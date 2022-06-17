Science & Technology
Ferrari says going electric means ‘even more unique’ cars
Electric and hybrid models should make up 80% of Ferrari’s (RACE.MI) sales by 2030, the luxury carmaker told investors on Thursday, vowing to produce “even more unique” cars as it leans on partners to make the costly shift to zero-emission driving.
“Everything we do will always focus on being distinctively Ferrari,” chairman John Elkann said as the company unveiled its new business plan. Electrification “will allow us to make even more unique cars.”
To reduce investments, Ferrari will use suppliers for components or software that are not crucial, such as an operating system, Chief Executive Benedetto Vigna said.
Like other sports carmakers, Ferrari’s challenge goes beyond just investing in electric models to deliver high performance – today’s electric vehicle (EV) batteries cannot match combustion engine sports cars’ sustained power.
Like its rivals, Ferrari also sells an emotional experience to wealthy customers centred on the throaty roar of its powerful engines. As it goes electric, Ferrari must ensure its high-net worth customers and investors are along for the ride.
Standing out in the multitude of EVs coming to market that can all accelerate quickly could be tough for the Italian carmaker, whose cars start at around 210,000 euros ($219,282.00).
In the meantime, Ferrari will unveil its first ever sport-utility vehicle – powered by its gas-guzzling trademark 12-cylinder engine – this September.
Vigna confirmed Ferrari will launch its first electric model in 2025, one of 15 new models between 2023 and 2026.
Ferrari expects fully-electric cars will make up 5% of sales in 2025 and 40% in 2030. Hybrid models should rise to 55% of sales in 2025 from 20% in 2021, before dropping to 40% in 2030.
Vigna said Ferrari would develop its own electric motors, inverters and battery modules on a new assembly line at its plant in Maranello, Italy, while outsourcing non-core components.
To save money Ferrari will not develop an operating system for EVs. In contrast, other automakers, including Tesla (TSLA.O) and Mercedes (MBGn.DE), say proprietary operating systems to run cars, manage wireless upgrades and collect data on driver habits and preferences are crucial.
“I will never build a Ferrari operating system, I would be foolish,” Vigna told investors. “You have to focus on the areas where you can be the best.”
Ferrari is working with four partners in Europe and Asia on battery components to research the next generation of high energy density solid state batteries.
Ferrari said it will invest 4.4 billion euros by 2026, while delivering core earnings of 2.5-2.7 billion euros by that year. Ferrari’s current guidance for 2022 is for adjusted core earnings of 1.65-1.70 billion euros.
The carmaker expects cumulated free cash flow of 4.6-4.9 billion euros from 2022 to 2026.
In a client note Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Thomas Besson said Ferrari’s financial forecasts sent a “clear bullish signal,” yet noted executives avoided questions about production volumes.
“But the direction is clear,” Besson wrote. “Electrification is required but will not change the DNA of the company and its products.”
Science & Technology
BMW to test ONE’s advanced battery in its iX electric SUV
MW (BMWG.DE) will install and test a long-range battery developed by Michigan-based startup Our Next Energy (ONE) in the German automaker’s iX electric SUV, the companies said on Tuesday.
ONE’s Gemini battery will incorporate two types of battery cells, including one with advanced chemistry that can store more energy and enable vehicle range of 600 miles (965 km) or more between charges, the battery maker said. The prototype vehicle is expected to be completed by year-end, ONE said.
The Gemini battery aims to reduce the use of such traditional EV battery materials as cobalt, nickel, graphite and lithium, according to Mujeeb Ijaz, ONE founder and chief executive.
Ijaz said ONE is testing different electrode chemistries in Gemini, while evaluating the potential tradeoffs in cost, energy and sustainability.
ONE might offer a production version of the battery in three different sizes and prices, Ijaz said, including a low-end version that would cost the same as today’s conventional nickel- and cobalt-based batteries, “if not a little lower.”
Ijaz said ONE is discussing similar prototype testing of its Gemini battery with other companies.
In March, BMW’s corporate venture arm led a $65 million funding round in ONE. Other investors in that round included Coatue Management, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Assembly Ventures, Flex and Volta Energy Technologies.
In December, ONE said an early prototype of the Gemini battery, retrofitted in a Tesla Model S sedan, delivered more than 750 miles (1,200 km) of range, well in excess of the best production electric vehicles on the market.
Since its founding in 2020, ONE has focused development on a long-range battery that uses safer and more sustainable materials, while packing more energy into a smaller, less expensive package.
In a statement, BMW executive Juergen Hildinger said the automaker is exploring opportunities “to integrate ONE’s battery technologies into models of our future BEV (battery electric vehicle) product lineup.”
Science & Technology
NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs
NASA said on Thursday it plans to assemble a team of scientists to examine “unidentified aerial phenomena” – commonly termed UFOs – in the latest sign of the seriousness with which the U.S. government is taking the issue.
The U.S. space agency said the focus will be on identifying available data, the best ways to gather future data and how it can use that information to advance scientific understanding of the issue. NASA tapped David Spergel, who formerly headed Princeton University’s astrophysics department, to lead the scientific team and Daniel Evans, a senior researcher in NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, to orchestrate the study.
A team of scientists is due to be convened by the fall, then will spend roughly nine months developing a public report on its findings, Evans said. NASA will spend “anywhere from a few tens of thousands of dollars” to no more than $100,000 on the effort, Evans added.
The announcement comes a year after the U.S. government issued a report, compiled by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in conjunction with a Navy-led task force, detailing observations mostly by Navy personnel of “unidentified aerial phenomenon,” or UAPs. Two Pentagon officials testified on May 17 at the first congressional hearing on UFOs in a half century.
“We’re looking at the Earth in new ways, and we’re also looking the other way, at the sky, in new ways,” Thomas Zurbuchen, the chief of NASA’s science unit, told reporters on a conference call. “What we’re really trying to do here is start an investigation without an outcome in mind.”
U.S. officials have described UAPs as a national security issue, which NASA echoed.
“Unidentified phenomena in the atmosphere are of interest for both national security and air safety. Establishing which events are natural provides a key first step to identifying or mitigating such phenomena, which aligns with one of NASA’s goals to ensure the safety of aircraft,” NASA said in a news release.
Last year’s report said U.S. defense and intelligence analysts lacked sufficient data to determine the nature of UAPs observed by military pilots including whether they are advanced earthly technologies, atmospherics or of an extraterrestrial origin. The two Pentagon officials last month acknowledged many observations remain beyond the government’s ability to explain.
NASA said in a news release: “There is no evidence UAPs are extraterrestrial in origin.”
The agency’s involvement is aimed at providing more data, with an aim to leverage NASA’s scientific talent, satellites and sensors otherwise tasked with monitoring Earth’s climate or observing atmospheric conditions, Zurbuchen said.
“The first step is to figure out what data is at hand,” Evans said.
NASA’s involvement in Pentagon efforts to characterize UAPs has been previously acknowledged by U.S. officials.
The Pentagon has made public some video of enigmatic objects exhibiting speed and maneuverability exceeding known aviation technology and lacking any visible means of propulsion or flight-control surfaces.
Science & Technology
Baidu’s electric vehicle firm Jidu unveils first ‘robot’ car
Baidu’s electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto on Wednesday launched a “robot” concept car, the first vehicle to be revealed by a Chinese internet company.
The concept car, which is free of door handles and can be fully controlled via voice recognition, was launched through an online press conference held on Baidu’s metaverse-themed app Xirang.
Jidu, an EV venture controlled by Baidu and co-funded by Chinese automaker Geely, plans to mass produce the model, which would be 90% similar to the concept car, in 2023.
The ‘robot’ EVs will possess autonomous Level 4 capabilities that need no human intervention as well as utilize Qualcomm’s (QCOM.O) 8295 chips, which will enable users to access voice assistance offline when internet connection is poor.
Baidu’s EV-making plan comes as tech companies around the world race to develop smart cars after Tesla’s (TSLA.O) success in commercializing electric vehicles.
Besides equipping the vehicle with autonomous driving software technology powered by Baidu, Jidu will also build two lidars and 12 cameras alongside the car. Lidars are detection systems, similar to radars, which use pulsed laser light rather than radio waves.
“The Jidu robocar aims to meet users’ needs for intelligent travel … and intelligent cabin in the new era,” said Joe Xia Yiping, Jidu chief executive, adding “the ultimate goal is to realize a fully driverless transportation experience.”
Jidu cars will target users who like cutting-edge technologies, Luo Gang, head of operations at Jidu, told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.
The EVs will be manufactured in Hangzhou Bay in China’s eastern city of Ningbo, where Geely has several plants.
Jidu has hired ex-Cadillac designer Frank Wu as its head of design, and Wang Weibao, a former member of Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) EV initiative Project Titan, as its head of intelligent driving.
Jidu’s first model will be priced above 200,000 yuan ($29,914.59), Baidu chief executive Robin Li said on a conference call last month.
Smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp (1810.HK) and Didi Global are among other Chinese tech giants who are pursuing auto-making ambitions.
