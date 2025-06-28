Norway donates over $4 million to Afghanistan

Special Trust Fund for Afghanistan (STFA) announced on Friday the government of Norway has contributed $4.25 million to support the fund’s programs in the country.

In a post on its X page, the fund stated that Norway’s financial support will enhance the delivery of vital services in Afghanistan during this critical period.

STFA expressed gratitude for Norway’s contribution, calling it a significant step toward long-term support for those in urgent need.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Economy welcomed the donation and simultaneously urged the international community to focus on infrastructure projects to help improve Afghanistan’s economic situation.

“We appreciate Norway and all countries and organizations that are cooperating in the economic sector,” said Abdul Rahman Habib, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Economy.

Norway’s donation comes at a time when humanitarian aid to Afghanistan has significantly declined.

Previously, the United Nations had issued a call for aid to support people in need in Afghanistan.

Recently, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimated that more than 22 million people in Afghanistan will require humanitarian assistance in 2025.

According to OCHA, 40 percent of humanitarian aid has decreased following the suspension of US financial assistance to Afghanistan.