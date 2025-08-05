Latest News
FAO and UK launch £10 million project to boost Afghanistan’s rural resilience
Agriculture continues to form the backbone of Afghanistan’s economy and food system.
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in partnership with the government of the United Kingdom (UK), has launched a £10 million ($12.9 million) initiative aimed at strengthening food security, boosting rural livelihoods, and increasing the resilience of Afghan communities facing climate and economic challenges.
The new programme, known as the Resilient Agriculture Livelihoods (ReAL) project, is set to reach more than 151,000 people—representing over 21,500 households—across 15 provinces in Afghanistan over the next 10 months.
The project is part of the UK-funded “Promoting Resilient and Equitable Recovery of Agriculture and Livelihoods in Afghan Communities” (PREVALE) initiative.
According to FAO, the project will prioritize smallholder farmers, herders, and landless laborers, with a special focus on widows and women-headed households.
Key interventions will include improving wheat and dairy production, restoring community irrigation systems, distributing quality seeds, and delivering livestock vaccinations and health services.
Richard Trenchard, FAO Representative in Afghanistan, emphasized the importance of the UK’s support in strengthening local resilience. “Afghanistan’s farmers are extraordinarily resilient, but repeated climate and economic shocks are eroding this strength,” he said.
“This project lays down critical pathways to help rebuild that resilience—leading to better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and ultimately, a better life. In a country where agriculture sustains most lives, this is a short-term investment with long-term impact.”
Women are expected to play a central role in the ReAL project. FAO will provide targeted support for female-headed households through poultry starter kits, livestock training, and access to dairy markets, aiming to improve both nutrition and income generation for women and children.
Between 2022 and 2024, FAO supported more than 30 million Afghans through a combination of emergency and resilience-building interventions. These efforts have significantly reduced the number of people facing acute food insecurity across the country.
The ReAL project builds on this progress by fostering climate-resilient farming, promoting sustainable land use, and helping communities reduce their dependence on emergency aid. It also aims to expand market access, encourage income-generating activities, and improve disaster risk management.
The initiative will run in parallel with a complementary PREVALE-funded project implemented by the Afghanistan Resilience Consortium (ARC), led by Afghanaid. Together, FAO and ARC aim to support climate-vulnerable communities, share best practices, and promote sustainable agricultural methods across Afghanistan.
FAO and its partners underscore that agriculture remains one of the most cost-effective means of addressing chronic food insecurity and malnutrition at scale. As Afghanistan continues to face overlapping environmental and economic pressures, long-term investment in rural livelihoods is seen as essential to safeguarding progress and enabling recovery.
The project reflects a growing shift toward building durable, community-led solutions that reduce humanitarian needs over time while restoring food sovereignty and economic stability in Afghanistan’s rural heartlands.
WHO welcomes EU’s funding pledge to boost Afghanistan’s health response
WHO and the EU say the reinforced collaboration reflects their long-term commitment to ensuring that essential health services remain accessible and resilient, especially in times of crisis.
The World Health Organization (WHO) in Afghanistan has welcomed an additional €7 million ($7.6 million) contribution from the European Union (EU) aimed at expanding and strengthening the country’s emergency health response systems and nutrition services.
The new funding is part of the ongoing EU-WHO partnership and will support Afghanistan’s efforts to improve preparedness, disease surveillance, outbreak response, and care for malnourished children. It comes at a time of mounting health and humanitarian challenges across the country.
“This support from the EU couldn’t have come at a more important time,” said Dr Edwin Ceniza Salvador, WHO Representative in Afghanistan, speaking at a ceremony held at the Provincial Public Health Laboratory in Matoon city, Khost province.
“Too many families still struggle to get basic care, especially during emergencies. With this new contribution, we can sustain our ongoing support to the population, reach more people, respond faster to outbreaks, and back the health workers saving lives every day.”
The funding will enable WHO to continue supporting 28 public laboratories across the country, enhance disease surveillance and early warning systems, and improve case management of infectious diseases across six regional integrated hospitals.
It will also help expand infection prevention and control protocols and scale up inpatient treatment in 43 therapeutic feeding units for children suffering from severe acute malnutrition with complications.
So far, the EU-WHO partnership has allowed approximately 240,000 outpatients—54% of them women—to receive medical consultations. More than 20,000 individuals, including a similar percentage of women, accessed inpatient care, and over 2,380 critical patients received intensive care at five regional infectious disease hospitals supported by WHO.
Additionally, more than 28,000 children under the age of five were treated for severe acute malnutrition at 40 specialized pediatric inpatient units.
Veronika Boskovic Pohar, Chargé d’Affaires of the EU Delegation to Afghanistan, underscored the broader regional importance of the initiative: “Through this partnership with WHO, we aim at strengthening Afghanistan’s capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to outbreaks and health emergencies. With an ongoing surge of migratory movements and the undeniable reality that viruses respect no borders, a stronger and more effective health security system in Afghanistan is a crucial investment in mitigating cross-border risks and safeguarding the health of populations.”
The additional funding is also expected to support the gradual integration of infectious disease hospitals and diagnostic labs into Afghanistan’s national health security framework. This includes building local health workforce capacity, embedding essential services into the public health system, and reducing reliance on international support over time.
WHO and the EU say the reinforced collaboration reflects their long-term commitment to ensuring that essential health services remain accessible and resilient, especially in times of crisis. The goal is not only to improve immediate response capacity, but also to build a more sustainable, community-centered healthcare system for the Afghan people.
Iran holds firm on not recognizing IEA govt despite Russia’s shift
While Iran has maintained a working relationship with Kabul since the IEA returned to power in August 2021, it has yet to formally recognize the IEA.
Iran has reaffirmed that it will not automatically follow Russia or any other country in recognizing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), saying that any decision on formal recognition will be guided strictly by Tehran’s national interests and regional priorities.
The remarks were made during a press briefing on Monday by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, who addressed growing speculation following Russia’s recent decision to officially recognize Afghanistan’s government.
“Recognition of governments is a sovereign decision of each country, and we will also decide based on our own interests and national considerations,” Baghaei said, in response to a question about whether Tehran would follow Moscow’s lead.
His statement comes just weeks after Russia announced it would extend official recognition to the Islamic Emirate—a move that has stirred debate among regional stakeholders and drawn mixed reactions from global powers.
Tehran has consistently urged the IEA to form an inclusive government, protect the rights of women and minorities, and uphold regional stability—conditions it views as essential for formal recognition.
Baghaei also addressed questions about Iran’s regional coordination, particularly with neighboring Pakistan. He confirmed that Afghanistan remains a regular topic of dialogue between the two countries.
Iran and Pakistan together host millions of Afghan refugees and have borne much of the regional fallout from decades of instability in Afghanistan.
Internationally, the Taliban administration remains diplomatically isolated. No seat at the United Nations has been granted, and most countries continue to withhold recognition.
Khalilzad criticizes move to relocate Mes Aynak artifacts amid copper mining plans
Former US special envoy for Afghanistan peace, Zalmay Khalilzad, has voiced deep concern regarding the Afghan government’s relocation of 1,430 ancient artifacts from the historic Mes Aynak site to Kabul.
Mes Aynak, located in Logar province, is an ancient Buddhist city of immense archaeological significance. Khalilzad has emphasized that there are alternative approaches that could preserve the site while still allowing mining activities to proceed.
Khalilzad voiced concern that the Chinese show little regard for Afghanistan’s cultural heritage. He also expressed doubts about whether the Islamic Emirate is aware of alternative mining methods that could protect the site.
“The alternative options may cost more in the short term, but in the long term, Afghanistan will lose a huge potential for tourism on the scale of Pompeii. An avoidable tragedy!,” Khalilzad wrote on X.
Officials from the Ministry of Information and Culture earlier stated that the purpose of moving the artifacts from the Mes Aynak site’s depot to the central office of archaeology is for cleaning, restoration, preservation, identification, and documentation purposes. After this process, the items will be handed over to the National Museum of Afghanistan for permanent display and protection.
