FIFA Club WC: PSG and Bayern Munich storm into quarter-finals with commanding wins
Bayern Munich triumphed 4–2 over Brazilian side Flamengo in one of the most entertaining matches of the FIFA Club WC tournament so far.
Two European giants booked their places in the quarter-finals of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on Sunday, with Paris Saint-Germain dismantling Inter Miami 4–0 and Bayern Munich edging Flamengo 4–2 in a high-octane encounter.
At Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, PSG asserted their dominance early against Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, with João Neves heading home the opener in the 6th minute from a Vitinha corner.
The French champions maintained complete control throughout the match, showcasing their depth and attacking prowess to comfortably secure a four-goal victory and end Inter Miami’s historic run in the competition.
The match, billed as a reunion between Messi and his former club, turned out to be a one-sided affair. While Miami had enjoyed a dream tournament debut, they struggled to break through PSG’s disciplined defense and were ultimately outclassed by the Ligue 1 side’s superior pace and precision.
Meanwhile, at a packed Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Bayern Munich triumphed 4–2 over Brazilian side Flamengo in one of the most entertaining matches of the tournament so far.
England captain Harry Kane starred with a clinical brace, leading the Bundesliga champions into the final eight.
Flamengo kept the contest alive with two goals of their own, but Bayern’s late offensive surge sealed the outcome in front of a roaring 60,000-strong crowd. The victory sets up a tantalizing quarter-final showdown between Bayern and PSG—an all-European heavyweight clash and a rematch of past Champions League battles.
Both PSG and Bayern are now three matches away from lifting the newly expanded Club World Cup trophy, with the final set to take place on July 13 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Sunday’s results underline the continued dominance of European clubs in international competitions and raise the stakes for what promises to be a fiercely contested final stage of the tournament.
Upcoming Quarter-Final Highlight:
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich – Wednesday, July 2
Chelsea and Palmeiras advance as FIFA Club World Cup heats up
Both sides advanced in the FIFA Club WC under very different circumstances, setting the stage for an exhilarating showdown between the CONMEBOL and UEFA powerhouses.
The FIFA Club World Cup continued its thrilling run in the United States this weekend with two dramatic Round of 16 clashes that saw South American champions Palmeiras and English giants Chelsea secure their places in the quarter-finals.
Both sides advanced under very different circumstances, setting the stage for an exhilarating showdown between the CONMEBOL and UEFA powerhouses.
The two-day football spectacle drew crowds to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, as top clubs battled it out in the expanded 2025 edition of the tournament.
The intensity of the competition is rising as top teams begin to emerge from the packed field of 32, with knockout matches now underway.
Palmeiras Edges Past Botafogo in All-Brazilian Clash
On Saturday, June 28, Palmeiras narrowly overcame domestic rivals Botafogo 1–0 after extra time in a tense and tactical affair in Philadelphia.
In a match that showcased the strength and depth of Brazilian football, both sides fought hard for 90 minutes, but it took until extra time for the deadlock to be broken.
Palmeiras’ persistence paid off as they booked their place in the quarter-finals, where they will now face Chelsea.
Chelsea Outlasts Benfica in Wild, Weather-Delayed Thriller
Later that same day in Charlotte, Chelsea defeated Benfica 4–1 in one of the most dramatic matches of the tournament so far.
The match saw a spectacular free-kick goal by Reece James in the 64th minute, followed by a near two-hour weather delay due to thunderstorms.
When play resumed, Benfica equalized through an Ángel Di María penalty, only to have their momentum cut short after a red card left them with ten men.
Chelsea dominated extra time, with Christopher Nkunku, Andrey Santos, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall all finding the back of the net. The epic clash lasted nearly five hours from start to finish and demonstrated Chelsea’s resilience and depth.
What’s Next
Chelsea and Palmeiras will now face each other in the quarter-finals—a rematch of the 2021 Club World Cup final, which Chelsea won 2–1.
Meanwhile, anticipation is high for the matches today, Sunday June 29, with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami facing Paris Saint-Germain, and Flamengo taking on Bayern Munich in Miami Gardens.
With high-caliber talent, intense drama, and global audiences watching, the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is shaping up to be one of the most exciting editions yet.
For fans in Afghanistan, ATN has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast Sunday's matches. Fans can tune in to watch Inter Miami take on Paris Saint-Germain at 8pm Kabul time and at midnight Flamengo meet Bayern Munich.
FIFA Club World Cup heats up as top teams qualify for knockout stage
Every remaining fixture carries weight, and fans can expect high drama as underdogs fight for survival and favorites aim to avoid early exits.
As the group stage of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup nears its conclusion, the tournament has already delivered on its promise of global drama, surprise results, and intense continental rivalries.
With eight clubs now confirmed for the Round of 16, anticipation is building for what many are calling the most competitive edition in the competition’s history.
This year’s expanded format features 32 teams divided into eight groups (A–H).
The top two from each group advance to the knockout stage, which will culminate in the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on 13 July.
The tournament kicked off on 14 June, with 11 days of football completed and 18 more to go before a new world champion is crowned.
Teams Qualified for the Round of 16 (So Far)
- Bayern Munich, Germany
- Manchester City, England
- Juventus, Italy
- Paris Saint-Germain, France
- CR Flamengo, Brazil
- Botafogo, Brazil
- Palmeiras, Brazil
- Inter Miami CF, United States
These eight clubs have advanced early, having secured enough points in their respective groups through commanding performances and critical victories.
Tournament Highlights and Team Performances
Bayern Munich have looked imperious in their group, winning every match with a combination of disciplined defending and clinical finishing. Their depth and European pedigree continue to make them one of the tournament favorites.
Manchester City, under Pep Guardiola, dominated possession and controlled games with trademark technical precision. City’s consistency reflects their hunger to add global silverware to their domestic success.
Juventus have made a strong comeback on the international stage. With solid defensive structures and decisive attacking moments, the Italian giants are making their mark after several challenging seasons.
Paris Saint-Germain coasted through their group with stars like Dembélé, Hakimi, and Vitinha shining. Their pace and creativity have overwhelmed opponents, and fans are hoping this could finally be the year PSG clinch a major international crown.
From South America, Flamengo, Botafogo, and Palmeiras have dazzled with flair and aggression. Their success underscores Brazil’s incredible club depth and signals a shift in power, as European dominance is seriously challenged this year.
Inter Miami CF, guided by Lionel Messi, have electrified U.S. fans and stunned global audiences by qualifying for the Last 16. Messi’s vision and leadership have transformed the American club into a real contender in their debut tournament at this level.
Tournament Structure & What’s Next
- Group Stage Ends: 26 June 2025
- Round of 16: Starts 28 June and runs through to 1 July
- Semi-finals: 8–9 July
- Final: 13 July at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
The knockout phase will follow a standard format: Group winners face runners-up from other groups, with matches held in major U.S. cities including Atlanta, Miami, Philadelphia, and Charlotte.
With eight more teams yet to be confirmed, the final round of group matches will decide who joins the elite eight.
Every remaining fixture carries weight, and fans can expect high drama as underdogs fight for survival and favorites aim to avoid early exits.
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is shaping up to be a landmark event in world football. With a blend of storied giants and breakthrough teams, the tournament has delivered excitement, quality, and unpredictability.
As the world counts down to the 13 July final, the stage is set for a gripping knockout phase that could redefine global club football hierarchies.
Football fans across Afghanistan can tune in tonight from 11pm to watch the Dortmund vs Ulsan match live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
FIFA Club WC: Europe’s elite clash with continental champions
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup lit up stadiums across the United States last night and early today, Wednesday and Thursday June 18-19, as Europe’s elite clashed with continental champions in a packed day of action.
Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Juventus were all in action, while rising sides from South America, Africa, and Asia continued their charge in football’s global showdown.
At MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Real Madrid stumbled out of the gate under new manager Xabi Alonso, settling for a 1–1 draw against Saudi powerhouse Al-Hilal.
Madrid’s young striker Gonzalo García, stepping in for the flu-stricken Kylian Mbappé, scored in the 34th minute after a slick team move. But Rúben Neves leveled from the penalty spot shortly after halftime.
A second Madrid goal seemed certain in stoppage time when they won a penalty — but Al-Hilal’s keeper Yassine Bounou pulled off a spectacular save to deny Federico Valverde, leaving the spoils shared.
Mbappé did not play and remained on the bench as a precaution, having developed a fever earlier this week. Madrid has not confirmed if he will be available for their next match.
Manchester City 2–0 Wydad Casablanca
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City looked sharp in their opener at Lumen Field, Seattle, with an early goal from Phil Foden inside the first two minutes. Jérémy Doku doubled the lead in the 36th minute with a composed finish following a clever through-ball from De Bruyne.
The win was marred slightly by a second-half red card for Rico Lewis, but City comfortably held on and now top Group F.
Guardiola praised the “clinical early pressing” but said the team needs “better discipline and defensive focus” going forward.
Juventus 5–0 Al Ain
Juventus announced themselves as contenders in emphatic style at Audi Field, Washington, D.C., hammering the UAE side Al Ain 5–0.
Randal Kolo Muani and Francisco Conceição each scored twice, while 19-year-old Kenan Yildiz added a late goal to cap the rout.
Massimiliano Allegri fielded a youthful but high-tempo side that overwhelmed their Gulf opponents with aggressive pressing and sharp finishing.
With this result, Juventus leap to the top of Group G, tied on points with Manchester City but with a superior goal difference.
Red Bull Salzburg 2–1 Pachuca
At TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Red Bull Salzburg came from behind to defeat Mexican side Pachuca in a weather-disrupted match that resumed after a thunderstorm delay.
Salzburg, trailing 1–0 before the delay, equalized in the 52nd minute via a well-placed header from Strahinja Pavlović. Karim Konaté slotted home the winner late in the game, pushing Salzburg into contention in Group E.
Matches still to come tonight
Two more matches are scheduled for later today:
Al Ahly vs Palmeiras – Kick-off: 8:30 pm at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
A rematch of continental kings, with CAF giants Al Ahly facing Brazil’s Palmeiras in a high-stakes Group A clash.
FC Porto vs Inter Miami – Kick-off: 11:30 pm at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta.
Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez are expected to start for Inter Miami, facing a technically solid Porto side in what’s being dubbed the “headline clash” of the day.
Thanks to Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN), fans across the country need not miss any of the action as matches are being broadcast live and exclusively in Afghanistan on Ariana Television.
