Drone strike in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar injures five civilians

Five civilians were injured following an airstrike in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province on Wednesday night, local officials said.

The attack targeted a residential home in the Shinwar district of Nangarhar, provincial governor’s office said in a statement.

According to the statement, among the injured are three children and one woman. They have been transported to a hospital, where their condition is reported to be stable.

The family affected by the strike reportedly has no ties to any armed groups. The attack destroyed three rooms of their house.

Azizullah Mustafa, the deputy governor of Nangarhar, expressed deep regret over the incident. He reiterated that Afghanistan is committed to peace and stability, maintains positive relations with neighboring countries, and upholds a neutral stance in international affairs.

He warned that such actions would threaten regional stability.