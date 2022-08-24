Floods in Kandahar leave six dead

(Last Updated On: August 24, 2022)

At least six people have died in flash floods in southern Kandahar province since Tuesday, local officials said Wednesday.

Mawlavi Taher, Maroof district police chief, in Kandahar, confirmed that six people had died in floods in parts of his district on Tuesday night.

He said the district’s security department compound was also destroyed in the floods.

Meanwhile, the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARC), has provided 1.4 million AFN in cash assistance to flood-affected families in Mianshin district of Kandahar province.

According to ARC they have also so far helped 279 flood-affected families in Spinboldak district in Kandahar.

This comes after almost two weeks of heavy rain across southern and eastern provinces in the country.

Panjshir residents have also reported that heavy rain has caused widespread damage to properties in Dara and Abshar districts in the province.

Locals said heavy rain started falling on Tuesday night in Dara district and destroyed the Dara-e-Abdullah Khel road.

Officials from the disaster management department in Panjshir confirmed however that no casualties had been reported but that bridges and canals have been destroyed.

Weather officials have however warned of more rain to come over the next two days across eastern Afghanistan.