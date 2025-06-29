IEA will ensure no Afghan’s rights are lost in Iran: Deputy PM Hanafi

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will ensure no Afghan’s rights are lost in Iran, Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs, Abdul Salam Hanafi, said while visiting Islam Qala border in Herat province.

Hanafi stated that the goal of the visit was to “closely examine the performance of local authorities and personally observe the situation to identify needed services.”

He also assured that the Islamic Emirate will discuss with Iranian authorities the issue of properties and belongings left behind by Afghan migrants.

“We are taking note of all the challenges our compatriots face, including property left in Iran, and Allah willing, we will raise them with the Iranian authorities,” Hanafi said. “We are trying to ensure that no Afghan’s rights are lost in the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Many returnees claim they were forcibly expelled and that their money, property, and belongings remain in Iran.

Najibullah, one of the returnees, said: “They gave me a census paper, which turned into a useless formality. I couldn’t get my wages from my employer, nor my house deposit. They simply refused to pay.”

Ahmad Faheem, another returnee, said: “We had UNHCR registration cards. Iran gave us 15 days to leave the country. In that time, we couldn’t resolve anything. Landlords refused to return deposits, and employers didn’t pay wages.”

Local officials, traders, investors, and charitable organizations in Herat are working to meet the urgent needs of returnees.

Shahabuddin Delawar, Acting Head of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, said: “We serve cooked meals to 6,000 people daily, provide water and other basic necessities, and have set up medical camps for both men and women—including special care for maternal and women’s health.”

Currently, more than 30,000 people are returning daily through the Islam Qala border alone.