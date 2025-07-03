German interior minister seeks direct migrant deportation deal with IEA

About 80,000 Afghan children crossed back into Afghanistan from Iran during June, as overall returnee numbers more than doubled compared to the previous month, according to Save the Children. The organization warned that the surge is putting immense pressure on an already strained support system.

Among the returning children, approximately 6,700 were unaccompanied, and nearly 39% were forcibly deported, the group said in a statement.

This sharp rise in returns follows Iran’s announcement on March 20 of stricter legal residency requirements for Afghan nationals, a move that may lead to the expulsion of up to 4 million Afghans. In June alone, nearly 223,000 Afghans entered Afghanistan through the Islam Qala border crossing — a significant jump from just under 86,000 in May.

Tensions in the broader Middle East have also contributed to the exodus, with a spike in departures occurring after regional hostilities escalated on June 13. Notably, over 36,000 individuals crossed into Afghanistan on June 26, marking the single highest day of returns from Iran in 2025, following the announcement of a ceasefire.

At the Herat border, Save the Children staff reported witnessing large groups of families arriving by bus after long journeys, often bringing only bags of their remaining belongings, having sold much of what they owned before leaving.

Families made up more than two-thirds of those returning in June.

“The situation for children and families is not good. They are under the hot sun without any shelter or shade. Some families are staying here for up to two nights,” said a Child Protection Officer for Save the Children Afghanistan.

“They don’t have enough food and are very stressed. In Iran, they attended school. Now, they’re facing an unexpected emergency. Many are very worried, and some are sad because their siblings remain in Iran.”

Afghanistan is already grappling with a massive internally displaced population, currently estimated at 4.2 million. That number is expected to rise further this year as deportations and voluntary returns from Iran and Pakistan continue. At the same time, nearly 20% of Afghan children are projected to experience emergency levels of hunger before October, made worse by recent aid funding cuts.

“Many Afghan children are leaving Iran with next to nothing, with families crossing the border with just what they can carry. They are exhausted, afraid, and unsure how they will survive in a country already grappling with hunger, poverty, and the fallout of massive aid cuts,” said Samira Sayed Rahman, Advocacy Director at Save the Children Afghanistan.

“More than one million Afghans have returned from Iran and Pakistan in just the first six months of 2025. A million people are in need of food, homes and income at a time when nearly half the Afghan population are already in need of aid. The new wave of returns is pushing an overstretched system to the brink.

“We have a collective responsibility not to look away. The international community must step up now to ensure Afghan children and their families are not left without the support and hope they urgently need.”