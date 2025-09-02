Latest News
Funding cuts hamper Afghanistan’s earthquake response
Humanitarian officials warned Monday that dozens of health clinics have been forced to shut down and critical UN air support was suspended, leaving rescuers struggling to reach remote mountain villages.
Severe funding shortfalls are obstructing relief efforts in eastern Afghanistan, where a powerful earthquake has killed at least 800 people and injured more than 2,800.
The 6.0-magnitude quake struck shortly before midnight on Sunday in Kunar province, flattening entire communities and overwhelming a fragile health system already weakened by years of conflict, poverty, and natural disasters.
Since the Islamic Emirate took power in 2021, Afghanistan has endured three major deadly earthquakes alongside droughts, floods, and mass deportations of Afghan migrants from neighboring countries.
“The actual delivery of response has been badly hit by the funding cuts this year,” Kate Carey, deputy head of the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Afghanistan told Reuters. “The number of people we have on the ground is much less than we would have had six months ago.”
Humanitarian aid to Afghanistan has plummeted, falling to $767 million this year from $3.8 billion in 2022, according to U.N. data. The decline stems from multiple factors: shifting donor priorities amid crises in Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan; frustration over Islamic Emirate restrictions on women; and U.S. aid cuts to USAID programs, initiated in January under President Donald Trump’s administration.
The impact has been stark. Forty-four health clinics serving more than 360,000 people in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces have closed this year due to funding shortfalls, according to the World Health Organization.
The World Food Programme’s humanitarian air service, which once provided helicopters to ferry medical teams and supplies into inaccessible areas, was grounded earlier this year because of budget cuts.
The Islamic Emirate meanwhile has appealed for emergency support. So far a few countries including India, Switzerland and the UAE have pledged emergency aid. The UAE also confirmed it would send rescue teams.
Aid groups meanwhile say Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis is being compounded by international isolation. Sanctions on IEA leaders have crippled banking channels, and billions of US dollars in Afghan central bank reserves remain frozen.
Sherine Ibrahim, Afghanistan Director of the International Rescue Committee, told Reuters that the cuts threaten to paralyze relief operations. “Although we have been able to act fast, we are profoundly fearful for the additional strain that this disaster will have on the overall humanitarian response in Afghanistan,” she said.
SCO summit urges inclusive Afghan government for lasting stability
More than 20 world leaders attended the Tianjin gathering, including heads of state from China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Iran, and Central Asia.
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has reiterated its call for the establishment of an inclusive government in Afghanistan, stressing that genuine peace and stability in the country depend on the participation of all ethnic, political, and social groups.
In a joint communiqué released Monday at the end of the SCO’s two-day summit in the Chinese port city of Tianjin, member states emphasized that Afghanistan must move toward an independent, neutral, united and peaceful state, free from terrorism, war, and narcotics.
The statement voiced support for ongoing international efforts to encourage dialogue among Afghans and to prevent the country from once again becoming a source of regional instability.
The appeal comes at a time when Afghanistan is grappling with the aftermath of a devastating earthquake in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, which has killed hundreds.
Afghanistan, despite holding SCO observer status since 2012, was not invited to participate.
Founded in 2001, the SCO has grown into one of the world’s largest regional organizations, representing nearly half of the global population.
Originally focused on counterterrorism and border security, the bloc has expanded into economic cooperation, energy security, and regional connectivity. Afghanistan has long been a focal point of SCO discussions, given its strategic location linking Central Asia to South Asia and its security challenges.
Global sympathy and aid pledges pour in after deadly Afghanistan earthquake
The quake has once again highlighted Afghanistan’s vulnerability to natural disasters, with many rural families now left homeless and in urgent need of shelter, food, and medical assistance.
Countries around the world have expressed condolences and pledged support to Afghanistan after a powerful earthquake struck the eastern provinces of Kunar and Nangarhar, leaving more than 800 people dead and thousands injured.
The U.S. State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs said Washington was “deeply saddened by the casualties and damages caused by the quake” and reaffirmed its solidarity with the Afghan people. Germany’s Foreign Ministry described the tragedy as “heartbreaking,” while Switzerland conveyed sympathy and pledged to deliver emergency aid to those affected.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, also expressed condolences and announced that humanitarian supplies and rescue teams would be dispatched to assist survivors in the disaster-hit areas.
Pope Leo XIV also expressed his sorrow following the disaster. In a message of condolence, sent on behalf of the pope by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, the message read that the pope was “deeply saddened by the significant loss of life caused by the earthquake in the area of eastern Afghanistan” and offered prayers “for the souls of the deceased, for the injured and for those still missing.”
“Entrusting all affected by this disaster to the providence of the Almighty, he expresses his heartfelt solidarity in particular with those who mourn the loss of loved ones and with the emergency personnel and civil authorities involved in rescue and recovery efforts,” Cardinal Parolin wrote.
The 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Kunar province on Sunday, flattening entire villages and damaging homes and infrastructure across the region. Rescuers are still struggling to reach remote mountain communities cut off by landslides, raising fears that the death toll could rise further.
Bayat Foundation and AWCC deliver emergency aid to quake victims in Kunar and Nangarhar
The Bayat Foundation and Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) have dispatched relief teams to Kunar and Nangarhar provinces to assist those affected by Sunday night’s devastating earthquake.
According to Foundation officials, both organizations were among the first responders to deliver emergency assistance to the impacted areas.
The aid includes food packages, clean drinking water, and tents for families in need.
In addition to humanitarian aid, Afghan Wireless is also providing telecommunications services to support rescue efforts and ensure affected communities remain connected during the crisis.
AWCC officials said a new telecommunications site will be activated in Noor Gul district (Mazar Dara) of Kunar to assist the earthquake victims and organizations and government departments involved in the emergency.
The earthquake, a 6.0-magnitude, struck the country’s eastern zone shortly before midnight on Sunday. Over 800 people died and thousands were injured in the powerful quake, which caused widespread structural damage to houses.
