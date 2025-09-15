High-level Iranian trade delegation in Kabul to boost bilateral economic ties

A high-ranking Iranian economic and trade delegation, led by Seyed Mohammad Atabak, Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mines, and Trade, arrived in Kabul on Monday morning for talks on bilateral relations.

The purpose of the visit is to strengthen bilateral trade, identify challenges and obstacles, and explore opportunities for facilitating transit, joint investments, and economic cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

Speaking upon arrival, Atabak stated that Iran and Afghanistan aim to expand their trade relations, highlighting the importance of regional connectivity and mutual economic growth.

During their visit, the delegation is scheduled to meet with officials from the Ministries of Industry and Commerce, Mines and Petroleum, and Public Services, as well as representatives from Afghanistan’s private sector.

The Iranian delegation will also travel to Herat province, where they will inspect the railway network, visit Islam Qala border crossing, and review opportunities in the mining sector.

The delegation includes members of Iran’s parliament, private sector representatives, and key officials from relevant government agencies.