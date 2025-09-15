UN warns: quake-hit families in eastern Afghanistan won’t survive winter without urgent aid

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has issued a dire warning, saying thousands of families affected by recent earthquakes in eastern Afghanistan face life-threatening conditions as winter approaches unless immediate international aid is delivered.

Roza Otunbayeva, the head of UNAMA, visited the quake-hit areas on Sunday, and stressed the critical role of women in the relief and recovery process. She emphasized that with freezing temperatures fast approaching, urgent and coordinated global support is essential to prevent a humanitarian disaster.

Otunbayeva revealed that the United Nations has appealed for $139 million to assist the victims, noting that without these funds, many families will not survive the harsh Afghan winter.

“Winter is coming, and without urgent action, these communities will face unimaginable suffering,” she said.

International aid agencies have also sounded alarms over the growing crisis, highlighting that many quake-affected families remain homeless and without proper shelter, making them especially vulnerable to the freezing weather.

The appeal comes as Afghanistan continues to grapple with a deepening humanitarian crisis, with millions already relying on foreign aid for survival.