Latest News
Senior officials meet in Brussels to coordinate global response to Afghanistan crisis
The OIC highlighted the role of the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund, managed by the Islamic Development Bank, in supporting neutral and needs-based aid delivery.
Senior officials from the European Union, United Nations, G7 countries, Gulf states, and civil society groups gathered in Brussels this week for a high-level Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) focused on coordinating international efforts to address Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis.
The two-day conference, co-hosted by the European External Action Service (EEAS) and the EU’s development and humanitarian arms (DG INTPA and DG ECHO), came amid growing concern over Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis. According to the UN, more than 23 million people in the country are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.
“The discussions focused on political developments, humanitarian challenges, and basic needs support in the country, including a new EU humanitarian aid package of over €161 million for vulnerable populations in Afghanistan and neighbouring countries,” a statement issued by EEAS read.
“The humanitarian aid package announced by the EU will provide food, healthcare, malnutrition treatment, clean water, sanitation, legal and protection services, emergency education (especially for girls), and disaster preparedness.
“All aid is delivered exclusively through humanitarian partners working directly on the ground,” the statement read.
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) also took part, with its delegation highlighting the role of the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund, managed by the Islamic Development Bank, in supporting neutral and needs-based aid delivery.
EU officials stressed that humanitarian assistance must remain non-political and reach all regions of Afghanistan. They also called for renewed coordination among donors, aid organizations, and regional actors to prevent further collapse of basic services.
The participants also explored ways to improve the living conditions of the Afghan population, especially through agricultural development, private sector engagement, and access to finance.
They put a strong emphasis on the principled “by women, for women” approach to aid delivery. This is critical for ensuring women’s participation and fostering local economic growth, their statement read.
International Sports
FIFA Club WC: Mbappé doubtful for Real Madrid’s opener match
His absence presents a significant headache for newly-appointed manager Xabi Alonso, with Mbappé being Real’s only recognized centre forward.
Real Madrid’s star forward Kylian Mbappé is currently a major question mark ahead of the team’s opening FIFA Club World Cup match against Al‑Hilal in Miami on Wednesday.
Mbappé missed Tuesday’s training session after waking up with a high fever, casting “more than reasonable doubt” over his match fitness, according to club sources.
His absence presents a significant headache for newly-appointed manager Xabi Alonso, with Mbappé being Real’s only recognized centre forward.
Young Brazilian prospect Endrick was already ruled out due to a leg injury, further limiting Alonso’s attacking options.
Mbappé has been pivotal since his arrival from Paris Saint‑Germain, netting 31 La Liga goals this season and with Real Madrid, fresh off their fifth Champions League triumph in the past decade, Mbappé’s presence (or absence) could prove decisive.
Alonso meanwhile stated the coaching team will make a final fitness decision on Wednesday.
The match kicks off at 11:30 pm Kabul time and takes place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
Matches from Last Night (June 17)
Fluminense 0–0 Borussia Dortmund
A stalemate in Group F at MetLife Stadium (New Jersey), on Tuesday night although Fluminense dominated play, particularly in the first half, but Dortmund’s GK Gregor Kobel kept a clean sheet with multiple key saves.
Mamelodi Sundowns 1–0 Ulsan HD
Another Group F match, held in Orlando was the Mamelodi Sundowns vs Ulsan game that saw history being made. South Africa’s Sundowns’ Iqraam Rayners scored in the 36th minute after a VAR-delayed start due to lightning. This victory marked the first-ever win for an African club in this expanded format.
Inter Milan 1–1 Monterrey
A Group E clash at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena saw Sergio Ramos, 39, put Monterrey ahead with a header in the 25th minute; Lautaro Martínez equalized before halftime.
River Plate 3–1 Urawa Red Diamonds
Another Group E encounter unfolded in Seattle. Colidio opened the scoring in the 12th minute, Driussi added another early in the second half (but then got injured), Yusuke Matsuo pulled one back for Urawa via penalty, and Meza sealed it in the 73rd minute.
Tonight’s (June 18) Fixtures:
Manchester City vs Wydad AC takes place in Philadelphia from 8.30pm.
Real Madrid vs Al‑Hilal will take place in Miami from 11:30 pm.
Pachuca vs RB Salzburg will take place in Cincinnati (TQL Stadium) from 2:30am
Al Ain vs Juventus will take place in Washington D.C. from 5:30 am.
All above times are Kabul time.
Fans can meanwhile tune in to Ariana Television at the above mentioned times to watch the matches live. Thanks to Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN), this thrilling event is being broadcast live and exclusively across Afghanistan on Ariana Television.
Latest News
Turkmenistan aids evacuation from Iran amid Middle East tensions
Turkmenistan has opened its borders to assist in the evacuation of foreign nationals from Iran due to the escalating situation in the Middle East.
So far, around 120 people—including citizens of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Romania, and other countries—have entered Turkmenistan through official checkpoints.
The evacuees are being provided with transportation, meals, basic necessities, and accommodation at Ashgabat’s Sport Hotel.
Turkmen authorities are coordinating closely with foreign embassies and international organizations, reinforcing the country’s commitment to humanitarian values and regional cooperation.
Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, multiple countries have meanwhile issued urgent travel advisories, calling on their citizens to leave Iran immediately and avoid non-essential travel to the region.
Governments including the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and several Central Asian states have cited growing security risks due to the volatile situation and the possibility of further military escalation.
Some embassies have already begun scaling down operations or temporarily relocating staff to neighboring countries. Emergency hotlines and evacuation assistance are being offered for citizens still in Iran.
This wave of advisories follows recent airstrikes, retaliatory threats, and increased instability in Iran’s neighboring regions, prompting fears of broader conflict. Many countries are working with allies and international partners to coordinate evacuation plans and ensure the safety of their nationals.
India takes action
India has launched a precautionary evacuation operation to bring home its citizens from Iran, in response to growing security concerns in the region.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is working closely with embassies and local authorities to ensure the safety of Indian nationals.
According to Indian officials, around 100 Indian students from the Iranian city of Urmia have already reached the Iran–Armenia border. The Indian Embassy is arranging their onward travel, with plans to fly them out of the region in coordination with neighboring countries.
India has also advised its citizens in Tehran and other Iranian cities to relocate to safer areas. The MEA has activated a 24×7 helpline and established a command center to coordinate the evacuation and provide support.
Approximately 10,000 Indians are currently living in Iran, including an estimated 6,000 students. The government has emphasized that it is closely monitoring the situation and will continue evacuation efforts as needed.
Latest News
IEA delegation travels to Beijing to attend 9th China-South Asia Expo
Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs Abdul Salam Hanafi, leading a delegation, left Kabul on Tuesday for China to participate in the 9th China-South Asia Expo, Arg said in a statement.
The statement added that the high-level delegation of the Islamic Emirate includes Nooruddin Azizi, Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, and Mohammad Naeem Wardak, Deputy Minister of Finance and Administration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The statement stated that during this visit, in addition to attending and delivering a speech at the 9th China-South Asia Expo, Hanafi is expected to meet with several Chinese officials to discuss expanding relations between the two countries in various fields.
