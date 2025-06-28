Moscow concerned about Daesh ‘plans to export terror to Central Asia’

Yuri Kokov, Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council, says Moscow is deeply concerned about the plans of supporters of Daesh in Afghanistan to export terrorism to Central Asian countries and Russia.

In an interview with the Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Kokov emphasized that despite the cessation of large-scale military operations, “instability that threatens neighboring countries” still persists in Afghanistan.

“There is particular concern over the plans of supporters of the international terrorist organization ISIS, who are active in the region and aim to export terrorism to Central Asian countries and eventually to Russia,” he said.

The Russian official further explained that “the risks of radical Islamist forces strengthening their positions in the region and expanding their influence to Central Asian countries—primarily Tajikistan and Uzbekistan—have significantly increased.”

Russia has repeatedly claimed that terrorist groups are present in Afghanistan and pose a threat to the security of the region.

However, the Islamic Emirate has rejected these claims, asserting that Afghanistan’s territory will not be used to threaten the security of any other country.