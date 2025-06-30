FIFA Club WC: PSG and Bayern Munich storm into quarter-finals with commanding wins

Two European giants booked their places in the quarter-finals of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on Sunday, with Paris Saint-Germain dismantling Inter Miami 4–0 and Bayern Munich edging Flamengo 4–2 in a high-octane encounter.

At Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, PSG asserted their dominance early against Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, with João Neves heading home the opener in the 6th minute from a Vitinha corner.

The French champions maintained complete control throughout the match, showcasing their depth and attacking prowess to comfortably secure a four-goal victory and end Inter Miami’s historic run in the competition.

The match, billed as a reunion between Messi and his former club, turned out to be a one-sided affair. While Miami had enjoyed a dream tournament debut, they struggled to break through PSG’s disciplined defense and were ultimately outclassed by the Ligue 1 side’s superior pace and precision.

Meanwhile, at a packed Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Bayern Munich triumphed 4–2 over Brazilian side Flamengo in one of the most entertaining matches of the tournament so far.

England captain Harry Kane starred with a clinical brace, leading the Bundesliga champions into the final eight.

Flamengo kept the contest alive with two goals of their own, but Bayern’s late offensive surge sealed the outcome in front of a roaring 60,000-strong crowd. The victory sets up a tantalizing quarter-final showdown between Bayern and PSG—an all-European heavyweight clash and a rematch of past Champions League battles.

Both PSG and Bayern are now three matches away from lifting the newly expanded Club World Cup trophy, with the final set to take place on July 13 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Sunday’s results underline the continued dominance of European clubs in international competitions and raise the stakes for what promises to be a fiercely contested final stage of the tournament.

Upcoming Quarter-Final Highlight:

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich – Wednesday, July 2