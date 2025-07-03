Latest News
German interior minister seeks direct migrant deportation deal with IEA
German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt wants to negotiate a direct agreement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on receiving Afghan migrants deported from Germany, he told Focus magazine in an interview.
In August, Germany resumed flying convicted criminals of Afghan nationality to their home country, after pausing deportations following the IEA’s takeover in August 2021, with the support of what Berlin said were “key regional partners”.
Germany does not recognise the IEA government as legitimate and has no official diplomatic ties with it.
“My idea is that we make agreements directly with Afghanistan to enable repatriations,” Dobrindt said in the interview published online on Wednesday evening.
“We still need third parties to conduct talks with Afghanistan. This cannot remain a permanent solution,” added the politician from the conservative CSU, the Bavarian sister party of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s CDU.
Merz had pledged to deport people to Afghanistan and Syria, as well as halt refugee admission programmes for German agencies’ former local staff in Afghanistan and suspend family reunification as part of the conservatives’ election platform.
Migration was a pivotal issue in February’s national elections following the rise of the far right and several high-profile attacks by migrants.
In the interview, Dobrindt said Germany was also in contact with Syria – where the government has taken power following the fall of veteran leader Bashar al-Assad last December – on reaching an agreement on deporting criminals of Syrian nationality.
Syrians and Afghans are the two largest groups of asylum seekers in Germany, with 76,765 Syrians and 34,149 Afghans applying for the status in 2024, according to federal migration office figures.
Afghanistan’s PM and Azerbaijani counterpart emphasize expansion of political and economic ties
Baradar called for an upgrade in diplomatic relations and urged Azerbaijan to formally accept the Islamic Emirate’s nominated ambassador.
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs of Afghanistan’s caretaker government, met with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov during his visit to Baku for the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).
The high-level meeting centered on strengthening bilateral cooperation in political, economic, trade, and transit sectors.
Baradar expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for its official invitation and the warm welcome extended to the Afghan delegation.
According to an official statement, Baradar called for an upgrade in diplomatic relations and urged Azerbaijan to formally accept the Islamic Emirate’s nominated ambassador.
He also invited Azerbaijan to invest in Afghanistan’s key sectors, including oil and gas extraction, solar and wind energy production, railway network expansion, and mechanized agriculture. The Afghan official also highlighted the strategic importance of maintaining the operational status of the Lapis Lazuli Corridor, describing it as a vital regional connector for boosting trade and integration.
Prime Minister Asadov, in turn, acknowledged Afghanistan’s rich cultural and historical heritage and underlined the deep religious and cultural ties between the two nations. He affirmed Azerbaijan’s readiness to cooperate in mining, renewable energy, water management, transportation, and technical education.
Asadov also voiced support for facilitating the transport of Afghan coal to Turkey through Azerbaijani territory. Additional pledges included expedited visa processing for Afghan businesspeople, scholarship opportunities for Afghan students, and assistance in addressing the legal cases of Afghan prisoners in Azerbaijan.
Both sides described the meeting as a promising starting point for launching practical measures aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.
About 80,000 Afghan children returned from Iran in June, charity says
About 80,000 Afghan children crossed back into Afghanistan from Iran during June, as overall returnee numbers more than doubled compared to the previous month, according to Save the Children. The organization warned that the surge is putting immense pressure on an already strained support system.
Among the returning children, approximately 6,700 were unaccompanied, and nearly 39% were forcibly deported, the group said in a statement.
This sharp rise in returns follows Iran’s announcement on March 20 of stricter legal residency requirements for Afghan nationals, a move that may lead to the expulsion of up to 4 million Afghans. In June alone, nearly 223,000 Afghans entered Afghanistan through the Islam Qala border crossing — a significant jump from just under 86,000 in May.
Tensions in the broader Middle East have also contributed to the exodus, with a spike in departures occurring after regional hostilities escalated on June 13. Notably, over 36,000 individuals crossed into Afghanistan on June 26, marking the single highest day of returns from Iran in 2025, following the announcement of a ceasefire.
At the Herat border, Save the Children staff reported witnessing large groups of families arriving by bus after long journeys, often bringing only bags of their remaining belongings, having sold much of what they owned before leaving.
Families made up more than two-thirds of those returning in June.
“The situation for children and families is not good. They are under the hot sun without any shelter or shade. Some families are staying here for up to two nights,” said a Child Protection Officer for Save the Children Afghanistan.
“They don’t have enough food and are very stressed. In Iran, they attended school. Now, they’re facing an unexpected emergency. Many are very worried, and some are sad because their siblings remain in Iran.”
Afghanistan is already grappling with a massive internally displaced population, currently estimated at 4.2 million. That number is expected to rise further this year as deportations and voluntary returns from Iran and Pakistan continue. At the same time, nearly 20% of Afghan children are projected to experience emergency levels of hunger before October, made worse by recent aid funding cuts.
“Many Afghan children are leaving Iran with next to nothing, with families crossing the border with just what they can carry. They are exhausted, afraid, and unsure how they will survive in a country already grappling with hunger, poverty, and the fallout of massive aid cuts,” said Samira Sayed Rahman, Advocacy Director at Save the Children Afghanistan.
“More than one million Afghans have returned from Iran and Pakistan in just the first six months of 2025. A million people are in need of food, homes and income at a time when nearly half the Afghan population are already in need of aid. The new wave of returns is pushing an overstretched system to the brink.
“We have a collective responsibility not to look away. The international community must step up now to ensure Afghan children and their families are not left without the support and hope they urgently need.”
Pakistan shared terror evidence with Kabul: Defense Minister
Pakistan has shared concrete evidence with Afghan authorities about the presence of terrorists inside Afghanistan, Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said.
“We have repeatedly asked them to act against these elements operating from their soil,” Asif told Geo News.
He stated that Pakistan had told Kabul it does not object to the presence of anti-Pakistan groups within Afghanistan, but these groups must not pose a threat.
Asif added that the Islamic Emirate had proposed a solution, but there were no guarantees of its success.
Pakistani officials have consistently claimed that attacks in their country originate from Afghan soil. The Islamic Emirate has rejected these allegations, insisting that Pakistan’s insecurity is a domestic issue.
