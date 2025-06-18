International Sports
FIFA Club WC: Mbappé doubtful for Real Madrid’s opener match
His absence presents a significant headache for newly-appointed manager Xabi Alonso, with Mbappé being Real’s only recognized centre forward.
Real Madrid’s star forward Kylian Mbappé is currently a major question mark ahead of the team’s opening FIFA Club World Cup match against Al‑Hilal in Miami on Wednesday.
Mbappé missed Tuesday’s training session after waking up with a high fever, casting “more than reasonable doubt” over his match fitness, according to club sources.
His absence presents a significant headache for newly-appointed manager Xabi Alonso, with Mbappé being Real’s only recognized centre forward.
Young Brazilian prospect Endrick was already ruled out due to a leg injury, further limiting Alonso’s attacking options.
Mbappé has been pivotal since his arrival from Paris Saint‑Germain, netting 31 La Liga goals this season and with Real Madrid, fresh off their fifth Champions League triumph in the past decade, Mbappé’s presence (or absence) could prove decisive.
Alonso meanwhile stated the coaching team will make a final fitness decision on Wednesday.
The match kicks off at 11:30 pm Kabul time and takes place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
Matches from Last Night (June 17)
Fluminense 0–0 Borussia Dortmund
A stalemate in Group F at MetLife Stadium (New Jersey), on Tuesday night although Fluminense dominated play, particularly in the first half, but Dortmund’s GK Gregor Kobel kept a clean sheet with multiple key saves.
Mamelodi Sundowns 1–0 Ulsan HD
Another Group F match, held in Orlando was the Mamelodi Sundowns vs Ulsan game that saw history being made. South Africa’s Sundowns’ Iqraam Rayners scored in the 36th minute after a VAR-delayed start due to lightning. This victory marked the first-ever win for an African club in this expanded format.
Inter Milan 1–1 Monterrey
A Group E clash at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena saw Sergio Ramos, 39, put Monterrey ahead with a header in the 25th minute; Lautaro Martínez equalized before halftime.
River Plate 3–1 Urawa Red Diamonds
Another Group E encounter unfolded in Seattle. Colidio opened the scoring in the 12th minute, Driussi added another early in the second half (but then got injured), Yusuke Matsuo pulled one back for Urawa via penalty, and Meza sealed it in the 73rd minute.
Tonight’s (June 18) Fixtures:
Manchester City vs Wydad AC takes place in Philadelphia from 8.30pm.
Real Madrid vs Al‑Hilal will take place in Miami from 11:30 pm.
Pachuca vs RB Salzburg will take place in Cincinnati (TQL Stadium) from 2:30am
Al Ain vs Juventus will take place in Washington D.C. from 5:30 am.
All above times are Kabul time.
Fans can meanwhile tune in to Ariana Television at the above mentioned times to watch the matches live. Thanks to Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN), this thrilling event is being broadcast live and exclusively across Afghanistan on Ariana Television.
International Sports
FIFA Club WC: Drama, Goals, and Red Cards
Chelsea’s latest acquisition, Liam Delap, made a memorable debut in their 2‑0 FIFA Club World Cup victory over LAFC.
The FIFA Club World Cup delivered a night of high drama, stunning scorelines, and breakout performances as Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Boca Juniors, and Benfica clashed across Group C and D fixtures in the U.S.
Chelsea 2–0 LAFC (Atlanta)
Premier League side Chelsea secured a comfortable 2–0 victory over LAFC, with goals from Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernández. The Blues, managed by Enzo Maresca, dominated the match from the outset, boasting 65% possession and 17 shots.
Chelsea’s latest acquisition, Liam Delap, made a memorable debut in their 2‑0 FIFA Club World Cup victory over LAFC.
Brought on in the 63rd minute, Delap wasted no time – his intelligent and precise cross set up Enzo Fernández’s decisive goal in the 79th. Manager Enzo Maresca hailed the young striker’s quick assimilation into the team’s style, noting, “he knows the way we want to play, so the process is quite quick”.
Fans and pundits alike were impressed by his confident display, with many calling him “world class” just minutes into his Chelsea career.
Despite the strong on-field showing, the backdrop at Atlanta’s Mercedes‑Benz Stadium was hard to ignore. With a full capacity of roughly 71,000, only about 22,000 supporters were present – leaving more than two-thirds of the seats empty.
Maresca described the atmosphere as “a bit strange,” reflecting the odd environment of playing in such a vast, half-empty venue.
High ticket prices, weekday scheduling, and a lack of regional interest combined to dampen attendance, despite Atlanta’s history of solid support for soccer events, local media reported.
Boca Juniors 2–2 Benfica (Miami Gardens)
In a fiery contest marred by red cards and late drama, Argentine giants Boca Juniors and Portugal’s Benfica played out a 2–2 draw. Boca raced to an early 2–0 lead through Miguel Merentiel and Rodrigo Battaglia, but Benfica clawed their way back with a penalty from Ángel Di María and a late header by Nicolás Otamendi.
The match saw three red cards, including one for Andrea Belotti, as tensions flared in the closing stages.
Bayern Munich 10–0 Auckland City (Miami)
Bayern Munich delivered the most lopsided result of the tournament so far, dismantling New Zealand’s Auckland City 10–0 in a Group C rout. Michael Olise starred with two goals and two assists, while Jamal Musiala made a strong return from injury. Head coach Vincent Kompany praised his side’s discipline and relentless pressing, noting the result could be crucial for goal difference.
What’s Next
Chelsea will face Flamengo next in a high-stakes Group D clash on Friday, while LAFC must regroup ahead of their meeting with ES Tunis on Saturday.
In Group C, Bayern’s next opponent is Boca Juniors, with Benfica set to face Auckland City. The outcomes will decide who progresses to the Round of 16 later this week.
Fans across Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television to watch today’s matches live.
First up is Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund at 8.30pm Kabul time. River Plate will take on Urawa Red Diamonds at 11.30pm Kabul time; and Ulsan will meet Mamelodi Sundowns at 2.30am Kabul time; while Monterrey take on Inter Milan at 5.30am tomorrow.
International Sports
FIFA Club WC: Bayern Munich demolish Auckland City 10–0
Bayern Munich delivered a ruthless statement of intent in their FIFA Club World Cup opener, thrashing New Zealand’s Auckland City 10–0 in a lopsided encounter at Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium on Sunday night.
The German champions wasted no time asserting dominance, with Jamal Musiala netting a clinical hat-trick, while Michael Olise struck twice in a dazzling debut. Veteran forward Thomas Müller added two goals and an assist, leading a Bayern attack that overwhelmed the amateur Oceania side from start to finish.
Bayern led 5–0 at halftime and showed no mercy after the break.
The mismatch highlighted the gulf between Europe’s elite and regional champions, though Auckland City managed to draw applause for their resilience and sportsmanship in the face of a footballing onslaught.
“It was important to start strong,” said Bayern boss Vincent Kompany. “We respected our opponent, but we also played our game—and the team executed brilliantly.”
With the emphatic win, Bayern top their group and have instantly emerged as favorites for the title. Their next match will likely provide a sterner test, but this opening performance leaves no doubt about their championship ambitions.
Paris Saint‑Germain meanwhile also opened on a strong note when they ended on 4–0 in their match against Atlético Madrid in Pasadena.
Botafogo in turn ended their match against Seattle Sounders with 2 goals to nil. The
FAN ZONE
Fans across Afghanistan can tune in tonight to watch matches live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
First up at 11:30pm Chelsea will take on Los Angeles FC at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
International Sports
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 kicks off with draw between Inter Miami and Al Ahly
The newly expanded FIFA Club World Cup 2025 officially kicked off today across stadiums in the United States, bringing together 32 of the world’s top club teams for the first time in a month-long battle for global supremacy.
The tournament’s first full matchday features three highly anticipated clashes, with European giants and South American powerhouses all in action.
First up were Al Ahly FC and Inter Miami – which turned out to be an action-packed opening showpiece that ended in a 0-0 draw at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
While all eyes pre-match were on Lionel Messi, it was the goalkeepers who starred for both clubs.
Speaking after the match was Javier Mascherano, Inter Miami head coach, who said: “We were much better than them, we moved a lot in transition and controlled the game and we had chances to score and win the game. Football is like that, maybe in the first half they had some chances too. Obviously we wanted to win because we know how important it is to start with a win, but I’m happy with the platform.”
Jose Riveiro, Al Ahly head coach meanwhile said: “It’s a football game, a game of mistakes. We had a decent amount of chances in the first half to put the game in a different space and we put them in a hurry. In the second half we were defending a little lower than what we wanted and then we had some problems in transition with controlling our first pass. It’s like we were playing in Cairo and that was a surprise for me in my first official match with Al Ahly. To be here in the States and have it like you were playing at home is something that can probably only happen in this.”
Senior officials meet in Brussels to coordinate global response to Afghanistan crisis
FIFA Club WC: Mbappé doubtful for Real Madrid’s opener match
Iran ‘prepares’ missiles to target US forces in Middle East
Israel-Iran air war enters sixth day, Trump calls for Iran’s ‘unconditional surrender’
Tahawol: Iran’s attacks on Israel’s key targets discussed
World Bank clarifies role in payments for Afghanistan projects
Tahawol: MRRD’s role in rural development discussed
Tahawol: Agriculture Ministry’s role in development discussed
Afghanistan, Turkey to boost carpet industry ties and expand exports to Europe
From underdogs to global contenders: Afghanistan’s futsal rise
Tahawol: Iran’s attacks on Israel’s key targets discussed
Saar: Ongoing Israel-Iran conflict discussed
Saar: Iran-Israel conflict discussed
Tahawol: Regional consequences of Iran-Israel conflict
Tahawol: Escalating tensions in the Middle East discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
AFPL: Omid and Sadaqat win 15th and 16th matches
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan interpreter for US army detained by ICE in San Diego
-
Latest News4 days ago
Efforts ongoing to export Afghanistan’s fresh fruits to new markets: Ministry
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan harvested 40 metric tons of saffron last year: Agriculture ministry
-
Regional3 days ago
Saudi Crown Prince voices solidarity with Iran, condemns Israeli attacks
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan national admits to plotting attack on US election day
-
Sport4 days ago
South Africa crowned World Test Champions after historic win over Australia
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iranian man arrested over murder of Afghan migrant girl