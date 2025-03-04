Sport
FIFA lifts Pakistan’s suspension after constitutional amendments
FIFA has lifted its suspension on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) after it approved constitutional amendments validated by world soccer’s ruling body and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), Reuters reported.
The PFF approved the amendments at an extraordinary congress in Lahore on Thursday, fulfilling the requirement for ending the suspension set by FIFA last month.
“The Bureau of the FIFA Council decided on 2 March 2025 to lift the suspension that was imposed on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on 6 February 2025,” FIFA said in a statement.
FIFA suspended the PFF in 2017 and 2021 due to third-party interference. Its last ban was lifted in June 2022 after the PFF’s normalisation committee said it had regained full control of the federation’s premises and finances, read the report.
“We thank FIFA and AFC for their continued support of Pakistan football and extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan football community,” the PFF posted on X.
Pakistan will compete in the third round of the Asian Cup qualifiers starting this month, the PFF said on Monday, after their participation was put in doubt by the suspension, Reuters reported.
The PFF also announced the re-appointment of coach Stephen Constantine, who led the team to their first-ever World Cup qualifying round win in October 2023, for their match against Syria on March 25.
Champions Trophy: Rohit reveals India’s selection dilemma ahead of semi-final
India captain Rohit Sharma has confirmed selectors will be making match-up-dependent decisions for their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final with Australia on Tuesday in Dubai.
India probably wasn’t expecting their right-arm leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy to be that productive against New Zealand in the last group stage match on Sunday.
While already 33 years old, Varun was playing in just his second ODI and stunningly produced a maiden five-wicket-haul, taking 5/42 off 10 overs.
He came into the team for Harshit Rana, as the only change from the side that beat Pakistan, giving India yet another slow bowling option on a Dubai pitch that’s been fruitful for spinners throughout the tournament.
And he’ll now be very hard to leave out of India’s XI for their knockout semi-final against Australia, at the same venue.
“We just wanted to try and see what (Varun) can offer,” Rohit said post-game.
“He’s got something different about him, there’s no doubt about it. Varun was class today. If he gets it right, it’s very difficult to read him.
“We’ve got to think about what we want to do in the next game (against Australia), obviously (the selection dilemma) is a good headache to have.”
A closer look at the teams and their recent form:
India: It’s hard to fault India’s form, after their win over New Zealand capped off a perfect group stage, winning all three in Dubai.
Having those games and time to adjust to the Dubai conditions will also hold them in good stead, with India to unleash potentially up to four spinners good enough to make dangerous inroads.
Australia: Two of the Aussies’ three Champions Trophy games have been rain-affected, including one completely abandoned. But they were on track to cruise to an impressive victory last start against Afghanistan, before rain ended proceedings, and started the tournament with an impressive win over England that involved a mammoth run chase.
Players in focus:
India: Kuldeep Yadav
Given India’s well-publicised spin bowling bullpen, Kuldeep is an obvious player to highlight. He’s taken multiple wickets in two of India’s three group stage games and will have all the confidence he needs to hit his spots in the middle overs, once the ball stops swinging.
Kuldeep’s 3/40 against Pakistan helped restrict their rivals to 241 all out, which was chased down comfortably by India’s batting lineup.
Australia: Adam Zampa
It’s no surprise Australia’s spin bowlers will need to step up in Dubai. The XI the Aussies opt for will be fascinating, as to whether they stick to three quicks or deploy an additional slow bowling option. Either way, Australia will need to maximise their returns from Zampa’s 10 overs.
By his own admission, the 32-year-old leg-spinner hasn’t been at his best in the Champions Trophy. So this is his time to shine.
Fans across the country can tune in to watch both matches live and exclusively in Afghanistan on Ariana Television.
How to watch:
The first semi-final will be played on Tuesday in Dubai between India and Australia. The second on Wednesday in Lahore, Pakistan will see South Africa and New Zealand lock horns. Both matches will start at 1.30pm Kabul time.
All possible combinations for ICC Champions Trophy semi-finals
While the semi-finalists are confirmed, the details of the fixtures will only be finalised after Sunday’s match.
The semi-finalists for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 are confirmed – although the actual fixtures are not as yet. The four sides that have made the cut are India and New Zealand from Group A, and Australia and South Africa from Group B.
Incidentally, the same four sides featured in the semis of the 2023 Men’s Cricket World Cup.
India will however play in the first semi-final, in Dubai on Tuesday 4th March.
And New Zealand will play in the second, in Lahore on Wednesday 5th March.
Who each team will face depends on the outcome of their final Group A match on Sunday, which is between New Zealand and India.
If India win and top the group, they will face Australia, the second best team in Group B, with New Zealand taking on South Africa, who have topped Group B.
If New Zealand win and top Group A, they will face Australia, with India taking on South Africa instead.
These matches can be watched live, and exclusively in Afghanistan on Ariana Television. Fans can tune in to watch Sunday's last group stage match.
Australia reach Champions Trophy semis after Lahore washout
Australia sailed into the Champions Trophy semi-finals after their final Group B match against Afghanistan was abandoned at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.
Chasing 274 for victory against the plucky Afghans, Australia raced to 109-1 in the 13th over when heavy rain stopped play.
While the pitch was kept under cover, the outfield appeared soaked, prompting the match officials to call off play.
Australia advanced to the knockout stage with four points that include two abandoned matches.
“It’s a good result. That’s what we were after at the start of the tournament,” Australia captain Steve Smith said. “To finish in the top two and heading to the semis, satisfying so far.”
“I think the guys did a really good job to restrict them to 273 and I thought we were in a pretty good position when the game got called off.”
Australia, who arrived without their frontline quicks including regular captain Pat Cummins, will particularly take heart from Head’s return to form ahead of the tournament’s business end.
South Africa, who have three points and face an already-eliminated England on Saturday, look primed to join them in the semi-finals.
MATHEMATICALLY ALIVE
Afghanistan, who have three points but a poor net run rate, are only mathematically alive in the race although they beat England in their impressive Champions Trophy debut.
“About the tournament, you never know,” Afghanistan captain Hasmatullah Shahidi said. “We still have hopes. We are waiting for the next game, hopefully England win big.”
India and New Zealand have made the last four from Group A.
Earlier, Afghanistan’s Sediqullah Atal struck 85 against Australia but it was Azmatullah Omarzai’s enterprising 67 down the order that powered them to 273 all out in exactly 50 overs.
Australia began briskly in their chase, aided by Afghanistan’s poor catching.
Rashid Khan dropped Travis Head, who was on six, and in the next over Matthew Short (20) was spilled in the deep.
Short could not make the most of the reprieve and fell to Omarzai in the next over but dropping Head, who was batting on 59 when rain stopped play, proved costly for Afghanistan.
The left-hander raced to a 34-ball fifty and took Australia past the 100-mark in the 12th over before rain stopped play.
Cricket fans across the country can watch all Champions Trophy matches live on Ariana Television.
For updates, fixtures and schedules be sure to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News' digital platforms.
(With inputs from Reuters)
