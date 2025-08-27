Root of Pakistan’s policy toward Afghanistan is Durand Line, says Khalilzad

Zalmay Khalilzad, former US Special Representative for Afghanistan, has criticized Pakistan’s approach toward Kabul, stating that tensions between the two neighbors are rooted in the long-disputed Durand Line.

In an exclusive interview with Ariana News, Khalilzad said: “Pakistan tries to solve Afghanistan’s internal problems by first creating those problems, and then presenting itself to the world as a power capable of resolving them. This approach, which has been practiced over the past several decades, still continues. The root of Pakistan’s policy is the issue of the Durand Line.”

He stressed that the repetition of Pakistan’s post-independence policies toward Afghanistan must be prevented and suggested that a fundamental dialogue between Kabul and Islamabad could help resolve challenges — provided Pakistan engages sincerely.

Khalilzad also accused Iran of exploiting Afghan refugees in the Syrian war, saying: “A number of Afghans were sent to Syria and were killed there, and they had been sent by Iran.”

He described Tehran’s deportation of Afghan refugees as driven by “unjust and irrational sentiments.”

On Washington’s stance toward Kabul, Khalilzad said relations remain limited but cooperative in some areas. While clarifying that there is no political relationship between the United States and the Islamic Emirate, he noted there is cooperation on counterterrorism.

He also called Russia’s recognition of the Islamic Emirate a “significant and major step” for Moscow, adding: “This was a major step by Russia. The policy of the new US administration regarding Afghanistan is still under discussion. I hope a decision will be made in the next three months.”

At the same time, Khalilzad criticized the continued closure of schools and universities for Afghan girls by the Islamic Emirate, calling for dialogue and engagement with respected figures from within Afghanistan’s recent history as part of the solution. He emphasized that those who, in

the past two decades, “deprived the Afghan people of exceptional opportunities” should have no role in the country’s future.