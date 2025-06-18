FIFA Club WC: Mbappé doubtful for Real Madrid’s opener match 

Real Madrid’s star forward Kylian Mbappé is currently a major question mark ahead of the team’s opening FIFA Club World Cup match against Al‑Hilal in Miami on Wednesday.

Mbappé missed Tuesday’s training session after waking up with a high fever, casting “more than reasonable doubt” over his match fitness, according to club sources.

His absence presents a significant headache for newly-appointed manager Xabi Alonso, with Mbappé being Real’s only recognized centre forward.

Young Brazilian prospect Endrick was already ruled out due to a leg injury, further limiting Alonso’s attacking options.

Mbappé has been pivotal since his arrival from Paris Saint‑Germain, netting 31 La Liga goals this season and with Real Madrid, fresh off their fifth Champions League triumph in the past decade, Mbappé’s presence (or absence) could prove decisive.

Alonso meanwhile stated the coaching team will make a final fitness decision on Wednesday.

The match kicks off at 11:30 pm Kabul time and takes place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Matches from Last Night (June 17)

Fluminense 0–0 Borussia Dortmund

A stalemate in Group F at MetLife Stadium (New Jersey), on Tuesday night although Fluminense dominated play, particularly in the first half, but Dortmund’s GK Gregor Kobel kept a clean sheet with multiple key saves.

Mamelodi Sundowns 1–0 Ulsan HD

Another Group F match, held in Orlando was the Mamelodi Sundowns vs Ulsan game that saw history being made. South Africa’s Sundowns’ Iqraam Rayners scored in the 36th minute after a VAR-delayed start due to lightning. This victory marked the first-ever win for an African club in this expanded format.

Inter Milan 1–1 Monterrey

A Group E clash at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena saw Sergio Ramos, 39, put Monterrey ahead with a header in the 25th minute; Lautaro Martínez equalized before halftime.

River Plate 3–1 Urawa Red Diamonds

Another Group E encounter unfolded in Seattle. Colidio opened the scoring in the 12th minute, Driussi added another early in the second half (but then got injured), Yusuke Matsuo pulled one back for Urawa via penalty, and Meza sealed it in the 73rd minute.

Tonight’s (June 18) Fixtures:

Manchester City vs Wydad AC takes place in Philadelphia from 8.30pm.

Real Madrid vs Al‑Hilal will take place in Miami from 11:30 pm.

Pachuca vs RB Salzburg will take place in Cincinnati (TQL Stadium) from 2:30am

Al Ain vs Juventus will take place in Washington D.C. from 5:30 am.

All above times are Kabul time.

Fans can meanwhile tune in to Ariana Television at the above mentioned times to watch the matches live. Thanks to Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN), this thrilling event is being broadcast live and exclusively across Afghanistan on Ariana Television.