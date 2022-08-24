Six wounded in explosion in Balkh province

(Last Updated On: August 24, 2022)

Residents of Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, say that six people were injured in an explosion in the city on Wednesday morning.

Najibullah Tawana, head of public health for Balkh, said the six people who were injured have been taken to Balkh’s hospital.

Tawana reports that the wounded people are in stable condition, but said one victim lost his leg.

The explosion took place at around 11:30 on Wednesday morning in the Darwaz-e- Balkh area in PD4 of Mazar-e-Sharif.

However, Mohammad Asif Waziri, the spokesman for the security command for Balkh, said only one person was injured. He said the victim had been carrying the explosives at the time of the blast.