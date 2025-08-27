Latest News
Root of Pakistan’s policy toward Afghanistan is Durand Line, says Khalilzad
Khalilzad also accused Iran of exploiting Afghan refugees in the Syrian war, saying: "A number of Afghans were sent to Syria and were killed there, and they had been sent by Iran."
Zalmay Khalilzad, former US Special Representative for Afghanistan, has criticized Pakistan’s approach toward Kabul, stating that tensions between the two neighbors are rooted in the long-disputed Durand Line.
In an exclusive interview with Ariana News, Khalilzad said: “Pakistan tries to solve Afghanistan’s internal problems by first creating those problems, and then presenting itself to the world as a power capable of resolving them. This approach, which has been practiced over the past several decades, still continues. The root of Pakistan’s policy is the issue of the Durand Line.”
He stressed that the repetition of Pakistan’s post-independence policies toward Afghanistan must be prevented and suggested that a fundamental dialogue between Kabul and Islamabad could help resolve challenges — provided Pakistan engages sincerely.
Khalilzad also accused Iran of exploiting Afghan refugees in the Syrian war, saying: “A number of Afghans were sent to Syria and were killed there, and they had been sent by Iran.”
He described Tehran’s deportation of Afghan refugees as driven by “unjust and irrational sentiments.”
On Washington’s stance toward Kabul, Khalilzad said relations remain limited but cooperative in some areas. While clarifying that there is no political relationship between the United States and the Islamic Emirate, he noted there is cooperation on counterterrorism.
He also called Russia’s recognition of the Islamic Emirate a “significant and major step” for Moscow, adding: “This was a major step by Russia. The policy of the new US administration regarding Afghanistan is still under discussion. I hope a decision will be made in the next three months.”
At the same time, Khalilzad criticized the continued closure of schools and universities for Afghan girls by the Islamic Emirate, calling for dialogue and engagement with respected figures from within Afghanistan’s recent history as part of the solution. He emphasized that those who, in
the past two decades, “deprived the Afghan people of exceptional opportunities” should have no role in the country’s future.
US court blocks 9/11 victims’ bid for Afghanistan’s frozen funds
The families had argued that Afghanistan’s reserves should be used as compensation because the IEA provided safe haven to al-Qaeda, the group behind the attacks.
A US federal appeals court has rejected efforts by families of victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks and the 1998 al-Qaeda embassy bombings in Africa to claim billions of dollars from Afghanistan’s frozen central bank reserves.
In its August 21 ruling, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said that the $3.5 billion held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York is protected under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA), which shields state-owned assets from seizure.
The court stressed that Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), the country’s central bank, is a state institution and therefore immune from claims targeting the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
The families had argued that Afghanistan’s reserves should be used as compensation because the IEA provided safe haven to al-Qaeda, the group behind the attacks.
But the court found the plaintiffs failed to prove that the central bank was under IEA control on August 15, 2021, when Kabul fell and the assets were frozen. While the IEA later replaced senior bank officials, Judge José Cabranes noted there was no evidence of such control at the time of the freeze.
The funds were blocked by the Biden administration following the IEA takeover in 2021. The victims’ families sought access through the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act (TRIA), but the court ruled they could not show that DAB was being used as a “terrorist instrument.”
The decision marks a major setback for families pursuing long-standing compensation claims against al-Qaeda and its backers.
Al-Qaeda carried out the September 11 attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people in New York, Washington, and Pennsylvania, as well as the 1998 bombings of US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, which killed 224 people.
Afghanistan’s minister of mines attends Tatarstan oil, gas and chemical industry forum
He also extended an invitation to international investors to explore Afghanistan’s vast natural resources and mining opportunities.
Hedayatullah Badri, Afghanistan’s Minister of Mines and Petroleum, led a high-level delegation to the Tatarstan Oil, Gas, and Chemical Industry Forum this week at the official invitation of the Republic of Tatarstan.
In his keynote address, Badri underscored the importance of deepening bilateral relations, highlighting Afghanistan’s untapped oil and gas reserves and the need for advanced technology transfer from Tatarstan.
He also extended an invitation to international investors to explore Afghanistan’s vast natural resources and mining opportunities.
On the sidelines of the forum, the Afghan delegation held meetings with senior Tatarstan officials, where they agreed to establish a joint technical committee to expand cooperation between the two regions.
Tatarstan representatives pledged support for scholarships and professional training programs for Afghan students, while Tatarstan’s state oil company expressed readiness to provide technical assistance, dispatch experts, and design training initiatives in collaboration with Afghan institutions.
Afghanistan is believed to hold some of the world’s richest untapped mineral deposits, estimated at more than $1 trillion, including copper, iron ore, lithium, rare earth elements, natural gas, and precious stones.
The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum has been actively seeking partnerships to harness these resources, which are seen as critical to Afghanistan’s long-term economic stability.
Analysts say that with proper infrastructure, security, and transparent investment frameworks, Afghanistan could emerge as a significant supplier of strategic minerals for the global economy — particularly lithium, which is vital for renewable energy and battery production.
In recent months, Afghanistan signed contracts with regional partners including China and Iran to develop oil and mining projects, signaling the Islamic Emirate’s determination to transform the country’s natural wealth into a driver of growth and regional connectivity.
By engaging with Tatarstan and other partners, the Islamic Emirate aims to secure technology transfer, attract capital investment, and build capacity to transform its mineral wealth into sustainable economic growth.
Central Asian representatives hold talks on Afghanistan
The meeting brought together envoys from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, who underscored the importance of establishing a structured regional framework to manage discussions on issues of shared concern regarding Afghanistan.
Special envoys for Afghanistan, from Central Asian countries, convened in Tashkent on Tuesday to discuss the latest political, security, and humanitarian developments in the country.
The meeting brought together representatives from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, who underscored the importance of establishing an independent and structured regional framework to manage discussions on issues of shared concern regarding Afghanistan.
Drawing on the Joint Statement following the Sixth Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State and the Roadmap for Regional Cooperation Development for 2025–2027 (Astana, 9 August 2024), participants stressed the importance of establishing a Contact Group as an independent regional platform for regular dialogue on issues of shared interest.
They emphasized the need for collective responses to security challenges, cross-border threats, and humanitarian crises stemming from developments in Afghanistan.
Participants agreed that closer cooperation among Central Asian neighbors is vital for ensuring regional stability, addressing migration pressures, and supporting peace and reconstruction efforts in Afghanistan.
The talks in Tashkent follow a series of recent international meetings on Afghanistan, including the Doha process led by the United Nations and the Moscow Format consultations.
While most governments in the region have yet to formally recognize the Islamic Emirate, they continue to engage with Kabul authorities on practical issues such as border management, counterterrorism, trade, and humanitarian support.
Analysts note that Central Asian states see stability in Afghanistan as directly tied to their own national security and economic development.
