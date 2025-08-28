EU highlights Afghanistan’s growing water shortage crisis

As World Water Week concluded, the European Union warned of Afghanistan’s growing water crisis, stressing the urgent challenges faced in Kabul, where groundwater reserves are rapidly depleting and shortages are increasingly threatening public health, food security, and urban livelihoods.

In a statement, the EU reaffirmed its commitment to addressing these challenges in partnership with Afghan authorities and local organizations. “Water is life. Let’s work for it,” the statement read, emphasizing the need for efficient water use and sustainable resource management for future generations.

The EU, through its @EU_Partnerships and @eu_echo programs, is supporting projects across Afghanistan focused on climate change adaptation, agriculture, WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene), health, food security, and assistance for displaced families and returnees. These initiatives aim to build resilience in local communities while ensuring long-term access to safe water.

Experts warn that Kabul, a city that has grown rapidly over the past two decades, is at the center of the crisis.

Its groundwater table has been falling at alarming rates due to over-extraction from wells, unplanned urban expansion, and climate-driven droughts. Many households in the capital already struggle to secure clean drinking water, relying on tankers or contaminated sources.

The EU noted that water scarcity is not only a technical issue but a shared responsibility, urging both international partners and Afghan authorities to work together in safeguarding vital resources.

The Islamic Emirate has also acknowledged the growing threat and has recently encouraged water conservation, the development of irrigation networks, and investment in alternative water storage systems to mitigate the crisis.

This focus on water security aligns with broader EU development objectives in Afghanistan and highlights the urgency of international cooperation to address the humanitarian and environmental challenges now confronting millions of Afghans.