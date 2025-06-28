DAB announces expansion of banking relations with Afghan-US Chamber of Commerce

First Deputy Governor of Da Afghanistan Bank, Sediqullah Khalid, on Saturday met with Jeffrey Grieco, President of the Afghanistan-US Chamber of Commerce, and discussed strengthening the private sector, increasing trade, expanding mutual banking relations, and fostering joint cooperation, DAB said in a statement.

During the meeting, DAB quoted Grieco, who stated that over the past three years, he has witnessed positive changes in Afghanistan’s economic and banking sectors.

He also announced the organization of a conference in August of this year aimed at expanding banking relations and invited DAB to participate and speak at the event.

In the meeting, Khalid emphasized the importance of the banking and financial sectors in the country’s economic growth and affirmed that DAB is committed to making every effort towards the nation’s economic development.

He assured that the bank is strengthening anti-money laundering programs, mechanisms for regulating currency exchangers and money service providers, and ensuring inflation remains at acceptable levels.

He added that in the past three years, Afghanistan’s banking sector has made significant progress in mutual banking relations, with financial transactions to the public increasing by 71 percent compared to last year.

According to Khalid, in just the past three months, the banking sector’s deposits have risen by 7.9 billion afghanis, and a large portion of issues related to international money transfers have been resolved.