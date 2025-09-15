Latest News
Germany in talks with IEA over deportations
Germany’s Bild newspaper has reported that a delegation from the German government met with representatives of the Islamic Emirate in Qatar in early September to discuss the deportation of Afghan nationals with criminal records.
According to the report, the German Federal Ministry of the Interior is preparing a new plan to repatriate a larger number of Afghan migrants. Unlike previous deportations, which were carried out via chartered flights, the new approach will involve regular commercial flights and is expected to be more organized.
The report further states that, with Qatar acting as a mediator, German officials are now being dispatched to Kabul to continue negotiations directly with the Islamic Emirate.
Since the Islamic Emirate’s return to power in August 2021, Germany has conducted two deportation operations involving 109 Afghan asylum seekers with criminal records.
In the summer, Germany’s Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) announced that approximately 11,500 Afghans in Germany are required to leave the country.
Latest News
Iran executes Afghan couple over drug-related charges
Iranian authorities have executed an Afghan couple convicted of drug-related offenses, according to a report released by the human rights organization Hengaw.
The executions were reportedly carried out at the Central Prison of Qazvin, a city in northwestern Iran. The couple — identified as Hadiqa Abadi and Younis Mazarshams — had been arrested four years ago on narcotics charges and later sentenced to death in a joint case file.
According to Hengaw, the couple’s three children have since been sent back to Afghanistan.
This case adds to growing concern over Iran’s treatment of Afghan nationals within its judicial system. Since the beginning of 2025, Iranian authorities have executed nearly 60 Afghan citizens.
Legal experts and human rights advocates have raised alarm about the lack of due process afforded to many of those executed.
In response to the ongoing executions, officials from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan have confirmed that they are engaged in diplomatic talks with Iranian authorities regarding the status of Afghan prisoners. According to Afghan officials, these negotiations have made some progress, particularly around the repatriation of Afghan nationals imprisoned in Iran.
No official comment has yet been made by Iranian authorities regarding the execution of Abadi and Mazarshams.
Latest News
High-level Iranian trade delegation in Kabul to boost bilateral economic ties
The Iranian delegation will also travel to Herat province, where they will inspect the railway network, visit Islam Qala border crossing, and review opportunities in the mining sector.
A high-ranking Iranian economic and trade delegation, led by Seyed Mohammad Atabak, Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mines, and Trade, arrived in Kabul on Monday morning for talks on bilateral relations.
The purpose of the visit is to strengthen bilateral trade, identify challenges and obstacles, and explore opportunities for facilitating transit, joint investments, and economic cooperation between the two neighboring countries.
Speaking upon arrival, Atabak stated that Iran and Afghanistan aim to expand their trade relations, highlighting the importance of regional connectivity and mutual economic growth.
During their visit, the delegation is scheduled to meet with officials from the Ministries of Industry and Commerce, Mines and Petroleum, and Public Services, as well as representatives from Afghanistan’s private sector.
The Iranian delegation will also travel to Herat province, where they will inspect the railway network, visit Islam Qala border crossing, and review opportunities in the mining sector.
The delegation includes members of Iran’s parliament, private sector representatives, and key officials from relevant government agencies.
Latest News
UN warns: quake-hit families in eastern Afghanistan won’t survive winter without urgent aid
Roza Otunbayeva, the head of UNAMA, visited the quake-hit areas on Sunday, and stressed the critical role of women in the relief and recovery process.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has issued a dire warning, saying thousands of families affected by recent earthquakes in eastern Afghanistan face life-threatening conditions as winter approaches unless immediate international aid is delivered.
Roza Otunbayeva, the head of UNAMA, visited the quake-hit areas on Sunday, and stressed the critical role of women in the relief and recovery process. She emphasized that with freezing temperatures fast approaching, urgent and coordinated global support is essential to prevent a humanitarian disaster.
Otunbayeva revealed that the United Nations has appealed for $139 million to assist the victims, noting that without these funds, many families will not survive the harsh Afghan winter.
“Winter is coming, and without urgent action, these communities will face unimaginable suffering,” she said.
International aid agencies have also sounded alarms over the growing crisis, highlighting that many quake-affected families remain homeless and without proper shelter, making them especially vulnerable to the freezing weather.
The appeal comes as Afghanistan continues to grapple with a deepening humanitarian crisis, with millions already relying on foreign aid for survival.
Iran executes Afghan couple over drug-related charges
Germany in talks with IEA over deportations
Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to injury
High-level Iranian trade delegation in Kabul to boost bilateral economic ties
UN warns: quake-hit families in eastern Afghanistan won’t survive winter without urgent aid
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade falls 12% in July
Afghanistan producing 60% of its annual flour needs domestically
Rashid Khan bows out in style as Invincibles power through knockout charge in The Hundred
US, NATO planners start to craft Ukraine security guarantee options
Afghanistan, Qatar sign deal to build 400-bed hospital in Kandahar
Tahawol: Afghanistan-US prisoner swap talks
Saar: Pakistani PM’s remarks on TTP and Afghanistan
Tahawol: Uzbekistan’s denial of helicopter return to Afghanistan
Saar: Discussion on Afghan refugee issues in Pakistan, Iran
Exclusive interview with Arafat Jamal, UNHCR’s envoy in Afghanistan
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
ATN clinches deal to produce and broadcast Afghanistan Champions League
-
Latest News4 days ago
Netanyahu compares Israel’s Qatar strike to US operations in Afghanistan
-
Business4 days ago
Global partners strengthen Afghan Islamic finance sector
-
World4 days ago
Charlie Kirk, close Trump ally, shot dead at Utah university
-
World4 days ago
NATO scrambles jets after Russian drones enter Polish airspace
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan, Kazakhstan sign $133 million trade agreements to boost food imports
-
Latest News4 days ago
With little aid, Afghanistan’s quakes spell ‘inter-generational’ crisis
-
World3 days ago
Poland says Russian drone attack was ‘no mistake’ after Trump comments