Flash floods devastate farmlands and homes across several Afghan provinces

Heavy rainfall and flash floods over the past 24 hours have caused significant financial damage in several provinces across Afghanistan.

According to reports, the provinces of Maidan Wardak, Logar, Khost, and Paktia have been among the hardest hit by the recent floods.

Local officials in Maidan Wardak stated that rain and flooding have severely affected residents in the districts of Nerkh, Chak, Sayedabad, and Daimirdad.

Meanwhile, reports from Logar province indicate that the province has also suffered heavy financial losses as a result of the rainfall and flooding. Residents said that thousands of acres of agricultural land, hundreds of residential houses, power infrastructure, and public roads have been destroyed.

Earlier, the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation had issued a warning predicting heavy rainfall for Friday in the provinces of Nuristan, Kunar, Nangarhar, Laghman, Panjshir, Paktia, Khost, and Paktika.