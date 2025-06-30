Latest News
Asian countries explore alternative to dormant SAARC
Diplomatic sources from Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka have confirmed that informal consultations have been ongoing on replacing SAARC.
Amid prolonged dormancy within the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), several Asian countries, including China and Pakistan, are working to create a new bloc that focuses on regional collaboration, trade, and security dialogue.
SAARC, founded in 1985 to promote economic and cultural cooperation among South Asian nations, has remained largely dormant for nearly a decade. The organization’s last full summit was held in 2014, and its activities have since been hamstrung by persistent political tensions—most notably between India and Pakistan.
According to Pakistan’s The Express Tribune, a meeting was held earlier this month in Kunming, in China. Bangladesh was also reportedly in attendance.
“The ultimate goal of the meeting in Kunming on June 19 was to invite other South Asian countries, which were part of Saarc, to join the new grouping,” The Express Tribune reported.
“SAARC is not functioning in its current form, and we need mechanisms that are more nimble, apolitical, and results-oriented,” a senior Bangladeshi official told local media, underlining frustration shared by smaller member states who see their regional aspirations stalled by geopolitics.
Countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka have shown growing interest in forums while in Central and East Asia, cross-regional initiatives backed by China have drawn in countries like Afghanistan and the Maldives, offering economic opportunities in exchange for closer strategic alignment with Beijing.
Meanwhile, experts suggest that the failure to revive SAARC not only weakens South Asia’s collective bargaining power on global platforms but also deepens fragmentation in an era demanding transboundary cooperation on climate change, migration, public health, and digital infrastructure.
“SAARC’s irrelevance is no longer just a diplomatic embarrassment; it’s a lost opportunity in a world where regional blocs are increasingly determining the pace of development,” said Dr. Farah Qureshi, a South Asia policy analyst based in New Delhi.
As newer alignments take shape, analysts caution that any successful replacement for SAARC must go beyond simply sidestepping India-Pakistan tensions. It must offer functional cooperation mechanisms, political inclusivity, and the agility to respond to the region’s evolving challenges.
For now, the future of SAARC remains uncertain—but the regional appetite for pragmatic alternatives is clearly growing.
50 tons of Panjshir cherries set for export to India
The cherries are being sourced from the districts of Shotul, Dara, Abshar, Paryan, and Hesa Awal.
Local officials in Panjshir province announced that nearly 50 tons of high-quality cherries from remote districts are set to be exported to India in the coming days.
According to a statement issued on Monday, July 1, the Governor of Panjshir welcomed the initiative during a meeting with fresh fruit traders and pledged full support from the provincial administration.
The cherries are being sourced from the districts of Shotul, Dara, Abshar, Paryan, and Hesa Awal.
The governor emphasized that supporting national economic growth remains one of the core priorities of the Islamic Emirate.
Traders at the meeting said additional quantities of cherries from remote areas are also ready for export and will be sent to India after being packaged.
Saifuddin Laton, spokesperson for the Panjshir governor’s office, said the meeting aimed to strengthen coordination and streamline the export process—particularly to India, a key target market.
He confirmed that around 50 tons of cherries have been collected from the districts of Dara, Abshar, Shotul, and Hesa Awal, and will be shipped to India shortly.
Laton also noted that approximately 100 tons of cherries had previously been exported from Panjshir’s capital, Bazarak, to Central Asian countries.
FIFA Club WC: PSG and Bayern Munich storm into quarter-finals with commanding wins
Bayern Munich triumphed 4–2 over Brazilian side Flamengo in one of the most entertaining matches of the FIFA Club WC tournament so far.
Two European giants booked their places in the quarter-finals of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on Sunday, with Paris Saint-Germain dismantling Inter Miami 4–0 and Bayern Munich edging Flamengo 4–2 in a high-octane encounter.
At Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, PSG asserted their dominance early against Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, with João Neves heading home the opener in the 6th minute from a Vitinha corner.
The French champions maintained complete control throughout the match, showcasing their depth and attacking prowess to comfortably secure a four-goal victory and end Inter Miami’s historic run in the competition.
The match, billed as a reunion between Messi and his former club, turned out to be a one-sided affair. While Miami had enjoyed a dream tournament debut, they struggled to break through PSG’s disciplined defense and were ultimately outclassed by the Ligue 1 side’s superior pace and precision.
Meanwhile, at a packed Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Bayern Munich triumphed 4–2 over Brazilian side Flamengo in one of the most entertaining matches of the tournament so far.
England captain Harry Kane starred with a clinical brace, leading the Bundesliga champions into the final eight.
Flamengo kept the contest alive with two goals of their own, but Bayern’s late offensive surge sealed the outcome in front of a roaring 60,000-strong crowd. The victory sets up a tantalizing quarter-final showdown between Bayern and PSG—an all-European heavyweight clash and a rematch of past Champions League battles.
Both PSG and Bayern are now three matches away from lifting the newly expanded Club World Cup trophy, with the final set to take place on July 13 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Sunday’s results underline the continued dominance of European clubs in international competitions and raise the stakes for what promises to be a fiercely contested final stage of the tournament.
Upcoming Quarter-Final Highlight:
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich – Wednesday, July 2
IEA will ensure no Afghan’s rights are lost in Iran: Deputy PM Hanafi
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will ensure no Afghan’s rights are lost in Iran, Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs, Abdul Salam Hanafi, said while visiting Islam Qala border in Herat province.
Hanafi stated that the goal of the visit was to “closely examine the performance of local authorities and personally observe the situation to identify needed services.”
He also assured that the Islamic Emirate will discuss with Iranian authorities the issue of properties and belongings left behind by Afghan migrants.
“We are taking note of all the challenges our compatriots face, including property left in Iran, and Allah willing, we will raise them with the Iranian authorities,” Hanafi said. “We are trying to ensure that no Afghan’s rights are lost in the Islamic Republic of Iran.”
Many returnees claim they were forcibly expelled and that their money, property, and belongings remain in Iran.
Najibullah, one of the returnees, said: “They gave me a census paper, which turned into a useless formality. I couldn’t get my wages from my employer, nor my house deposit. They simply refused to pay.”
Ahmad Faheem, another returnee, said: “We had UNHCR registration cards. Iran gave us 15 days to leave the country. In that time, we couldn’t resolve anything. Landlords refused to return deposits, and employers didn’t pay wages.”
Local officials, traders, investors, and charitable organizations in Herat are working to meet the urgent needs of returnees.
Shahabuddin Delawar, Acting Head of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, said: “We serve cooked meals to 6,000 people daily, provide water and other basic necessities, and have set up medical camps for both men and women—including special care for maternal and women’s health.”
Currently, more than 30,000 people are returning daily through the Islam Qala border alone.
