporting projects across Afghanistan focused on climate change adaptation, agriculture, WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene), health, food security, and assistance for displaced families and returnees. These initiatives aim to build resilience in local communities while ensuring long-term access to safe water.
Experts warn that Kabul, a city that has grown rapidly over the past two decades, is at the center of the crisis.
Its groundwater table has been falling at alarming rates due to over-extraction from wells, unplanned urban expansion, and climate-driven droughts. Many households in the capital already struggle to secure clean drinking water, relying on tankers or contaminated sources.
The EU noted that water scarcity is not only a technical issue but a shared responsibility, urging both international partners and Afghan authorities to work together in safeguarding vital resources.
The Islamic Emirate has also acknowledged the growing threat and has recently encouraged water conservation, the development of irrigation networks, and investment in alternative water storage systems to mitigate the crisis.
This focus on water security aligns with broader EU development objectives in Afghanistan and highlights the urgency of international cooperation to address the humanitarian and environmental challenges now confronting millions of Afghans.
Latest News
Drone strike in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar injures five civilians
Five civilians were injured following an airstrike in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province on Wednesday night, local officials said.
The attack targeted a residential home in the Shinwar district of Nangarhar, provincial governor’s office said in a statement.
According to the statement, among the injured are three children and one woman. They have been transported to a hospital, where their condition is reported to be stable.
The family affected by the strike reportedly has no ties to any armed groups. The attack destroyed three rooms of their house.
Azizullah Mustafa, the deputy governor of Nangarhar, expressed deep regret over the incident. He reiterated that Afghanistan is committed to peace and stability, maintains positive relations with neighboring countries, and upholds a neutral stance in international affairs.
He warned that such actions would threaten regional stability.
Latest News
Root of Pakistan’s policy toward Afghanistan is Durand Line, says Khalilzad
Khalilzad also accused Iran of exploiting Afghan refugees in the Syrian war, saying: “A number of Afghans were sent to Syria and were killed there, and they had been sent by Iran.”
Zalmay Khalilzad, former US Special Representative for Afghanistan, has criticized Pakistan’s approach toward Kabul, stating that tensions between the two neighbors are rooted in the long-disputed Durand Line.
In an exclusive interview with Ariana News, Khalilzad said: “Pakistan tries to solve Afghanistan’s internal problems by first creating those problems, and then presenting itself to the world as a power capable of resolving them. This approach, which has been practiced over the past several decades, still continues. The root of Pakistan’s policy is the issue of the Durand Line.”
He stressed that the repetition of Pakistan’s post-independence policies toward Afghanistan must be prevented and suggested that a fundamental dialogue between Kabul and Islamabad could help resolve challenges — provided Pakistan engages sincerely.
Khalilzad also accused Iran of exploiting Afghan refugees in the Syrian war, saying: “A number of Afghans were sent to Syria and were killed there, and they had been sent by Iran.”
He described Tehran’s deportation of Afghan refugees as driven by “unjust and irrational sentiments.”
On Washington’s stance toward Kabul, Khalilzad said relations remain limited but cooperative in some areas. While clarifying that there is no political relationship between the United States and the Islamic Emirate, he noted there is cooperation on counterterrorism.
He also called Russia’s recognition of the Islamic Emirate a “significant and major step” for Moscow, adding: “This was a major step by Russia. The policy of the new US administration regarding Afghanistan is still under discussion. I hope a decision will be made in the next three months.”
At the same time, Khalilzad criticized the continued closure of schools and universities for Afghan girls by the Islamic Emirate, calling for dialogue and engagement with respected figures from within Afghanistan’s recent history as part of the solution. He emphasized that those who, in
the past two decades, “deprived the Afghan people of exceptional opportunities” should have no role in the country’s future.
Latest News
US court blocks 9/11 victims’ bid for Afghanistan’s frozen funds
The families had argued that Afghanistan’s reserves should be used as compensation because the IEA provided safe haven to al-Qaeda, the group behind the attacks.
A US federal appeals court has rejected efforts by families of victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks and the 1998 al-Qaeda embassy bombings in Africa to claim billions of dollars from Afghanistan’s frozen central bank reserves.
In its August 21 ruling, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said that the $3.5 billion held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York is protected under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA), which shields state-owned assets from seizure.
The court stressed that Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), the country’s central bank, is a state institution and therefore immune from claims targeting the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
The families had argued that Afghanistan’s reserves should be used as compensation because the IEA provided safe haven to al-Qaeda, the group behind the attacks.
But the court found the plaintiffs failed to prove that the central bank was under IEA control on August 15, 2021, when Kabul fell and the assets were frozen. While the IEA later replaced senior bank officials, Judge José Cabranes noted there was no evidence of such control at the time of the freeze.
The funds were blocked by the Biden administration following the IEA takeover in 2021. The victims’ families sought access through the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act (TRIA), but the court ruled they could not show that DAB was being used as a “terrorist instrument.”
The decision marks a major setback for families pursuing long-standing compensation claims against al-Qaeda and its backers.
Al-Qaeda carried out the September 11 attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people in New York, Washington, and Pennsylvania, as well as the 1998 bombings of US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, which killed 224 people.
EU highlights Afghanistan’s growing water shortage crisis
Afghanistan set to start UAE tri-series as favorites under Rashid Khan
Drone strike in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar injures five civilians
Europeans likely to initiate UN sanctions process on Iran on Thursday, sources say
Trump holds Gaza policy meeting with Tony Blair and Jared Kushner
The Hundred: ATN set to broadcast this exciting cricket event live on Ariana TV
Afghanistan faces worsening climate crisis with millions affected in early 2025
Massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s east coast triggers tsunami alerts
Afghanistan and Turkmenistan sign $5 million agreement for Torghundi Port development
Afghanistan announces dates for T20I Tri-Nation Series against Pakistan and UAE
Exclusive interview with Zalmay Khalilzad, former US special envoy for Afghanistan
Saar: Discussion on Pakistan’s readiness to deport Afghan refugees
Tahawol: US foreign policy in the region and world discussed
Saar: Importance of Japan’s relations with Afghanistan discussed
Saar: UN’s warning of militant threats in Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Moscow embassy delegation visits Afghan prisoners in Belarus
-
Sport4 days ago
Rashid Khan to lead Afghanistan squad in Asia Cup
-
Latest News5 days ago
Iran says it will intensify efforts to secure water rights from Afghanistan
-
Regional4 days ago
Turkish first lady urges Melania Trump to speak out on Gaza
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for white-ball series in UAE this October
-
International Sports4 days ago
The Hundred men’s race to the final: Teams battle for playoff spots
-
Business4 days ago
CPEC integration set to boost Afghanistan’s trade and connectivity
-
Latest News4 days ago
Bayat Foundation rebuilds and equips a health center in Maidan Wardak