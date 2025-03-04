FIFA lifts Pakistan’s suspension after constitutional amendments

(Last Updated On: )

India captain Rohit Sharma has confirmed selectors will be making match-up-dependent decisions for their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final with Australia on Tuesday in Dubai.

India probably wasn’t expecting their right-arm leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy to be that productive against New Zealand in the last group stage match on Sunday.

While already 33 years old, Varun was playing in just his second ODI and stunningly produced a maiden five-wicket-haul, taking 5/42 off 10 overs.

He came into the team for Harshit Rana, as the only change from the side that beat Pakistan, giving India yet another slow bowling option on a Dubai pitch that’s been fruitful for spinners throughout the tournament.

And he’ll now be very hard to leave out of India’s XI for their knockout semi-final against Australia, at the same venue.

“We just wanted to try and see what (Varun) can offer,” Rohit said post-game.

“He’s got something different about him, there’s no doubt about it. Varun was class today. If he gets it right, it’s very difficult to read him.

“We’ve got to think about what we want to do in the next game (against Australia), obviously (the selection dilemma) is a good headache to have.”

A closer look at the teams and their recent form:

India: It’s hard to fault India’s form, after their win over New Zealand capped off a perfect group stage, winning all three in Dubai.

Having those games and time to adjust to the Dubai conditions will also hold them in good stead, with India to unleash potentially up to four spinners good enough to make dangerous inroads.

Australia: Two of the Aussies’ three Champions Trophy games have been rain-affected, including one completely abandoned. But they were on track to cruise to an impressive victory last start against Afghanistan, before rain ended proceedings, and started the tournament with an impressive win over England that involved a mammoth run chase.

Players in focus:

India: Kuldeep Yadav

Given India’s well-publicised spin bowling bullpen, Kuldeep is an obvious player to highlight. He’s taken multiple wickets in two of India’s three group stage games and will have all the confidence he needs to hit his spots in the middle overs, once the ball stops swinging.

Kuldeep’s 3/40 against Pakistan helped restrict their rivals to 241 all out, which was chased down comfortably by India’s batting lineup.

Australia: Adam Zampa

It’s no surprise Australia’s spin bowlers will need to step up in Dubai. The XI the Aussies opt for will be fascinating, as to whether they stick to three quicks or deploy an additional slow bowling option. Either way, Australia will need to maximise their returns from Zampa’s 10 overs.

By his own admission, the 32-year-old leg-spinner hasn’t been at his best in the Champions Trophy. So this is his time to shine.

How to watch:

The first semi-final will be played on Tuesday in Dubai between India and Australia. The second on Wednesday in Lahore, Pakistan will see South Africa and New Zealand lock horns. Both matches will start at 1.30pm Kabul time.