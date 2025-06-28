Latest News
Norway donates over $4 million to Afghanistan
Special Trust Fund for Afghanistan (STFA) announced on Friday the government of Norway has contributed $4.25 million to support the fund’s programs in the country.
In a post on its X page, the fund stated that Norway’s financial support will enhance the delivery of vital services in Afghanistan during this critical period.
STFA expressed gratitude for Norway’s contribution, calling it a significant step toward long-term support for those in urgent need.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Economy welcomed the donation and simultaneously urged the international community to focus on infrastructure projects to help improve Afghanistan’s economic situation.
“We appreciate Norway and all countries and organizations that are cooperating in the economic sector,” said Abdul Rahman Habib, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Economy.
Norway’s donation comes at a time when humanitarian aid to Afghanistan has significantly declined.
Previously, the United Nations had issued a call for aid to support people in need in Afghanistan.
Recently, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimated that more than 22 million people in Afghanistan will require humanitarian assistance in 2025.
According to OCHA, 40 percent of humanitarian aid has decreased following the suspension of US financial assistance to Afghanistan.
Moscow concerned about Daesh ‘plans to export terror to Central Asia’
Yuri Kokov, Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council, says Moscow is deeply concerned about the plans of supporters of Daesh in Afghanistan to export terrorism to Central Asian countries and Russia.
In an interview with the Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Kokov emphasized that despite the cessation of large-scale military operations, “instability that threatens neighboring countries” still persists in Afghanistan.
“There is particular concern over the plans of supporters of the international terrorist organization ISIS, who are active in the region and aim to export terrorism to Central Asian countries and eventually to Russia,” he said.
The Russian official further explained that “the risks of radical Islamist forces strengthening their positions in the region and expanding their influence to Central Asian countries—primarily Tajikistan and Uzbekistan—have significantly increased.”
Russia has repeatedly claimed that terrorist groups are present in Afghanistan and pose a threat to the security of the region.
However, the Islamic Emirate has rejected these claims, asserting that Afghanistan’s territory will not be used to threaten the security of any other country.
Flash floods devastate farmlands and homes across several Afghan provinces
Heavy rainfall and flash floods over the past 24 hours have caused significant financial damage in several provinces across Afghanistan.
According to reports, the provinces of Maidan Wardak, Logar, Khost, and Paktia have been among the hardest hit by the recent floods.
Local officials in Maidan Wardak stated that rain and flooding have severely affected residents in the districts of Nerkh, Chak, Sayedabad, and Daimirdad.
Meanwhile, reports from Logar province indicate that the province has also suffered heavy financial losses as a result of the rainfall and flooding. Residents said that thousands of acres of agricultural land, hundreds of residential houses, power infrastructure, and public roads have been destroyed.
Earlier, the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation had issued a warning predicting heavy rainfall for Friday in the provinces of Nuristan, Kunar, Nangarhar, Laghman, Panjshir, Paktia, Khost, and Paktika.
No nation should use terrorism as an instrument of policy: Khalilzad
No nation in the region or anywhere should use terrorism as an instrument of policy, former US special envoy for Afghan peace, Zalmay Khalilzad, said.
Speaking on India’s CNN News18, Khalilzad suggested that sponsoring terrorism will backfire, highlighting how Pakistan has suffered from the menace.
“I think it must stop. We have to work together, the United States as a leading world power and India as an emerging global power, and others must work together to make sure that those who use terrorism to advance policy, they are penalized and they are isolated and ostracized,” Khalilzad said.
He said that terrorism is a big problem and the US suffered from it while it was in Afghanistan.
