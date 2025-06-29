Latest News
Feasibility study and design for Lorai Dam launched in Kandahar
The feasibility study and detailed design phase of the Lorai Dam in Arghistan district, Kandahar, was officially inaugurated on Sunday.
The ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Acting Minister of Energy and Water Abdul Latif Mansoor, Acting Minister of Information and Culture Mullah Khairullah Khairkhwa, along with tribal elders, scholars, and local residents.
Deputy PM Baradar highlighted the importance of the project, saying it reflects the Islamic Emirate’s commitment to water management and economic development. Minister Mansoor emphasized the dam’s role in water management and agricultural growth, stating that the second phase—construction—will begin once studies and designs are completed.
The feasibility study and designing will be carried out by the Afghan-German Bakhtar Company over 18 months at a cost of 102 million Afghanis.
The Lorai Dam aims to improve irrigation, generate electricity, control seasonal floods, and recharge groundwater.
Malaysia’s special envoy meets FM Muttaqi in Kabul to discuss ties, cooperation
Dato Ahmad Azam, Malaysia’s special envoy for Afghanistan, met with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, in Kabul, to discuss the expansion of political and economic relations as well as bilateral cooperation between Afghanistan and Malaysia.
According to a statement issued Sunday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Muttaqi said that the diplomatic, religious, cultural, and economic ties between the two countries are growing. He expressed appreciation for Malaysia’s goodwill and consistent cooperation with Afghanistan throughout history.
Muttaqi added that Afghanistan’s relations with the international community are expanding and that there are positive engagements with neighboring and regional countries. He also emphasized Afghanistan’s interest in strengthening ties with Southeast Asian nations, particularly Malaysia.
Meanwhile, the Malaysian envoy highlighted the importance of bilateral relations and described Afghanistan’s current situation as promising. He stated that the visit was arranged under the direct instruction of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and expressed hope that high-level visits between the two countries would take place in the future.
Qatar to host two-day Doha process working meetings on Afghanistan
The Doha Process has emerged as a key diplomatic platform following the Taliban’s (IEA) return to power in August 2021.
Qatar is set to host a two-day round of meetings under the United Nations-led Doha Process focused on Afghanistan, beginning Monday, June 30.
The sessions will include the third Working Group Meeting on Counter-Narcotics and the second Working Group Meeting on Private Sector Support in Afghanistan, according to Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.
In a statement, Ambassador Al-Thani confirmed that the meetings, scheduled for June 30 to July 1, will bring together representatives from the Afghan caretaker government, participating countries in the Doha Process, and technical experts.
“These two meetings are part of the broader framework of the Doha Process, and Qatar is honored to host and support UN-led efforts aimed at strengthening regional and international engagement with Afghanistan,” said Al-Thani.
The Doha Process has emerged as a key diplomatic platform following the Taliban’s (IEA) return to power in August 2021.
It aims to facilitate structured dialogue between Afghanistan’s de facto authorities, the international community, and relevant stakeholders.
To date, three high-level rounds of the Doha Process have been held.
The most recent, in July 2023, saw participation from a delegation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan led by its spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid.
The working group meetings now scheduled are part of the outcomes agreed upon during that third Doha meeting.
While the United Nations and Qatar have officially confirmed the agenda and participants for the working groups, the Islamic Emirate has not yet issued any statement on who will attend from the Afghan administration.
Qatar has reiterated its commitment to playing an active role in facilitating dialogue and international coordination around Afghanistan. “We take pride in hosting these talks in Doha and in supporting the United Nations in its leadership role,” said Al-Thani.
Pakistan shuts Ghulam Khan border crossing with Afghanistan
Pakistan has closed the Ghulam Khan border crossing in southeastern Afghanistan’s Khost province to all forms of movement, Afghan officials confirmed Sunday, marking the latest in a series of intermittent closures along the volatile border shared by the two countries.
Abidullah Farooqi, spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Directorate of Border Police, said Pakistani authorities shut the port without providing an official reason. Pakistan authorities reportedly instructed drivers already at the crossing to proceed through alternate checkpoints.
Farooqi added that Afghan officials are currently working to resolve the matter through dialogue.
The Ghulam Khan crossing is one of the three main trade and transit routes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, alongside Torkham and Chaman.
Closures at these ports—often abrupt and unannounced—have become increasingly common in recent years, driven by political tensions, security concerns, or disputes over border management and documentation.
In March this year, the Torkham border was closed for several days following clashes between border forces.
In 2023, Islamabad temporarily shut multiple crossings in response to militant attacks, which Pakistani officials alleged were planned from Afghan soil—an accusation Kabul denies.
These closures have frequently disrupted bilateral trade, caused heavy losses to traders, and exacerbated tensions between the two neighbors.
The current closure of Ghulam Khan, a vital commercial artery especially for southeastern provinces, has sparked concern among local traders and transporters who rely on the port for cross-border commerce.
No timeline has been given for when the border will reopen. Afghan authorities say they remain in contact with their Pakistani counterparts in hopes of reaching a resolution soon.
