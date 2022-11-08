Science & Technology
Facebook parent Meta to carry out mass layoffs
Meta Platform, Inc., parent of the popular social media platform Facebook, will begin mass layoffs on Wednesday in what will likely be the biggest of the growing job cuts among high tech firms.
A report in the Wall Street Journal on Monday, based on sources familiar with the impending layoffs, said that “many thousands of employees” among the Meta staff of 87,000 will lose their jobs this week.
Representatives from the $86 billion global tech monopoly, based in Menlo Park, California, declined to comment.
The layoffs will be the largest staff reduction ever in the 18-year-old company founded and still run by billionaire Mark Zuckerberg.
Meta owns Facebook (2.9 billion users), Instagram (2 billion users) and WhatsApp (2 billion users), the number one, three and four most popular social media platforms in the world.
Zuckerberg hinted at layoffs last month when he said the company would “focus our investments on a small number of high priority growth areas,” and that means “most of our teams will stay flat or shrink over the next year.”
Zuckerberg said Meta would end 2023 “either roughly the same size, or even a slightly smaller organization.”
In mid-September, the Wall Street Journal reported that Meta had begun “quietly nudging out a significant number of staffers” in a drive to cut costs by 10 percent.
Wall Street Journal reported that the cuts were “expected to be a prelude to deeper cuts,” and that the majority of the cost reduction would “come from reduced employment,” according to unnamed individuals familiar with the plans.
Meta’s move follows just days after the mass layoff of Twitter staff, which is being reduced by half from 7,500.
Science & Technology
Apple says iPhone supplies hurt by anti-COVID curbs in China
Apple is warning customers they’ll have to wait longer to get its latest iPhone models after anti-virus restrictions were imposed on a contractor’s factory in central China.
The company announcement Sunday gave no details but said the factory operated by Foxconn in the central city of Zhengzhou is “operating at significantly reduced capacity.”
“We now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated,” the company said. “Customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products.”
Foxconn Technology Group said earlier it imposed anti-virus measures on the factory in Zhengzhou following virus outbreaks. Apple and Foxconn previously hadn’t responded to questions about how iPhone production might be affected. Last week, access to the industrial zone where the factory is located was suspended for one week following a surge in infections in Zhengzhou and the departure of workers from the factory, AP reported.
The lockdown is expected to cause further disruptions to the plant, which in recent weeks has seen a spate of coronavirus infections and an exodus of workers, some of whom fled the factory on foot.
Science & Technology
Closest known black hole to Earth spotted by astronomers
Astronomers have discovered the closest known black hole to Earth, just 1,600 light-years away.
Scientists reported Friday that this black hole is 10 times more massive than our sun. And it’s three times closer than the previous record-holder, AP reported.
It was identified by observing the motion of its companion star, which orbits the black hole at about the same distance as Earth orbits the sun.
The black hole was initially identified using the European Space Agency’s Gaia spacecraft, said Kareem El-Badry of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.
El-Badry and his team followed up with the International Gemini Observatory in Hawaii to confirm their findings, which were published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.
The researchers are uncertain how the system formed in the Milky Way. Named Gaia BH1, it’s located in the constellation Ophiuchus, the serpent-bearer.
Science & Technology
NASA rolls Artemis I mission rocket back to launch pad
NASA is making another run at launching the Artemis I spacecraft on its maiden voyage to the moon, rolling the $4.1 billion rocket back onto the launch pad late Thursday night at Kennedy Space Center.
This comes after months of delays pushed the liftoff to November 14.
The launch is scheduled a week from Monday at 12:07 a.m., but NASA was keeping an eye on a low-pressure system in the Caribbean that threatened to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the area in the coming days, UPI reported.
The agency still has about 10 days for a contingency plan if conditions worsen, although the rocket is built to withstand moderately strong weather.
Mission controllers considered the storm to be a very low threat and expressed confidence in their decision to move forward.
“I think everyone feels really good about the launch,” said Jim Free, associate administrator of the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate at NASA headquarters in Washington.
“If we weren’t confident, we wouldn’t roll out. If we weren’t confident, we wouldn’t start the countdown when we do so. We’re confident moving forward.”
The unmanned Artemis I mission has been dogged by several malfunctions, including fuel leaks and engine-related problems before NASA put the ship back into storage in late September just days before Hurricane Ian came ashore.
The first launch attempt on Aug. 29 was canceled due to a fuel leak and a bad sensor on one of the main engines. The next launch attempt on Sept. 3 was scrubbed due to a fuel leak that NASA has since repaired.
The agency next eyed a launch window between Sept. 19 and Oct. 4, but the approaching storm put a stop to those plans.
The Artemis I mission sets the stage for astronauts to return to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972, which will happen sometime in 2025 or 2026 as part of the Artemis 3 mission.
For now, Artemis I will fly more than a half-million miles to the moon and back over 42 days while testing the limits of the Orion crew module and its Space Launch System rockets.
Next year, astronauts will be aboard the Artemis 2 capsule, which will circle the Earth and moon in the mission’s first manned test flight.
