Germany in talks with IEA over deportations

Germany’s Bild newspaper has reported that a delegation from the German government met with representatives of the Islamic Emirate in Qatar in early September to discuss the deportation of Afghan nationals with criminal records.

According to the report, the German Federal Ministry of the Interior is preparing a new plan to repatriate a larger number of Afghan migrants. Unlike previous deportations, which were carried out via chartered flights, the new approach will involve regular commercial flights and is expected to be more organized.

The report further states that, with Qatar acting as a mediator, German officials are now being dispatched to Kabul to continue negotiations directly with the Islamic Emirate.

Since the Islamic Emirate’s return to power in August 2021, Germany has conducted two deportation operations involving 109 Afghan asylum seekers with criminal records.

In the summer, Germany’s Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) announced that approximately 11,500 Afghans in Germany are required to leave the country.