Explosion hits revolutionary guard base in Iran
An explosion on Tuesday evening struck a base in Iran belonging to the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, killing two workers, local media reported.
There was no word on any damages in the blast.
The state-run IRNA news agency said the explosion occurred during a “movement of ammunition” at the Guard base on the outskirts of the city of Damghan, in northern Semnan province.
The report offered no other details about the source of the explosion. IRNA added that the incident was under investigation.
Fars news agency said on its Telegram media channel that two workers at the base were killed and three were wounded in the explosion. It identified the two killed by name but gave no other details, AP reported.
The Guard, whose expeditionary forces operate across the wider Middle East and aid Iranian-allied militant groups such as the Lebanese Hezbollah and the Palestinian Hamas group, and Iran’s military have been targeted before, raising tensions in the region.
In February, satellite photos showed damage to what Iran at the time described as a military workshop targeted by Israeli drones, the latest such assault amid a shadow war between the two countries. Iran offered no explanation of what the workshop manufactured.
International concerns have mounted over Tehran enriching uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels, with experts warning the Islamic Republic has enough fuel to build “several” atomic bombs if it chooses.
Daesh leader killed in Syria by Turkish intelligence services: Erdogan
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkish intelligence forces killed Daesh leader Abu Hussein al-Qurashi in Syria.
“This individual was neutralized as part of an operation by the Turkish national intelligence organization in Syria yesterday,” Erdogan said in an interview with TRT Turk broadcaster.
Erdogan said the intelligence organization had pursued Qurashi for a long time, Reuters reported.
Syrian local and security sources said the raid took place in the northern Syrian town of Jandaris, which is controlled by Turkey-backed rebel groups and was one of the worst-affected in the Feb. 6 earthquake that hit both Turkey and Syria.
The Syrian National Army, an opposition faction with a security presence in the area, did not immediately issue any comment.
One resident said clashes started on the edge of Jandaris overnight from Saturday into Sunday, lasting for about an hour before residents heard a large explosion.
The area was later encircled by security forces to prevent anyone from approaching the area.
IS selected al-Qurashi as its leader in November 2022 after the previous IS leader was killed in an operation in southern Syria.
Islamic State took over vast swathes of Iraq and Syria in 2014, and its head at the time, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, declared an Islamic caliphate across territory that housed millions.
But IS lost its grip on the territory after campaigns by U.S.-backed forces in Syria and Iraq, as well as Syrian forces backed by Iran, Russia and various paramilitaries.
Its remaining thousands of militants have in recent years mostly hid out in remote hinterlands of both countries, though they are still capable of carrying out major hit-and-run attacks.
The U.S.-led coalition alongside a Kurdish-led alliance known as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is still carrying out raids against IS officials in Syria.
Heavy rain pummels Balochistan, leaving four people dead
Heavy rainfall has battered various parts of Balochistan, including Quetta, over the last four days causing widespread damage to dozens of houses.
According to Pakistan’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Naseer Ahmed told Dawn.com four people had died in rain-related incidents on April 27.
According to him, one person died in a road accident in Turbat, a woman died in Lasbela after being struck by lightning, and two children had died in Khuzdar after lightning struck their house.
“Dozens of houses have been damaged due to yesterday’s rainfall in Panjgur district,” he said on Sunday adding that many people had been evacuated to safer areas.
He said that currently, more than 20 districts in the province were experiencing heavy rain.
Dawn reported that 23 districts of Balochistan received rain during the last 24 hours, while more rainfall was expected in at least 11 districts over the next 24 hours.
Even one American in Iraq is too many, Iran leader tells Iraqi president
The United States is an unreliable friend, and Iraq should not allow any U.S. troops on its territory, Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told visiting Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid on Saturday, Reuters reported.
Iran, which has strong ties with Iraq, opposes the U.S. military presence on its borders in Iraq and the Gulf, saying Western military intervention is the root of insecurity in the region.
“Americans are not friends of Iraq. Americans are not friends with anyone and are not even loyal to their European friends,” state media quoted Khamenei as saying.
U.S. national security agencies are investigating after a leak of classified documents has suggested the United States spied on allies including Ukraine, read the report.
“Even the presence of one American in Iraq is too much,” Khamenei told Rashid, who was in Tehran with a delegation to boost ties between the two neighbours.
The United States has some 2,500 troops in Iraq to help advise and assist local troops in combating Islamic State, which in 2014 seized territory in the country, Reuters reported.
“Iraq’s main effort is to deepen relations with Iran and resolve certain remaining issues between the two countries,” Rashid was quoted as saying, without referring to Iraq’s ties with the United States.
