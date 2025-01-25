Regional
Hamas releases four Israeli hostages in second swap
The Palestinian militant movement Hamas handed four female Israeli soldier hostages over to the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza on Saturday, releasing them in return for some 200 Palestinian prisoners.
The four hostages were led onto a podium in Gaza City amid a large crowd of Palestinians and surrounded by dozens of armed Hamas men. They waved and smiled before being led off, entering ICRC vehicles and being transported to Israeli forces, Reuters reported.
The Israeli military said it had received the four in Gaza. They are being released in exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners under a ceasefire agreement aimed at ending the 15-month-old war in Gaza.
The four soldiers - Karina Ariev, Daniela Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag - were all stationed at an observation post on the edge of Gaza and abducted by Hamas fighters who overran their base during the attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.
After being reunited with their family at an Israeli military base near the Gaza border, the released hostages will be taken to a hospital in central Israel, the Israeli Health Ministry said.
Hamas said 200 prisoners will be freed on Saturday as part of the exchange. They include convicted militants serving life sentences for their involvement in attacks that killed dozens of people. Around 70 are set to be deported, Hamas said.
Saturday's planned exchange will be the second since a ceasefire began on Sunday and Hamas handed over three Israeli female civilians in exchange for 90 Palestinian prisoners.
The ceasefire agreement, worked out after months of on-off negotiations brokered by Qatar and Egypt and backed by the United States, has halted the fighting for the first time since a truce that lasted just a week in November 2023.
Regional
Syria orders freeze of bank accounts linked to former regime
Syria's central bank has ordered commercial banks to freeze all accounts tied to people and companies linked to the ousted regime of former President Bashar al-Assad, Reuters reported.
The circular, issued on Thursday, calls on banks to "freeze all bank accounts of companies and individuals linked to the defunct regime," and to inform the central bank of the details of all accounts frozen within three working days.
It specifically calls on banks to freeze accounts belonging to the Katerji Group, known for its involvement in the Syrian oil trade. The group was run by brothers Baraa and Hussam Katerji.
Baraa Katerji was killed in a suspected Israeli strike in Syria near the Lebanese border in July. Israel did not comment on the strike.
Hussam Katerji and his businesses are under U.S. sanctions, including for "facilitating petroleum shipments and financing to the Syrian Regime," according to the U.S. Treasury website.
Reuters could not reach Hussam Katerji for comment.
The Katerjis were part of a small circle of businessmen close to the Assad family who rose to prominence during the Syrian civil war, which began in 2011 after Assad's government cracked down on popular protests.
Assad was ousted by Islamist rebels on Dec. 8. They have since put in place an interim government and are making efforts to trace financial flows linked to his regime.
One banker, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the central bank circular could not easily be implemented given that many regime-linked businessmen set up accounts in the names of other people, or used front companies.
The new Syrian administration had already implemented a general freeze on bank accounts after taking power but individuals were able to challenge the decisions and withdraw or transfer some funds.
The new measures are intended to be more stringent and targeted and help authorities gather information on regime-linked finances, said a Syrian official familiar with the matter.
Regional
Saudi Arabia plans $600 billion in new US investment, trade over four years
Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told President Donald Trump that the kingdom wants to put $600 billion into expanded investment and trade with the United States over the next four years, the Saudi State news agency said early on Thursday.
In a phone call between the two leaders, the crown prince said the Trump administration's expected reforms could create "unprecedented economic prosperity", the state news agency reported, according to Reuters.
The report said Saudi Arabia wants its investments to capitalize on these conditions. It did not detail the source of the $600 billion, whether it would be public or private spending nor how the money would be deployed.
The investment "could increase further if additional opportunities arise", the agency quoted Bin Salman as telling Trump.
Trump fostered close ties with Gulf states including Saudi Arabia during his first term. The country invested $2 billion in a firm formed by Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and former aide, after Trump left office.
Trump said following his inauguration on Monday that he would consider making Saudi Arabia his first destination for a foreign visit if Riyadh agreed to buy $500 billion worth of American products, similar to what he did in his first term.
"I did it with Saudi Arabia last time because they agreed to buy $450 billion worth of our product. I said I'll do it but you have to buy American product, and they agreed to do that," Trump said, referring to his 2017 visit to the Gulf kingdom.
Regional
Saudi foreign minister says Trump does not raise risk of Iran-Israel war
Saudi’s Prince Faisal also said the new Syrian government had inherited a broken country with no real institutions and needed international help to rebuild and start from scratch.
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Tuesday he did not see Donald Trump's new administration increasing the risk of an Israel-Iran conflict, addressing an issue the region has feared since the start of Israel's war in Gaza, Reuters reported.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud also said in Davos that he hoped President Trump's approach to Iran would be met with a willingness by Tehran to positively engage with the U.S. administration and address the issue of its nuclear programme.
"Obviously a war between Iran and Israel, any war in our region is something we should try to avoid as much as possible," Prince Faisal said during the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in the Swiss mountain resort.
"I don't see the incoming U.S. administration as contributory to the risk of war, on the contrary, President Trump has been quite clear he does not favor conflict."
Fears of war between Israel and Iran increased after the Tehran-backed Palestinian Hamas group led a deadly cross-border raid on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, triggering an Israeli military offensive that dragged Iran's allies, including Lebanon's Hezbollah and Yemen's Houthis, into confrontation with Israel, read the report.
Israel unleashed a devastating war against Hamas in Gaza, and Hezbollah in Lebanon, decimating the military structure of both groups, shattering Iran's network of influence in the Middle East and upending powerful alliances that led to the ousting of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, another Iran ally.
Fifteen months after the October attacks, a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas was reached.
Prince Faisal was speaking at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Switzerland on a panel along with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who helped broker the ceasefire agreement.
The Qatari premier said the decisive involvement of Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, had made a profound difference and led to significant progress in reaching the deal.
He said he hoped the Palestinian Authority would return to play a governing role in Gaza once the war with Israel comes to an end, adding that Gazans -- and not any other country -- should decide how the enclave is to be governed.
How Gaza will be governed after the war was not directly addressed in the deal between Israel and Hamas.
Israel has rejected any governing role for Hamas, which ran Gaza before the war, but it has been almost equally opposed to rule by the Palestinian Authority, the body set up under the Oslo interim peace accords three decades ago that has limited governing power in the West Bank, Reuters reported.
Saudi's Prince Faisal also said the new Syrian government had inherited a broken country with no real institutions and needed international help to rebuild and start from scratch.
"It is essential to engage, show patience, and extend effective support to the administration in Damascus by putting out a helping hand," he said.
Lifting the burden of sanctions placed on Syria due to the actions of the previous Assad government would be a key step forward. Although the U.S. and Europe have granted some waivers, further action is necessary, the minister said.
"Syria is a shattered nation in desperate need of rebuilding. The earlier we engage and the more support we offer, the greater the chances of a successful and stable transition," he said.
Qatar's Sheikh Mohammed said Trump’s return to the White House presented significant opportunities for collaboration, emphasizing the potential to work together to transform the Middle East into a region of stability and security.
"President Trump's whole notion of making America great again is something very important. We also want to see the Middle East great again." he said.
Prince Faisal, whose country shunned Lebanon for years over the strong influence of Hezbollah on state affairs, also said he would visit Beirut later this week, marking the first such trip by a Saudi foreign minister in more than a decade, read the report.
He said the election of a Lebanese president after a lengthy power vacuum was positive, but that Riyadh needed to see real reforms in order to raise its engagement in the country.
Hamas releases four Israeli hostages in second swap
Rashid Khan features in ICC T20I Team of the Year for 2024
ILT20: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders beat MI Emirates by 42 runs
Germany planning another deportation flight to Afghanistan
Instead of criticizing the Islamic system, reform ideas should be shared with government: Abdul Kabir
China’s first railway consignment arrives in Afghanistan via Iran
Record day for Afghanistan but test ends in a draw
North Korean troops experience mass casualties on Ukraine front lines, White House says
Ariana Television to produce and broadcast Ariana Snooker Championship in February
US vet formerly deployed in Afghanistan rams truck into New Orleans crowd, killing 15
Tahawol: Saudi Arabia’s efforts to strengthen ties with Kabul discussed
Tahawol: Donald Trump’s executive orders reviewed
Saar: Acting minister of interior’s meeting with UAE President discussed
Tahawol: Trump’s inauguration as 47th president discussed
Saar: Revival of US military presence in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Trump to pull nearly 1,660 Afghan refugees from flights, US official reports
-
Latest News4 days ago
Trump sworn in as 47th US president
-
Sport4 days ago
Dubai Capitals snap Desert Vipers’ winning streak in six-wicket triumph
-
World3 days ago
Trump declares ‘only two genders’ to be official US policy
-
Latest News4 days ago
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa officials to visit Kabul in hope of finding solutions to disputes
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan, Iran envoys for Afghan affairs discuss changing int’l geo-political situation
-
Regional3 days ago
Saudi foreign minister says Trump does not raise risk of Iran-Israel war
-
Latest News3 days ago
Egeland says Donald Trump’s aid pause ‘disastrous’ for Afghanistan