SCO summit urges inclusive Afghan government for lasting stability

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has reiterated its call for the establishment of an inclusive government in Afghanistan, stressing that genuine peace and stability in the country depend on the participation of all ethnic, political, and social groups.

In a joint communiqué released Monday at the end of the SCO’s two-day summit in the Chinese port city of Tianjin, member states emphasized that Afghanistan must move toward an independent, neutral, united and peaceful state, free from terrorism, war, and narcotics.

The statement voiced support for ongoing international efforts to encourage dialogue among Afghans and to prevent the country from once again becoming a source of regional instability.

The appeal comes at a time when Afghanistan is grappling with the aftermath of a devastating earthquake in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, which has killed hundreds.

More than 20 world leaders attended the Tianjin gathering, including heads of state from China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Iran, and Central Asia.

Afghanistan, despite holding SCO observer status since 2012, was not invited to participate.

Founded in 2001, the SCO has grown into one of the world’s largest regional organizations, representing nearly half of the global population.

Originally focused on counterterrorism and border security, the bloc has expanded into economic cooperation, energy security, and regional connectivity. Afghanistan has long been a focal point of SCO discussions, given its strategic location linking Central Asia to South Asia and its security challenges.